(Telegraph)   India detains pigeon on suspicion of spying for Pakistan. Pakistan retaliates by kidnapping a sacred cow. Hostilities imminent   (telegraph.co.uk) divider line
    More: Misc, Bird, Pakistan, Indian Border Security Force, Kashmir, resident of the Kathua district, India, Partition of India, Indus River  
483 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 12:26 PM (1 hour ago)



21 Comments
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know, if there were any Scottish, Irish, Scots-Irish, or gaels Appalachian folks involved in this, it would already be a war the moment a cow was involved.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like dinner is imminent.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the case:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: You know, if there were any Scottish, Irish, Scots-Irish, or gaels Appalachian folks involved in this, it would already be a war the moment a cow was involved.


Well, duh.  Nobody likes having their girlfriend kidnapped.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, it had a ring on it with letters and numbers.

That must make it a spy, and not a tagged pigeon.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sequel?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I moved away from a city that was crawling/flying  w/those things shatting on you as you walk under a bridge.......now I live nowhere near a city....... it every so often I'll see them at my local seaside area......
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop the Pigeon Intro Opening
Youtube sj6-LG5VpGk
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hartlepool Monkey unavailable for comment.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ because he's dead
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they also painted it pink, per the article.

If true, yeah, that would help the spies locate it. But, bad opsec. much?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoping they can avoid any holsteinlities
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story is fake BTW.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Hartlepool Monkey unavailable for comment.

[Link][Fark user image image 660x330]

/ because he's dead


Thanks for that. Interesting story.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Interestingly, this also happened five years ago, almost exactly to the day.

Apparently accusing animals of "spying" is pretty common throughout the Muslim world in particular.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is it possible they were making a joke?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Pigeon owner has lost one.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

And you can get them in pink
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is a job for...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No doubt these pigeons are related to the colonial breeds of yore, who congregate around Trafalgar Square / Taking pot shots at the tourists...
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/wanted for questioning
 
