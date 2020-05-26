 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   I can't breathe   (startribune.com) divider line
49
    More: Sick, Police, Police brutality, Constable, Police officer, white Minneapolis police officer, black man's neck, Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo, 44-year-old Christopher Burns  
•       •       •

1295 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 11:43 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, admins. You have to green one of these.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ-that's horrible.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah - more murder-by-cop.

When the pendulum swings back, man it's gonna be bloody.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: Ah - more murder-by-cop.

When the pendulum swings back, man it's gonna be bloody.


That cop looked very pleased with himself. Almost like murder was on his bucket list.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: wooden_badger: Ah - more murder-by-cop.

When the pendulum swings back, man it's gonna be bloody.

That cop looked very pleased with himself. Almost like murder was on his bucket list.


While I don't believe he intended to kill him, he wanted him to suffer. This kind of sadism is clearly institutional because a) none of the other cops even suggested he might ease up and b) this isn't a one off by a long shot.

God only knows how many killings have taken place that didn't happen to get caught on camera.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He did not elaborate on whether the man had any pre-existing medical conditions, but said that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or a narcotic. "

Ah, well then, the pig showed great restraint by not just shooting him in the back instead. #JustifiedWhiteWash
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is horrible - no other way to put it.

Watched the news this morning here in the Twin Cities and a couple of things are out of the ordinary:

The FBI has been called in to investigate so early into the incident.

https://twitter.com/WCCO/status/12652​3​4615008145409

Mayor of Minneapolis has responded with "... wrong on every level ...":

https://twitter.com/ChristianeWCCO/st​a​tus/1265249779594006528

Police chief says the officers involved have been "relieved of duty status" which is different from the usual "administrative leave" after a shooting.

https://twitter.com/ChristianeWCCO/st​a​tus/1265253222522015744
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cop put ALL OF HIS WEIGHT on that poor man's neck. Straight. Up. Murder.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At some point citizens are going to have to protect each other from criminal cops like these. Our political class doesn't care about this, they've made that clear, so voting won't help. So that leaves only one option. If police keep killing at will with no accountability then they will have to be stopped and held accountable through other means.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Butterflew: That cop put ALL OF HIS WEIGHT on that poor man's neck. Straight. Up. Murder.


there is no need to choke a man who's restrained and in cuffs on the ground. He wanted to make him suffer, he took pleasure in it, and the other cops must have too since they just stood there and watched.

There is literally zero possible alternative explanation.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm expecting a settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit from the City of Minneapolis / Hennepin County in the next year or so, and it won't be small ...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Butterflew: That cop put ALL OF HIS WEIGHT on that poor man's neck. Straight. Up. Murder.


That sounds about white.
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
dare I say...again!?
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Finally green!

Ugh these piece of shiat cops all need to go to jail immediately
 
probesport
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
While I am enjoying this thread going the way it is, I'm also waiting for someone to come in and defend the practice with some police technical restraint plan that shows this as normally not deadly so it's a fluke.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

probesport: While I am enjoying this thread going the way it is, I'm also waiting for someone to come in and defend the practice with some police technical restraint plan that shows this as normally not deadly so it's a fluke.


why would you use a potentially lethal hold on a cuffed and subdued suspect? aside from vengeance for daring to resist while black, of course.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jeez admins, what were you waiting for?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Everyone: You're killing him!

Cop, glibly: Don't do drugs.

/this farker is going to prison
//his little buddy standing by? not going to prison but loses job
///every pig on that scene should lose their gig
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thank god i live in canada where the police are polite. mostly
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh great paywall.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

probesport: While I am enjoying this thread going the way it is, I'm also waiting for someone to come in and defend the practice with some police technical restraint plan that shows this as normally not deadly so it's a fluke.


Or that he was suspected of fraud and why that deserves a death sentence...

/Everything sucks
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I feel like we've been here before.  And I didn't like it the first time.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

probesport: While I am enjoying this thread going the way it is, I'm also waiting for someone to come in and defend the practice with some police technical restraint plan that shows this as normally not deadly so it's a fluke.


I'm waiting for the smear campaign to justify why the victim was a "thug" and "probably" was a threat.

Minor prior like smoking a joint in his own living room. Picture of him on social media holding a gun. Something like that to "prove" this guy is a "criminal" and if he'd just stayed on the right side of the law he'd still be alive today.

I'm not inclined to go looking, but I can just about guarantee the skeevy parts of the web that generate a lot of the white supremacist propaganda that eventually makes its rounds is already all over this.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Minneapolis PD is the most farking racist police force in teh Country and that's farking saying something.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xai: Butterflew: That cop put ALL OF HIS WEIGHT on that poor man's neck. Straight. Up. Murder.

there is no need to choke a man who's restrained and in cuffs on the ground. He wanted to make him suffer, he took pleasure in it, and the other cops must have too since they just stood there and watched.

There is literally zero possible alternative explanation.


This is the type of video that leads me to believe the vast majority of police are violent, racist a-holes. Like in a video of ten officers beating or killing a black man, maybe one will be standing off to the side, neither joining nor objecting. The other officers are complicit in the murder, and most other Minneapolis police would have helped murder him too if given the opportunity.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This should really be crossposted to the politics tab to get it more attention and because this is how society is now.
 
palelizard [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x1424]

Everyone: You're killing him!

Cop, glibly: Don't do drugs.

/this farker is going to prison
//his little buddy standing by? not going to prison but loses job
///every pig on that scene should lose their gig


Jesus, yeah, there's no way that was necessary or even a "things got chaotic" thing. That's knowingly endangering the suspect. That's manslaughter, right law-talking folks?
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xai: There is literally zero possible alternative explanation.


Give this thread a few minutes.  Attempts will be made.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skozlaw: probesport: While I am enjoying this thread going the way it is, I'm also waiting for someone to come in and defend the practice with some police technical restraint plan that shows this as normally not deadly so it's a fluke.

I'm waiting for the smear campaign to justify why the victim was a "thug" and "probably" was a threat.

Minor prior like smoking a joint in his own living room. Picture of him on social media holding a gun. Something like that to "prove" this guy is a "criminal" and if he'd just stayed on the right side of the law he'd still be alive today.

I'm not inclined to go looking, but I can just about guarantee the skeevy parts of the web that generate a lot of the white supremacist propaganda that eventually makes its rounds is already all over this.


Oh don't worry, I'm sure someone is working on it already.
 
SolderGlob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Please, please, please I can't breathe. Please, man," the man is heard telling the officer, believed to be Chauvin, his voice sounding strained. At one point, he cries out for his mother.
By then, several other witnesses had gathered on the sidewalk outside of Cup Foods, with several recording the scene on their phones. "Bro, you've got him down, let him breathe at least, man," one bystander is heard telling police.

Honestly, that cop deserves a bullet to his forehead.
 
Alcaste [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do not watch the video. It shows a man dying as everyone would his killer pleads for mercy. It is not safe for your sanity.

The look in his eyes will haunt me.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder if police brutality goes up more when courts and judges are looser about jail time?  I can see it being frustrating to keep arresting the same people every other day.  Probably an easy gateway to street justice.

That said, it's not the job of a cop, and nobody should be treated that way.
 
Abix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Another murder by cop.

If police murder people they should protect then police shouldn't be shocked when they get murdered.
 
Orallo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is plain murder.

https://twitter.com/UR_Ninja/status/1​2​65300538943582208

Both cops should be immediately fired AND of course incarcerated.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn, it's past time to riot, no matter your color.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A suspect's death in police custody should literally ALWAYS trigger an anal-probing federal investigation, and anyone found even the slightest bit negligent should be immediately fired and banned from positions of authority in the future.

That's before the consideration of any criminal charges that hinge on intent.  This is a 100% completely preventable tragedy, the outcome of which is sufficient to fire everyone involved, including the offending cop's direct superior.

The goddamned word ("custody") literally implies that the person's welfare is directly your responsibility.  Oh, and if you can't keep an adult suspect alive, you should also have your children taken by CPS because you're clearly not fit to be a parent.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I watched that full vid this a.m., and my medical mind saw a man die from an obvious cardiac or respiratory event. His airway was not compromised from the knee as he was able to talk and was breathing.
What was horrifying to see was that when he obviously passed out and eventually died, was that neither of the cops did a thing, even when the bystanders were pleading with them. The asshole was still on top of the guy and wasn't concerned that the guy wasn't moving, and the other cop was more interested in blocking the upset bystanders. When EMS came the one attendant checked for pulse, and then they did the best they could not to do CPR and get out of there ASAP.
Multiple heads should roll starting with the cop on the ground.
Absolutely disgusting.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

palelizard: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x1424]

Everyone: You're killing him!

Cop, glibly: Don't do drugs.

/this farker is going to prison
//his little buddy standing by? not going to prison but loses job
///every pig on that scene should lose their gig

Jesus, yeah, there's no way that was necessary or even a "things got chaotic" thing. That's knowingly endangering the suspect. That's manslaughter, right law-talking folks?


Looks like murder to me, and to everyone else who was standing around. I would hope if it were me witnessing this I would have tried to intervene on his behalf. Tried to pull the cop off of him. Even if they popped me for assaulting an officer... He'd probably be alive if anyone with the "right" color skin tone had just pushed the guy off of that poor man's neck. I'm sure anyone darker than Peter Griffin wouldn't try to intervene because they know they'd be laying right next him.

I hate this.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just absolutely insane and proves why the Central Park incident was so dangerous and why Amy deserves everything she is getting.

This man was murdered like this, while suspected of a non-violent crime.

Imagine the potential response that cops would have had in Central Park with that woman screaming bloody murder. Especially without the video.

Farking sickening shiat. And this is stuff that I'm sure was commonplace forever in this country. We are just recently getting people taking video of it and not just the one sided police reports.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Butterflew: That cop put ALL OF HIS WEIGHT on that poor man's neck. Straight. Up. Murder.


He was resisting!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: At some point citizens are going to have to protect each other from criminal cops like these. Our political class doesn't care about this, they've made that clear, so voting won't help. So that leaves only one option. If police keep killing at will with no accountability then they will have to be stopped and held accountable through other means.


Good thinking, go ahead and whatever...
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Xai: Butterflew: That cop put ALL OF HIS WEIGHT on that poor man's neck. Straight. Up. Murder.

there is no need to choke a man who's restrained and in cuffs on the ground. He wanted to make him suffer, he took pleasure in it, and the other cops must have too since they just stood there and watched.

There is literally zero possible alternative explanation.

This is the type of video that leads me to believe the vast majority of police are violent, racist a-holes. Like in a video of ten officers beating or killing a black man, maybe one will be standing off to the side, neither joining nor objecting. The other officers are complicit in the murder, and most other Minneapolis police would have helped murder him too if given the opportunity.


"if there's a Nazi at the table and 10 other people sitting there talking to him, you got a table with 11 Nazis"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: A suspect's death in police custody should literally ALWAYS trigger an anal-probing federal investigation, and anyone found even the slightest bit negligent should be immediately fired and banned from positions of authority in the future.

That's before the consideration of any criminal charges that hinge on intent.  This is a 100% completely preventable tragedy, the outcome of which is sufficient to fire everyone involved, including the offending cop's direct superior.

The goddamned word ("custody") literally implies that the person's welfare is directly your responsibility.  Oh, and if you can't keep an adult suspect alive, you should also have your children taken by CPS because you're clearly not fit to be a parent.


I have long said that any death by police should be prosecuted as murder (with a lesser charge of manslaughter) in front of a jury in federal court. The standard of evidence should be whether or not the victim objectively posed a threat to the safety of the officer or someone else, not just whether or not the officer feared for his safety.
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You Stupid Fucking Cunt
Youtube BCIyhUi2zBo
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Butterflew: palelizard: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x1424]

Everyone: You're killing him!

Cop, glibly: Don't do drugs.

/this farker is going to prison
//his little buddy standing by? not going to prison but loses job
///every pig on that scene should lose their gig

Jesus, yeah, there's no way that was necessary or even a "things got chaotic" thing. That's knowingly endangering the suspect. That's manslaughter, right law-talking folks?

Looks like murder to me, and to everyone else who was standing around. I would hope if it were me witnessing this I would have tried to intervene on his behalf. Tried to pull the cop off of him. Even if they popped me for assaulting an officer... He'd probably be alive if anyone with the "right" color skin tone had just pushed the guy off of that poor man's neck. I'm sure anyone darker than Peter Griffin wouldn't try to intervene because they know they'd be laying right next him.

I hate this.


I was just having that same thought.

This is how riots start. If even one or two people had stepped forward and just...pushed the officer off balance...that man might be alive

The police have power because we give it them. They keep it when we fail to demand accountability. They will stare you down while robbing a man of his life because they know society has been made docile.

It very really makes me feel sick
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Police need term limits
 
webct_god
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

probesport: While I am enjoying this thread going the way it is, I'm also waiting for someone to come in and defend the practice with some police technical restraint plan that shows this as normally not deadly so it's a fluke.


I'll be the one to defend the practice of knees to the neck and back. Until the restraints are on, that is. What this officer did I can not defend and I don't see how he could justify it, either.
To put it another way:
I don't know what happened before the video started, but from what I saw, there is nothing that could have happened to justify that hold for that long while in restraints.
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BCIyhUi2​zBo]


I believe that I posted this in the wrong thread.

Regarding this thread, if someone shot that cop in the face, I would not be sad. I'm not saying anyone should shoot this cop, or any cop, or any people, for that matter, but if this cop got shot in the face, I would not feel bad for him or his family.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SolderGlob: "Please, please, please I can't breathe. Please, man," the man is heard telling the officer, believed to be Chauvin, his voice sounding strained. At one point, he cries out for his mother.
By then, several other witnesses had gathered on the sidewalk outside of Cup Foods, with several recording the scene on their phones. "Bro, you've got him down, let him breathe at least, man," one bystander is heard telling police.

Honestly, that cop deserves a bullet to his forehead.


Nah, he deserves suffocation
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.