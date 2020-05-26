 Skip to content
(The Westerly Sun)   Did a murder hornet write this?   (thewesterlysun.com) divider line
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I went to the range today and nearly shat myself when a bee the size of my thumb dropped down to check out my scope while I was looking through it...

I don't know where they came from, but there were several of them around.  Big, fuzzy, bastards.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Be glad they're not wasps, they're the real assholes.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


He looks unhappy about the lies told by the human press about his proud nation.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RatMaster999: Meanwhile, I went to the range today and nearly shat myself when a bee the size of my thumb dropped down to check out my scope while I was looking through it...

I don't know where they came from, but there were several of them around.  Big, fuzzy, bastards.


You sure it wasn't just a carpenter bee? they're big but not aggressive towards people. Not thumb sized though, unless you have little thumbs.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
More likely to run into a murder WASP in Rhode Island
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x420]


Fark user imageView Full Size



No problem, I got this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brofar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's good hornets on both sides
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x420]

[Fark user image image 850x840]


No problem, I got this...

[Fark user image image 850x506]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One has been spotted in that area:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
