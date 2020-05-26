 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Today is World Redhead Day, so let's see some Ginger Snaps   (king5.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Eye color, Red hair, Cancer, Redhead, Redhead Days festival, Hair color, Prostate cancer, annual event  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Justine Joli - that is all.

Most all images are extremely NSFW, so I'm not posting an example.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://topsecretrecipes.com/pogens-g​i​ngersnaps-copycat-recipe.html
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 234x216]


I think we are done here
 
ifky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 234x216]


Kathy Griffin is actually looking good in this one.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ifky: [Fark user image 225x225]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hilarious that the picture they used of a redhead isn't actually a redhead. Sophie Turner.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
comicvine1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 723x1080]


I would happily suffer any and all repercussions.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
thebostoncalendar.comView Full Size


They say that cameras can steal your soul, but I lost mine to a ginger on camera at an early age.  No  that didn't really make sense, I just wanted to say that I know exactly why I fetishize redheads.
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
soaphub.comView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Yaw String: [Fark user image 500x379]


HA!  Dating violence is funny if it is Kirk getting beat up.  I get it!
 
mmojo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sarah Shaving NSFW
 
buntz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ShadeeJake: [soaphub.com image 700x357]


I have a fantastic Rose Leslie/vasectomy story if you're interested
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are you not entertained?
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mmojo: Sarah Shaving NSFW


i.imgur.comView Full Size


But thank you.
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: [thebostoncalendar.com image 850x565]

They say that cameras can steal your soul, but I lost mine to a ginger on camera at an early age.  No  that didn't really make sense, I just wanted to say that I know exactly why I fetishize redheads.


She's on the Riverdale series and stirs some old memories.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

buntz: ShadeeJake: [soaphub.com image 700x357]

I have a fantastic Rose Leslie/vasectomy story if you're interested


Go on
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fireclown: Yaw String: [Fark user image 500x379]

HA!  Dating violence is funny if it is Kirk getting beat up.  I get it!


If it's Capt. Kirk, we know it was consensual.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Windle Poons: fireclown: Yaw String: [Fark user image 500x379]

HA!  Dating violence is funny if it is Kirk getting beat up.  I get it!

If it's Capt. Kirk, we know it was consensual.


If it is Captain Kirk, and a redhead did it, he deserved it.
 
Spego
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 723x1080]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Justine Joli - that is all.

Most all images are extremely NSFW, so I'm not posting an example.


After conducting a bit of research, I have decided to smart your comment.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fireclown: Yaw String: [Fark user image 500x379]

HA!  Dating violence is funny if it is Kirk getting beat up.  I get it!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: They say that cameras can steal your soul, but I lost mine to a ginger on camera at an early age.  No  that didn't really make sense, I just wanted to say that I know exactly why I fetishize redheads.


The redhead that kickstarted my appreciation, Heather Carolin.  A GIS for her is very NSFW.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is one of the days when I miss the old Fark.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark has changed
 
