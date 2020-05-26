 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Pointing your gun at your own crotch with the safety off "to own the libs who want gun control" is no way to go through life, son. But it's becoming popular on Twitter. Inevitable hospitalization/death stories in 3... 2... 1   (twitter.com) divider line
118
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

1429 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 2:35 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



118 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The cat's expression... he knows crazy when he sees it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A real man would do it while doing shots of Wild Turkey.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Darwin must be bored
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shoot your dick off.  That will really show me who's boss.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Violently making yourself sterile - now that's how you own the libs.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The gun wasn't loaded.
But the gunman was.

Bing! Bing! Bong! Bong!

Whomp! Whomp!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These MAGAts are always going off half-cocked.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So basically proving that you don't take gun safety seriously and should never have been sold a gun in the first place.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there any way to tell if they're loaded?

The guns, I mean. Not their gonads.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, three pictures. Clearly this is a national trend and I hope lots of very strong opinions are expressed about it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just... Jesus Christ.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wow, three pictures. Clearly this is a national trend and I hope lots of very strong opinions are expressed about it.


There's a pretty big herd mentality among these people. Maybe we can make "Self Castration Challenge" a thing.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wow, three pictures. Clearly this is a national trend and I hope lots of very strong opinions are expressed about it.


You  just  lost your  credibility.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel so owned.

/not really
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'So after years of trying to conceive former MAGA f**k-face here admitted to stickin' it to the libs via stickin' a loaded gun at his crotch back in 2020'

'In my defence you'd think the wife here would have noticed my half-dick uniball package!'
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You may fire when ready, Gridley."

Breaker Moran: Pocket Ninja: Wow, three pictures. Clearly this is a national trend and I hope lots of very strong opinions are expressed about it.

You  just  lost your  credibility.


Reboot your Sarcas-to-Metertm
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: Pocket Ninja: Wow, three pictures. Clearly this is a national trend and I hope lots of very strong opinions are expressed about it.

You  just  lost your  credibility.


DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm all for this new trend. Keep it up boys, we're all counting on you!
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh no please, don't, stop, I is so owned, please, please, don't, stop.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I am a lib and am not triggered by this.  Am I broken?
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am not sure why this isn't a bad thing....
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


What's with the picture of the steering wheel?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do it left-handed so we can see the loaded-chamber indicators, ya pussies.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Pocket Ninja: Wow, three pictures. Clearly this is a national trend and I hope lots of very strong opinions are expressed about it.

You  just  lost your  credibility.


User name is misspelled.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Do it left-handed so we can see the loaded-chamber indicators, ya pussies.


To be fair, the pussy can see the loaded-chamber indicator.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
JDAT
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is generally a bad practice.

/generally...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone have a source for this other than one guy posting a couple of pics?

I'm not saying it couldn't be a thing, but is it?  Really?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Original: Original Tweet:

What's with the picture of the steering wheel?


Click on it.   In addition to driving at 65 with no hands on the wheel and pointing a loaded gun at your dick with the trigger off, he's shooting with his phone in portrait mode.   The auto-montage on Twitter doesn't "shrink to fit."
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I just... Jesus Christ.


you spelt GZeus rong
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Only a liberal would do that without pulling the trigger.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd be much more owned if they would take the pictures while going 90+ with no hands on the wheel.

/so owned
 
TheSlothAlive
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Morons. Next thing you know they'll be shoving dildos up their own asses to stick it to the libs.

Oh. Wait.  Nevermind.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Republican gun owner here and have never heard of anybody doing this.  Therefore it doesn't exist.  You can't argue with that.

/There's some really stupid gun owners out there.
 
NKato [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Original: Original Tweet:

What's with the picture of the steering wheel?


The assmonkey is going 65mph, steering with his knee, and taking a photo with his free hand.

As someone else mentioned in the Twitter thread, this was one step away from the year's best possible headline.
 
scobee1210
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Huh?
 
probesport
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: I am a lib and am not triggered by this.  Am I broken?


Trigger reset?
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Oh no please, don't, stop, I is so owned, please, please, don't, stop.


I'm not feeling owned enough, they should try these instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I just... Jesus Christ.


Just relax, and let natural selection work it's magic.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JDAT: This is generally a bad practice.

/generally...


I think that doing this should prohibit you from legally owning a gun.

SirEattonHogg: Anyone have a source for this other than one guy posting a couple of pics?

I'm not saying it couldn't be a thing, but is it?  Really?


The great thing about the internet and tribal politics is you don't need any actual confirmation.  The headline has been written, we're all now just going to sling our boilerplate insults and snark.  Let freedom ring.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When Trumper idiots refuse to wear masks, wash their hands, or social distance, they hurt others. That's why we're not okay with it, and that's why their response that we should "mind our business" or "let them take their own risks" doesn't work: They're not just endangering themselves.

This, however, is different. As long as there's nobody living downstairs of them, I say go for it. Own those libs so, so hard by shooting your dick off. I, for one, feel cucked and triggered to the point of beta soyboy tears just thinking about it.
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: I am a lib and am not triggered by this.  Am I broken?


It makes sense when you realize that the MAGAs assume that their enemies are just as emotionally fragile as they are.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x1148]

I'd be much more owned if they would take the pictures while going 90+ with no hands on the wheel.

/so owned


And I bet he's driving in the fast lane going 65 because "them the rules".  Impeding everyone's progress behind him.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Darwin grows strong in the force.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is why I don't live in the rest of the country.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I fail to see the downside here, subs.  I mean, I feel totally owned now.  Completely.  I'm absolutely owned by guys putting the lives and procreational possibilities at risk like that.   Sooooo owned.

Gosh, I hope they stop doing that so I'm not owned any more.

Stop.... please.  stop. help! stop!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alright patriots, this is the ultimate lib-pwnerator! Strap this thing on the 'boys and show those pansies who the real boss is!
cattlebanders.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 118 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.