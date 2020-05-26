 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1865, Confederate General Kirby Smith surrendered, facing criticism for failing to provide relief to Vicksburg, Mississippi in spite of his ability to float and copy his enemies abilities by inhaling them   (history.com) divider line
    American Civil War, Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith, Mississippi River, Confederate States of America, commander of the Confederate Trans-Mississippi division, Robert E. Lee, last Confederate generals, Confederate forces  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't forget his solid batting.

AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
TommyDeuce: Don't forget his solid batting.

Wow, I am sure the confederacy was proud to have him.
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
probesport
FLMountainMan
This is the asshole loser that Florida kept a statue of in the US Capitol for years.  Embarrassing.
 
This text is now purple
But everyone knows he sucked under pressure.
 
J_Kushner
Grants supply lines stretched over 200 miles  thru hostile territory.  New Orleans could have been retaken with a parade of floozies flashing their... for beads, y'know.  Yet that pro-slavery clown could not even threaten Grant's rear.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
I always got a LOL out of the Kirby-Smithdom.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
The remnants of Smith's and Watie's army continued guerilla tactics in the western Confederacy
until 1871 and became the founding members of the first iteration of the KKK.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
How many men is a general willing to sacrifice for a war he knew was already lost?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
Some actually proudly made in the Confederalunacy Lone sTard Republik of Texass.
Andrews, TX to boot, where they want to start storing nuclear waste in a salt dome.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
He was most likely losing some to disease anyway.
 
UNC_Samurai
Taking cities straddling large bodies of water when your opponent has absolute maritime supremacy is a LOT more difficult than you'd think.  The Union could have reinforced any port along the Mississippi within a matter of days, before Smith's army got to the other side of the river.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
He never had more than 30k men at most, which was nowhere near enough to cover the vast territory he was assigned.  As you stated, the Union Navy has complete control of the river.  Once Vicksburg was in Union control Smith's communication with Richmond was cut.  He was on his own.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
Oh yeah, just to let you know....

- I live in Chapel Hill
- My wife and I received graduate degrees from UNC - CH
- My son starts UNC - CH in the fall
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
And I am a historical interpreter at Bennett Place in Durham.
 
haknudsen
not only that but most of New Orleans was Confederate he would have had lots of help from inside the city.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
Also good for Nazis.
 
UNC_Samurai
Mark Bradley was my TA for Joe Caddell's Sea Power class.

/PWAD '04
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
This should be a fun thread.

cynicalbastard
Less than you think. Once the poorer classes got used to regular work and pay and in currency that didn't devalue while you were taking a leak, and the local merchants saw how much money they could make by selling cotton directly to the North without having to worry about smuggling, not much chance they were going to trade that in.
 
RankStranger [TotalFark]
Wrong. The Union took New Orleans in May 1862 and controlled it until the end of the CW.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
Now that is cool!
 
