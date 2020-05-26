 Skip to content
(The Cut)   It was only a matter of time before some people started to have clandestine meet-ups for sex due to the coronavirus pandemic   (thecut.com) divider line
27
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People Are Still Having Sex
Youtube 9rzoo4gu9rk

Well yeah. LaTour explained it all. Nothing seems to stop them.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand this more than going out to get a secret haircut.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ummmmm.....subby, what made you think they ever stopped having them?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just sit on your left hand for like an hour.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Only skimmed, but from what I read if I find a woman attractive I should "accidentally" brush her hand and it will cause her to fall into bed with me.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Coronavirus Sex Panic is the name of my alt-country shoegaze metal band.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Worse part of the story? They used hand sanitizer before having sex as if that is anything besides a waste of hand sanitizer.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well the roommate had to go get herself some quality time with her BF and now she is stuck at his house because one of his roommates has the virus. Haven't told her "I told you so" or laughed at her Nelson style yet but I am itching too.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*looks at article picture*
Fairly sure that's not how sex works.

/maybe, MAYBE foreplay.
//YMMV
///I'm not a vanilla kinda guy, but definitely meat & potatoes kinda guy
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The health department said no rim jobs, I thought it would be fine.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She squirted a drop into her palm. They had sex.

I'll bet they did.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The first three paragraphs are like the world's worst erotic novel.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Only skimmed, but from what I read if I find a woman attractive I should "accidentally" brush her hand and it will cause her to fall into bed with me.


Honestly? If there is enough static in the air, just a single right touch can get an electrical discharge.
So to speak.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For fark's sake. Some people act like social distancing was supposed to be a form of penance for their sins or some shiat.

Nobody cares if you travel safely to someone else's house and have sex, as long both of you are healthy as neither of you is being a dumbass in public.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Honestly, I don't see the risk. I mean, there's a bathroom stall wall between the two of you. Just wear a mask. Knock twice.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"It ain't immoral if it's only oral".
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ex-Texan: "It ain't immoral if it's only oral".


The poop hole is the loophole
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WTF did I just read.  That read like the two pages of Twilight that I once checked out to see why my wife was so into those books.  Frigging shiny COVID humping vampires.
 
Percise1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, the republicans are "manning" the park and airport restrooms again? No wonder they pushed so hard to "open things up".
 
crackpancake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Only skimmed, but from what I read if I find a woman attractive I should "accidentally" brush her hand and it will cause her to fall into bed with me.


yes, correct.  Works with women in grocery stores.....
 
thesharkman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If I'm wearing a mask girls won't see how unattractive I am.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

crackpancake: yes, correct. Works with women in grocery stores.....


and library's and weight watcher meetings and it used to work really well at the Golden Coral when they were open.
 
splelps
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
what makes these assholes any less worthy of admonishment and mockery? I don't give a suggestion of a fark that you want to feel 'risqué,' you selfish piece of shiat, think about other people than yourself in this horrible situation that literally everyone is dealing with
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark Incels inconsolable
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Only skimmed, but from what I read if I find a woman attractive I should "accidentally" brush her hand and it will cause her to fall into bed with me.


Well, fall into bed with someone else, but that's still more action than you'd be getting otherwise.

/same here.
 
