(Maritime Executive) Japan tests remote-controlled tug jobs
16
946 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 2:05 PM



16 Comments
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That just seems like a job that needs a human on board.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The expanse - Mormon ship launch Nauvoo
Youtube 0_kMhMHRAQE


What a metric shiat-ton of robot tugs might look like.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bionic arm
Youtube YgtO5sebA9U
robot tug?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YgtO5seb​A9U?start=18] robot tug?


classic
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they do have those remote controlled vibrators so I don't see anything wrong with a robotic tug job.

I mean who the hell wants tendonitis anyway?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YgtO5seb​A9U?start=18] robot tug?


static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


" Perfect. I'll take three "
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IIRC Dubai port has remote controlled container cranes.
And I mean work-from-home remote.

/disclaimer: could have a publicity stunt video
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It takes a brave man to test a robot tug job...
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not even once...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's an attempt to generate more profit than they're getting now by mandating unnecessary and ineffective tug escorts to ships arriving in the harbor.    Right now you get a crewed one that you have to pay for even though you don't need it to dock and despite the stated reason, if something goes wrong, they can't stop it anyhow (as the cruise ship that rammed the seawall and a riverboat in Venice last year showed).
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA "...to develop a manned, remotely controlled system..."  So it just moves the captain to the shore, adds layers of unnecessary costs, and increases risk due to not having a set of eyes onboard.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Not even once...

[Fark user image 680x419]


Now combine it with a Zoltar machine so you can get your fortune read at the same time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
