 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   "Both Koreas" violated armistice in DMZ exchange of gunfire, UN says, while threatening to send them both to their rooms   (aljazeera.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Korean War, South Korea, North Korea, Korean Demilitarized Zone, UN Command, recent exchange of gunfire, United Nations investigation, end of the Korean War  
•       •       •

70 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 6:15 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Build a sea level canal along the DMZ.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind a nice Koren girl being sent to my room
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
BKABSVR?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: I wouldn't mind a nice Koren girl being sent to my room


That's what Hirohito soldiers said when they occupied korea
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I always loved my uncle  who had been stationed there  telling me he was just a "tethered goat" NK goes for Seoul and ya probably killed an American. We therefore get to open a can of whoopass on ya after ya probably killed hundreds if not thousands of American troops.

Its gotta really suck being there and knowing you're only there to allow us retaliation after you probably DIAF.

Same side. I kinda wanna South Korea launch the electromagnetic tape into their power grid and punch the north further into the dark ages famine and dictatorship hasn't already brought the common people to.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If North fired first, the South is not wrong for shooting back.  The only people who believe otherwise are the types who think it is wrong to use force to defend yourself.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.