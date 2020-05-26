 Skip to content
(Mother Nature Network)   More proof you don't need to mow the lawn during this 96-day weekend   (mnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I bet a field of wildflowers is great for bbq, the kids to play one etc.

IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guarantee you that if you simply stop mowing your yard the last thing you would end up with is a flowering meadow.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The fuzzybutt bumble bees are enjoying the lavender blossoms in the herb garden so much that the woman of the house decided not to harvest them and let the bees have their fun for as long as possible instead. Since the rhodies didn't bloom much this year there isn't a heck of a lot of other flowers for them to enjoy. And my lawn is nearly thick enough to enjoy barefoot walks with minimal hazards. Best of both worlds, IMHO.
 
firefly212
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm all about re-landscaping to limit water usage, and better utilize native plants... but there's more that you need to consider, for instance, I live in an area where wildfires happen, so no, I'll  not have any tall grass (or bushes) near my home.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's what I tell my neighbors when I'm dropping a deuce on their property.
 
Twonk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fine.  Is MNN willing to pay the fines my boro will levy me for failing to mow my lawn?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i've been trying to get Mrs Scarf to sign onto the idea of just over-seeding the entire yard with violets.  They are always green, have pretty flowers and only grow a few inches tall. The can also crowd out most weeds.  So far it hasn't been going my way.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
HOA vs MNN fight thread!
 
meanmutton
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As someone who isnt a fan of ticks - I'll skip the high grass, thank you.
 
antnyjc
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What a wonderful idea... if ticks aren't common in your area. Otherwise, you are just building drive thru diners for them.
 
