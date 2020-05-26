 Skip to content
(Twitter)   These Houthi rebels see the spoiler on your Camry and raise with a 20 mm M167 Vulcan VADS on a Toyota   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's actually impressive.

And, you can tell it's heavy because they used a Land Cruiser and not a Hilux.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That cannon will fark you up no matter what kind of hooptie it's strapped to.

How the hell would they get something like that, anyway?  AK's literally grow on trees down there, but a vulcan?
 
rjakobi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You'd think once the damn thing fires, the truck is going to turn over on its side.

But you said earlier it's a Land Cruiser.
 
HeFixesTheCable
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Go visit. old.reddit.com/r/sh**tytechnicals (replace the asterisks appropriately) for several of these a day.

It's actually morphed into "actually rather impressive technicals," (like this one) but that's the nature of the site. You can see the Iraqis put 20mm cannons on E.VER.Y.THING.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rent Party: That cannon will fark you up no matter what kind of hooptie it's strapped to.

How the hell would they get something like that, anyway?  AK's literally grow on trees down there, but a vulcan?


Arms dealers gonna deal arms.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rent Party: That cannon will fark you up no matter what kind of hooptie it's strapped to.

How the hell would they get something like that, anyway?  AK's literally grow on trees down there, but a vulcan?


Quite a few operators in the region, so looting one would not be that difficult.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That's actually impressive.

And, you can tell it's heavy because they used a Land Cruiser and not a Hilux.


AFAIK, LandCruisers don't come with a rectangular grill.
This is another of the pickup series but for the life of me I can't recall the name.
Very popular in Saudi as well.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Rent Party: That cannon will fark you up no matter what kind of hooptie it's strapped to.

How the hell would they get something like that, anyway?  AK's literally grow on trees down there, but a vulcan?

Quite a few operators in the region, so looting one would not be that difficult.


Wikipedia searches show the M167 used to be anti-aircraft artillery that we (the US) don't use anymore.  Most likely they looted it from an actual army base somewhere.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've always wondered where the term 'technical' came from.  I'd like to think it was some reporter who asked a military type person "Is that an assault vehicle?" to which the military person replied "Well, technically..."
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Tr0mBoNe: That's actually impressive.

And, you can tell it's heavy because they used a Land Cruiser and not a Hilux.

AFAIK, LandCruisers don't come with a rectangular grill.
This is another of the pickup series but for the life of me I can't recall the name.
Very popular in Saudi as well.


Apologies, the LX actually IS called a LandCruiser.
eu.amcdn.co.zaView Full Size
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought you were going to go with this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It actually fires, but it keeps blowing in the windshield when it does.  And it'll only do short bursts.  But definitely beats a camry with a spoiler.

No good god damn reason for it, but it does illustrate why you couldn't mount a heavy autocannon on non-oversized vehicles in Car Wars.

/Drive Offensively
//Only used Gold Cross once
///That I know of...
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rent Party: How the hell would they get something like that, anyway?  AK's literally grow on trees down there, but a vulcan?


Not just the gun, but the ammo even moreso, especially with its rate of fire and what I suspect is a lack of fire discipline by rebels who have to use civilian vehicles for gun platforms.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Tr0mBoNe: That's actually impressive.

And, you can tell it's heavy because they used a Land Cruiser and not a Hilux.

AFAIK, LandCruisers don't come with a rectangular grill.
This is another of the pickup series but for the life of me I can't recall the name.
Very popular in Saudi as well.


I still think it's a Land Cruiser.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nothing will ever beat ISIS with the ZSU 23 on the back of a Christian named plumbing company truck from Texas.

performancedrive.com.auView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Part of the Houthi & the Blowfish reunion tour?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
War is the mother of innovation.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Resident Muslim: Tr0mBoNe: That's actually impressive.

And, you can tell it's heavy because they used a Land Cruiser and not a Hilux.

AFAIK, LandCruisers don't come with a rectangular grill.
This is another of the pickup series but for the life of me I can't recall the name.
Very popular in Saudi as well.

Apologies, the LX actually IS called a LandCruiser.
[eu.amcdn.co.za image 800x533]


WANT.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

derpes_simplex: I've always wondered where the term 'technical' came from.  I'd like to think it was some reporter who asked a military type person "Is that an assault vehicle?" to which the military person replied "Well, technically..."


In Somalia, the various factions would shake down aid organisations for protection money by driving up in a pickup with an aftermarket machine gun on the back.  Those organistions would note those transactions on their books as "technical fees" or something, and the name got transferred to the vehicle.
 
Percise1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
With that big ass gun, the ammo, the idiot firing it and the 1/2 of the dumpster he appears to be sitting in, I'd say that thing is insanely top heavy. I wonder how they turn the "turret".
 
