 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Canada rocked by violence as rival gangs resort to murder, arson, and fraud to control valuable... tow truck territory?   (bbc.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Greater Toronto Area, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Ontario, Murder, Mandatory sentencing, area police, Crimes, Police  
•       •       •

292 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 7:30 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the USA tow truck rivalries in some places got so bad that cities made it illegal to respond to a wreck without being called by the police. Police had a list they were supposed to rotate through. In my area you have to pay a kickback to get on the approved tow company list. For example, pay the town $15 per tow opportunity.
 
weilawei
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

weilawei: [Fark user image 362x362]


This. My first thought was 'modern-day version of TPBs'?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
uberhumor.comView Full Size


The Canadian equivalent would be "Moose Knuckle", which isn't really a good name for a tow-truck company, so I guess I don't know what I'm talking about.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Say, that's a real nice tow truck you got there.  Be a real shame if sumpin was to happen to it.  And you had to call me to tow it for you..."
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Canada tire money...serious business.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sons of Canarchy?
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These guys are nuts! Vultures!

One need only be on the road close to an accident & you will see them flying around you, on the shoulder, cutting off cars, all to get to the spot first. I've seen them racing one another for this "opportunity".

They've also been known to fight with customers who try to use alternative companies. Those that comply get hefty towing bills $1,000+

Good riddance!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
US tow truck drivers smile condescendingly.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tow Truck Industry in Ontario has been filled with scum bag douches for a while.
Not all are bad but i remember a TV show that aired a long time ago and it was the daily routine of various tow truck operators.
Kinda like a Trial Run for the Highway Through Hell and 401 Heavy Rescue shows but dealt with just regular cars.
Anyways, this one tow truck guy had a SLOW DAY, 0 tows. He ventured all day always missing so he did literally nothing all day. Sat around, went home for dinner, sat in the truck some more.
Then he finally got a call, a senior couple went into the ditch.
He charged them like almost $800.00 to take them out. Said its super busy and that's the going rate, take it or leave it and it could be 5 to 6 hours till a tow comes for them.
That episode has always stayed in my mind and to this day i see nothing but opportunistic scumbags behind the wheels of those rip off trucks.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And just 250 miles north of there several police officers were recently charged with being in cahoots with towing companies. So business as usual.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.