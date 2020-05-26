 Skip to content
(Beaches!)   Your dog wants a vacation at the beach? Just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday here is a list of the 25 best dog-friendly beaches in the U.S. to visit in the future when it's safe
freddyV
22 hours ago  
Unless I am missing something, does it list the names or where these are located?
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  

beach name is in the description url.  I guess us news doesn't like Fark
 
Bathia_Mapes
21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  

This link works better if you want to change it
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
21 hours ago  

This link works better if you want to change it


I actually changed it to one that lists 25 beaches, which IMHO is even better. :)
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  

This link works better if you want to change it


remove post if want, your skills better then mine
 
Bathia_Mapes
21 hours ago  

Fixed now. Sorry about that!
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  

This link works better if you want to change it

I actually changed it to one that lists 25 beaches, which IMHO is even better. :)


yeah, I'm slow, finally saw that :-)
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes: how things going today?
 
Bathia_Mapes
21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't recall which beach this was, but it was near Newport, Oregon (taken early October, 2019)
 
Bathia_Mapes
21 hours ago  

This link works better if you want to change it

remove post if want, your skills better then mine


That's something I don't have an ability to do since comments are removed by moderators, not admins.
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  

This link works better if you want to change it

remove post if want, your skills better then mine

That's something I don't have an ability to do since comments are removed by moderators, not admins.


duh, not completely woke up yet (that's my story and I'm sticking to it:-)
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  

Can't recall which beach this was, but it was near Newport, Oregon (taken early October, 2019)


and a great beach it is. Miss Buckwheat!
 
Bathia_Mapes
21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: how things going today?


Well, my back finally stopped hurting from the flea treatment struggles, so there's that. I'm getting a neighbor (he's a younger tenant) to help me next time. Salem is surprisingly strong for a senior kitty.
 
Hooferatheart
21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
My dog is happy in her chair
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  

Well, my back finally stopped hurting from the flea treatment struggles, so there's that. I'm getting a neighbor (he's a younger tenant) to help me next time. Salem is surprisingly strong for a senior kitty.


some cats really don't like doctoring. Glad you have help for next time!
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  

Hooferatheart: [Fark user image 850x637]My dog is happy in her chair


what a cutie!
 
freddyV
21 hours ago  
1~hope I didn't create a stink

2~My retired greyhound never liked beaches or large bodies of water. Tried taking him to a small beach at a state park near me. He wouldn't approach the sand and freaked when we tried to go onto a dock.
Tried getting close to the water from non sand area....he hated it.
He hated baths too.
But if we went walking and he saw a puddle, he would lay down.
 
Bathia_Mapes
21 hours ago  

Well, my back finally stopped hurting from the flea treatment struggles, so there's that. I'm getting a neighbor (he's a younger tenant) to help me next time. Salem is surprisingly strong for a senior kitty.

some cats really don't like doctoring. Glad you have help for next time!


Well, he has a known flea allergy that according to the humane society vet can be triggered by a single flea, so frequent scratching and chewing at spots is an issue. When he was surrendered this last time he had some bald spots on him due to that allergy.
 
Bathia_Mapes
21 hours ago  

freddyV: 1~hope I didn't create a stink

2~My retired greyhound never liked beaches or large bodies of water. Tried taking him to a small beach at a state park near me. He wouldn't approach the sand and freaked when we tried to go onto a dock.
Tried getting close to the water from non sand area....he hated it.
He hated baths too.
But if we went walking and he saw a puddle, he would lay down.


No, you're fine and I appreciate you letting me know so I can fix it.

I'm sorry your pupper didn't enjoy the beach, but it tickles me to hear that he liked puddles. :)
 
freddyV
21 hours ago  

2~My retired greyhound never liked beaches or large bodies of water. Tried taking him to a small beach at a state park near me. He wouldn't approach the sand and freaked when we tried to go onto a dock.
Tried getting close to the water from non sand area....he hated it.
He hated baths too.
But if we went walking and he saw a puddle, he would lay down.

No, you're fine and I appreciate you letting me know so I can fix it.

I'm sorry your pupper didn't enjoy the beach, but it tickles me to hear that he liked puddles. :)


Went on a dog walk fundraising thing once, never again.
It was warm, so he would stand in the kiddie pools they had at multiple places around the walk.. As soon as other doggies would approach and take a sip, he peed.  EVERY SINGLE TIME.
 
edmo
20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy
20 hours ago  
The best doggo-friendly beach I know of is out in Bridge Hampton by my mother's house just off a public access road right next to billionaire Ira Tennents digs (largest house in the US). We take our doggos there to frolic without a lease on the beach and crap in front of Ira's beachfront property.

/We do clean up afterwards
 
red230
20 hours ago  
Sophie loves the beach.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
20 hours ago  

2~My retired greyhound never liked beaches or large bodies of water. Tried taking him to a small beach at a state park near me. He wouldn't approach the sand and freaked when we tried to go onto a dock.
Tried getting close to the water from non sand area....he hated it.
He hated baths too.
But if we went walking and he saw a puddle, he would lay down.


Nope no stink at all Was a bad link
 
Fark that Pixel
20 hours ago  

2~My retired greyhound never liked beaches or large bodies of water. Tried taking him to a small beach at a state park near me. He wouldn't approach the sand and freaked when we tried to go onto a dock.
Tried getting close to the water from non sand area....he hated it.
He hated baths too.
But if we went walking and he saw a puddle, he would lay down.


Jackson our poor passed away puppy that's in one of the welcome to wetnosesday pictures. Loved the snow he would jump and run get completely covered in snow ballsbut did not like to go outside in the rain
 
Sin'sHero
19 hours ago  
Used to live closer to the water, and on beach walks my dog would happily swim after a thrown stick. In her old age, she is uninterested in swimming. However, I still prefer to drive 90 minutes to the beach, use treats to induce her in deep enough to cover her body, just so I can avoid giving her a bath in a sink. Is that wrong?
 
Fark that Pixel
19 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: Used to live closer to the water, and on beach walks my dog would happily swim after a thrown stick. In her old age, she is uninterested in swimming. However, I still prefer to drive 90 minutes to the beach, use treats to induce her in deep enough to cover her body, just so I can avoid giving her a bath in a sink. Is that wrong?


Depends does she enjoy the walk in the water better than the bath? Are you just doing it for selfish reasons :-)
No not wrong!
 
Bathia_Mapes
19 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: Used to live closer to the water, and on beach walks my dog would happily swim after a thrown stick. In her old age, she is uninterested in swimming. However, I still prefer to drive 90 minutes to the beach, use treats to induce her in deep enough to cover her body, just so I can avoid giving her a bath in a sink. Is that wrong?


As long as it didn't upset her I don't see an issue. It's difficult to give most adult pets sink baths.
 
Fark that Pixel
18 hours ago  
Wish I could get another dog today. It's the wife and I's anniversary. Think she (ok we) need a new puppy since Jackson passed.
 
powerful katrinka
18 hours ago  
This mornings walk was a slow one, at 9 o'clock it was 80 and when we got home I turned a fan on and aimed it at my chair.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powerful katrinka
18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
18 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
18 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
17 hours ago  
I was going to say "list fails without Fort DeSoto"... but what do you know, there it is.
 
Fark that Pixel
17 hours ago  

SomeAmerican: I was going to say "list fails without Fort DeSoto"... but what do you know, there it is.


sweet!
 
Bathia_Mapes
17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laulaja
16 hours ago  
ways down pg1
Noticed on Other Thread there's now Hyuge Space belowRedisplay/refresh comments, 3d line of 3 beneath last actual comment.
FangQ for pg so furr, &  choice of it for today-Fri midnight.
Got no good FreeKibble canine lines today. sorry.  Kinda Taken by red pomeranian in one of Beach Photos.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Shih Tzu in ad for Hill's Rx Pet Food.  They make both cat & dog.
 
Bathia_Mapes
16 hours ago  

laulaja: ways down pg1
Noticed on Other Thread there's now Hyuge Space belowRedisplay/refresh comments, 3d line of 3 beneath last actual comment.
FangQ for pg so furr, &  choice of it for today-Fri midnight.
Got no good FreeKibble canine lines today. sorry.  Kinda Taken by red pomeranian in one of Beach Photos.


[Fark user image 471x431]
Shih Tzu in ad for Hill's Rx Pet Food.  They make both cat & dog.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Salem free-feeds this, plus he gets gooshie food daily too
 
hubiestubert
16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi
15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion
15 hours ago  
We adopted Moxie 6 years ago today. She was emaciated when she was found on the streets of Las Vegas. We are not sure of her age or background, but someone cared enough to fully train her, and then someone made her afraid of men. She would not kiss me for the first month. Now she is my little lap dog.
Fark user imageView Full Size

When we got her.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Last night with Mischief.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Mayhem, Mischief & Moxie together.
 
John Buck 41
14 hours ago  
WOOF!
 
John Buck 41
14 hours ago  

freddyV: 1~hope I didn't create a stink

2~My retired greyhound never liked beaches or large bodies of water. Tried taking him to a small beach at a state park near me. He wouldn't approach the sand and freaked when we tried to go onto a dock.
Tried getting close to the water from non sand area....he hated it.
He hated baths too.
But if we went walking and he saw a puddle, he would lay down.


I had a Norwegian Elkhoumd/ G. Shepherd/Collie mix who hated the water. But I had a G. Shepherd/Collie mix later who LOVED it. Go figure. Interestingly they looked identical. Same size too.
 
John Buck 41
14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: freddyV: 1~hope I didn't create a stink

2~My retired greyhound never liked beaches or large bodies of water. Tried taking him to a small beach at a state park near me. He wouldn't approach the sand and freaked when we tried to go onto a dock.
Tried getting close to the water from non sand area....he hated it.
He hated baths too.
But if we went walking and he saw a puddle, he would lay down.

Jackson our poor passed away puppy that's in one of the welcome to wetnosesday pictures. Loved the snow he would jump and run get completely covered in snow ballsbut did not like to go outside in the rain


My Shih Tzu Mickey loves running in the snow but will walk WAY around a puddle.
 
John Buck 41
14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Wish I could get another dog today. It's the wife and I's anniversary. Think she (ok we) need a new puppy since Jackson passed.


Happy Anniversary!
 
lajimi
14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
14 hours ago  

John Buck 41: WOOF!


BARK!
 
