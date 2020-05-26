 Skip to content
(Quanta Magazine)   Headline:"Growing anomalies at Large Hadron Collider raise hopes". Original "Growing anomalies at Large Hadron Collider raise concerns" headline was sucked into a parallel universe and replaced with this one   (quantamagazine.org) divider line
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LIVE LHC WEBCAM (CERN)
Youtube 9JYkMhQ9gf8
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man that quark is YOKED.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like the old cliché about the Chinese "word" or ideogram that means both "crisis" and "opportunity". Anomalies are the stuff that modern physics is made of. If they stopped, so would discovery, observation and experimentation.

The bigger the anomaly, the bigger the science needed to explain and incorporate it into standard models and equations.

Standard Karl Popper.

Or is it?

Bwa-ha-ha-ha-ha!
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "Large Hardon Collider."
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Within the chamber, there may be a hope or a concern. Once observed, though, the outcome may be neither.

In other words, the collider's broken in good working order. Cat zombie out front should've told you.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sefert [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/9JYkMhQ9​gf8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I didn't see a single lepton in that video.  Useless.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
http://hasthelargehadroncolliderdestr​o​yedtheworldyet.com/
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please place the crystal into the beam Gordon....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: Please place the crystal into the beam Gordon....

[Fark user image 425x239]


They are discussing the 'B Meson'

B Meson... Black Mesa...

It all hangs together.

/I never thought I'd SEE a resonance cascade, let alone be a part of one...
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay let's all be honest.

If we found out that the world was going to black hole I think a significant portion of us would just be like "Oh thank god" before winking out of existence.

/not with a bang but with a balloon squeak
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: Okay let's all be honest.

If we found out that the world was going to black hole I think a significant portion of us would just be like "Oh thank god" before winking out of existence.

/not with a bang but with a balloon squeak


Black holes don't work like that.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: It's like the old cliché about the Chinese "word" or ideogram that means both "crisis" and "opportunity". Anomalies are the stuff that modern physics is made of. If they stopped, so would discovery, observation and experimentation.

The bigger the anomaly, the bigger the science needed to explain and incorporate it into standard models and equations.

Standard Karl Popper.

Or is it?

Bwa-ha-ha-ha-ha!


"The most exciting phrase to hear in science... is not 'Eureka!' but 'That's funny.'"
~Isaac Asimov
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: Okay let's all be honest.

If we found out that the world was going to black hole I think a significant portion of us would just be like "Oh thank god" before winking out of existence.

/not with a bang but with a balloon squeak


That's insane, and I'd like to think that despite the politics tab most of the site's users aren't like that.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: Please place the crystal into the beam Gordon....

[Fark user image image 425x239]


"I don't know how you can say that. Although I will admit that the possibility of a resonance cascade scenario is extremely unlikely."
 
IllShatner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schrödinger's Headline
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hawkwind..Quark Strangeness And Charm
Youtube dPRsdQIsqIk
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Man that quark is YOKED.


It's got me SHOOOOOK!

/sorry, too much time on Twitter
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: brantgoose: It's like the old cliché about the Chinese "word" or ideogram that means both "crisis" and "opportunity". Anomalies are the stuff that modern physics is made of. If they stopped, so would discovery, observation and experimentation.

The bigger the anomaly, the bigger the science needed to explain and incorporate it into standard models and equations.

Standard Karl Popper.

Or is it?

Bwa-ha-ha-ha-ha!

"The most exciting phrase to hear in science... is not 'Eureka!' but 'That's funny.'"
~Isaac Asimov


YUP.  Any time a scientist looks at the results of what should be a routine experiment and goes "That's weird..." it's a good thing.  Sure, it may mean we have no idea wtf is going on any more, but at least we know we were wrong.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: I read that as "Large Hardon Collider."


You and everyone else both.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The B meson is so named because it contains a bottom quark

For instance, when the negatively charged heavy bottom quark in a B meson drops a generation, it usually becomes a middleweight, positively charged "charm" quark.

rnatalie: I read that as "Large Hardon Collider."


There are many jokes to be had here.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: Ringshadow: Okay let's all be honest.

If we found out that the world was going to black hole I think a significant portion of us would just be like "Oh thank god" before winking out of existence.

/not with a bang but with a balloon squeak

That's insane, and I'd like to think that despite the politics tab most of the site's users aren't like that.


From what I read, if a human was close enough to the event horizon of a black hole and then entered...they would be sucked from toe to head and stretched out like silly putty before being totally engulfed in the black hole.   It would be extremely painful. But then you would feel nothing in an instant. So..there's that...

your last memory will be excruciating pain. Nice one.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Klyukva: Ringshadow: Okay let's all be honest.

If we found out that the world was going to black hole I think a significant portion of us would just be like "Oh thank god" before winking out of existence.

/not with a bang but with a balloon squeak

That's insane, and I'd like to think that despite the politics tab most of the site's users aren't like that.

From what I read, if a human was close enough to the event horizon of a black hole and then entered...they would be sucked from toe to head and stretched out like silly putty before being totally engulfed in the black hole.   It would be extremely painful. But then you would feel nothing in an instant. So..there's that...

your last memory will be excruciating pain. Nice one.


Human is dead. Mismatch.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: Klyukva: Ringshadow: Okay let's all be honest.

If we found out that the world was going to black hole I think a significant portion of us would just be like "Oh thank god" before winking out of existence.

/not with a bang but with a balloon squeak

That's insane, and I'd like to think that despite the politics tab most of the site's users aren't like that.

From what I read, if a human was close enough to the event horizon of a black hole and then entered...they would be sucked from toe to head and stretched out like silly putty before being totally engulfed in the black hole.   It would be extremely painful. But then you would feel nothing in an instant. So..there's that...

your last memory will be excruciating pain. Nice one.


A black hole has as much gravity as it has mass.

Any black hole they make in that device is going to have the mass of a pinhead, and it will evaporate rapidly.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't worry they are passing out crowbars and med kits, just in case.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the article made me hard on
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: Klyukva: Ringshadow: Okay let's all be honest.

If we found out that the world was going to black hole I think a significant portion of us would just be like "Oh thank god" before winking out of existence.

/not with a bang but with a balloon squeak

That's insane, and I'd like to think that despite the politics tab most of the site's users aren't like that.

From what I read, if a human was close enough to the event horizon of a black hole and then entered...they would be sucked from toe to head and stretched out like silly putty before being totally engulfed in the black hole.   It would be extremely painful. But then you would feel nothing in an instant. So..there's that...

your last memory will be excruciating pain. Nice one.


Yes and no.  You are forgetting the time dialation factor.

By the time you get close enough to get spagettified (I believe that is the term), you are close enough that the time dialation would be significant.  Relatively speaking, an individual object/atom never actually crosses the event horizon, because it litterally takes eternity.  Viewed from the outside of the gravity well, it happens quickly, but up close and personal, you might spend a few millenia feeling your body slowly being ripped apart, at least until your nervous system is so mangled that it is no longer capable of broadcasting messages to your brain.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Any black hole they make in that device is going to have the mass of a pinhead, and it will evaporate rapidly.


Well sure, but I was talking about a real black whole. Like the one in the center of our galaxy.
 
Yoleus [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lots of words in the article stiched together in such a way as to convey an overall message of "we don't know".

But at least there was no math.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bionicjoe: The B meson is so named because it contains a bottom quark

For instance, when the negatively charged heavy bottom quark in a B meson drops a generation, it usually becomes a middleweight, positively charged "charm" quark.

rnatalie: I read that as "Large Hardon Collider."

There are many jokes to be had here.


I got a hadron when I saw her bosons?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: steklo: Klyukva: Ringshadow: Okay let's all be honest.

If we found out that the world was going to black hole I think a significant portion of us would just be like "Oh thank god" before winking out of existence.

/not with a bang but with a balloon squeak

That's insane, and I'd like to think that despite the politics tab most of the site's users aren't like that.

From what I read, if a human was close enough to the event horizon of a black hole and then entered...they would be sucked from toe to head and stretched out like silly putty before being totally engulfed in the black hole.   It would be extremely painful. But then you would feel nothing in an instant. So..there's that...

your last memory will be excruciating pain. Nice one.

A black hole has as much gravity as it has mass.

Any black hole they make in that device is going to have the mass of a pinhead, and it will evaporate rapidly.


All the mass of two gold ions.  So it would have an atomic weight of about 392.  So 2352 quarks.  Rate of actual decay would depend entirely on how common the effect of vaccuum energy is, but it wouldn't take long for it to dissolve enough to cross back into the realm of normal matter and explode.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I had nothing to do with this
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Mister Peejay: steklo: Klyukva: Ringshadow: Okay let's all be honest.

If we found out that the world was going to black hole I think a significant portion of us would just be like "Oh thank god" before winking out of existence.

/not with a bang but with a balloon squeak

That's insane, and I'd like to think that despite the politics tab most of the site's users aren't like that.

From what I read, if a human was close enough to the event horizon of a black hole and then entered...they would be sucked from toe to head and stretched out like silly putty before being totally engulfed in the black hole.   It would be extremely painful. But then you would feel nothing in an instant. So..there's that...

your last memory will be excruciating pain. Nice one.

A black hole has as much gravity as it has mass.

Any black hole they make in that device is going to have the mass of a pinhead, and it will evaporate rapidly.

All the mass of two gold ions.  So it would have an atomic weight of about 392.  So 2352 quarks.  Rate of actual decay would depend entirely on how common the effect of vaccuum energy is, but it wouldn't take long for it to dissolve enough to cross back into the realm of normal matter and explode.


Au, damn.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Mister Peejay: steklo: Klyukva: Ringshadow: Okay let's all be honest.

If we found out that the world was going to black hole I think a significant portion of us would just be like "Oh thank god" before winking out of existence.

/not with a bang but with a balloon squeak

That's insane, and I'd like to think that despite the politics tab most of the site's users aren't like that.

From what I read, if a human was close enough to the event horizon of a black hole and then entered...they would be sucked from toe to head and stretched out like silly putty before being totally engulfed in the black hole.   It would be extremely painful. But then you would feel nothing in an instant. So..there's that...

your last memory will be excruciating pain. Nice one.

A black hole has as much gravity as it has mass.

Any black hole they make in that device is going to have the mass of a pinhead, and it will evaporate rapidly.

All the mass of two gold ions.  So it would have an atomic weight of about 392.  So 2352 quarks.  Rate of actual decay would depend entirely on how common the effect of vaccuum energy is, but it wouldn't take long for it to dissolve enough to cross back into the realm of normal matter and explode.


Actually, if they did manage to create a micro blackhole at the LHC, it would be a breakthrough that would answer a hell of a lot of questions.

For starters, we would actually be able to measure the rate of decay, and by extension, get a real estimate of vacuum energy.  That would completelky redefine the concepts of dark energy and dark matter.

And since the little bugger would be completely contained in a magnetic bottle until it went poof, no danger (and even if it did escape, it would be considerably smller than an electron, with no significant gravitational effect, so the odds of it actually hitting something an prolonging its life would be about the same as any given asteroid in this solar system actually hitting something.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: you might spend a few millenia feeling your body slowly being ripped apart, at least until your nervous system is so mangled that it is no longer capable of broadcasting messages to your brain.


oh so its sort of like watching The View or Two Broke Girls.

Got it. Thanks.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bionicjoe: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Man that quark is YOKED.

It's got me SHOOOOOK!

/sorry, too much time on Twitter


Those brain cells don't grow back.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: GrogSmash: you might spend a few millenia feeling your body slowly being ripped apart, at least until your nervous system is so mangled that it is no longer capable of broadcasting messages to your brain.

oh so its sort of like watching The View or Two Broke Girls.

Got it. Thanks.


Think I'd prefer spending a few eons staked naked over a a fire ant hill, with my nads dipped in honey...  Less painful.
 
Ackthp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Igor, this is Scion of Sciencebot. Please cease coughing on the glowing meteorite and resume the experiment.
 
probesport
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: steklo: GrogSmash: you might spend a few millenia feeling your body slowly being ripped apart, at least until your nervous system is so mangled that it is no longer capable of broadcasting messages to your brain.

oh so its sort of like watching The View or Two Broke Girls.

Got it. Thanks.

Think I'd prefer spending a few eons staked naked over a a fire ant hill, with my nads dipped in honey...  Less painful.


The weird thing is that you must have done both so you'd have this comparison.
 
probesport
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Au, damn.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

probesport: GrogSmash: steklo: GrogSmash: you might spend a few millenia feeling your body slowly being ripped apart, at least until your nervous system is so mangled that it is no longer capable of broadcasting messages to your brain.

oh so its sort of like watching The View or Two Broke Girls.

Got it. Thanks.

Think I'd prefer spending a few eons staked naked over a a fire ant hill, with my nads dipped in honey...  Less painful.

The weird thing is that you must have done both so you'd have this comparison.


This is Fark.  Don't judge my fetishes...
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I like that I made a "guess I'll die" style post and started an argument about what would actually happen if a human entered a black hole.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is the first step towards a collider turning gay.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Only by adding another Meson can we solve this problem.

Pairing Meson will solve the case.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Destructor: Only by adding another Meson can we solve this problem.

Pairing Meson will solve the case.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just what kind of account do you have to put your analmonies into the get them to grow?
 
