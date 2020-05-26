 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   In a tale right out of CSI Idiocracy: Lawbreaking elected constables arrest FBI agent investigating them. Later one of the constables shoots at FBI agents arresting him, gets shot, arrested   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice mugshot, lol
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have they been pardoned yet?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also: (finds a hat to put on so I can take it off)

John Prine Performs 'Paradise' with Marty Stuart
Youtube ZSyZU1XA5rk
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How American law enforcers see themselves:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


What they really are:

img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I will bet that he is white dot jpeg.

Both of he.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, thanks to the dump administration i have say maybe the fbi is in the wrong.  The administration is saying the fbi is the deep state.  The fbi can't be both enforcing the law and persecuting the dump administration.  Welcome to the lawlessness of Republican leadership where laws don't matter and charges are all made up.
 
martian marvel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Officer Bob from Justified?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Well, thanks to the dump administration i have say maybe the fbi is in the wrong.  The administration is saying the fbi is the deep state.  The fbi can't be both enforcing the law and persecuting the dump administration.  Welcome to the lawlessness of Republican leadership where laws don't matter and charges are all made up.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bslim: How American law enforcers see themselves:
[i.pinimg.com image 500x760]

What they really are:

[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x477]


If you read up on Wyatt Earp, he was pretty much a straight up murderer.

And though we remember him now as some larger than life hero, he died in disgrace. His totally bullshiat referring of a boxing match forever made him out to be a corrupt and dishonest piece of crap to the nation at the turn of the century

We'd have forgotten him if not for Hollywood
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But prosecutors' memo added that during an investigation into Baldock's home, agents found a "Pulaski County Constable" vehicle containing "scales and a small baggie of methamphetamine," though "Baldock denied having ever taken any drug evidence into his custody."

Then I guess those drugs belong to YOU, then. lol.
 
Mercutio879 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...and his lawyer said the FBI and local Sheriff were just jealous on how good of a job he was doing.

/drink.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why Mitch McConnell has nothing to worry about.   These "very fine people" will be guarding the voting precincts in Louisville and Lexington to make sure that only registered white voters get in.
 
mcreadyblue [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How has Trump not made either of these two guys his chief of staff yet?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Well, thanks to the dump administration i have say maybe the fbi is in the wrong.  The administration is saying the fbi is the deep state.  The fbi can't be both enforcing the law and persecuting the dump administration.  Welcome to the lawlessness of Republican leadership where laws don't matter and charges are all made up.


It's been that way for decades if you're poor.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Well, thanks to the dump administration i have say maybe the fbi is in the wrong.  The administration is saying the fbi is the deep state.  The fbi can't be both enforcing the law and persecuting the dump administration.  Welcome to the lawlessness of Republican leadership where laws don't matter and charges are all made up.


When has the FBI been on the up and up?

They have their good moments but they have a long history of shenanigans as well.  J Edgar Hoover was a damn lunatic.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rcain: Bslim: How American law enforcers see themselves:
[i.pinimg.com image 500x760]

What they really are:

[img.thedailybeast.com image 850x477]

If you read up on Wyatt Earp, he was pretty much a straight up murderer.

And though we remember him now as some larger than life hero, he died in disgrace. His totally bullshiat referring of a boxing match forever made him out to be a corrupt and dishonest piece of crap to the nation at the turn of the century

We'd have forgotten him if not for Hollywood


B..but Tom Mix wept.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If this guy was black he would have been dead within seconds
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
