Hospitals overwhelmed as coronavirus cases explode in India
35
•       •       •

Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good. It's ok to make COVID jokes now. Sweet.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those at a higher risk are:  The elderly, those with compromised immune systems etc.
I think someone in their 90's would constitute "the elderly"


When Manit Parikh's mother tested positive for the new coronavirus, she was rushed by ambulance to Mumbai's private Lilavati Hospital, but officials told the family no critical-care beds were available.
Five hours and dozens of phone calls later, the family found a bed for her at the private Bombay Hospital. A day later, on May 18, Parikh's 92-year-old diabetic grandfather had breathing difficulties at home and was taken to the city's Breach Candy Hospital, another top private facility, but there were no beds.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! 6700 new cases in a day. That's almost 1/3 as many as the US
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, they don't have any symptoms of COVID anymore...
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India is screwed. Unlike most places, it's huge and unmanageable combined with being dense in the cities, and impossibly connected in the countryside. Their only hope is a vaccine, because they have a huge health system.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hydroxycholoroquine, not nitroglycerin.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it might curb their overpopulation. So, yay?

/ Naw, still pretty tragic.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done subby.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

I was assured several weeks ago that India has no old people, thus would have fewer C19 deaths.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Yup. If nobody were to move in India and one guy in one part of india got COVID and cough, half the country would have it within an hour.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Good thing it can't spread by car horn.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

But those dance numbers are real killers.
 
Iczer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just remember folks, Herr Twitler says this'll all blow over once the warmer weather of summer hits us.

Remind me, what kind of climate was Brazil and India...?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Yeah, it's terrible. It's so dense that biting flies have passed rabies between people there. I really hope it doesn't get really bad there but I think it is going to.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The US total has got to be closer to the real number than a lot of these countries. I don't believe the official numbers from China, India, or Russia at all.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
India got like 100+ million people aged 65 years old+...

If it really spreads, thats gonna be a lot of mass graves to dig
 
bfh0417
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

It always was.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Not too mention the unrest and craziness of their current existence.

They have a leader with fascist ideals who treats a large portion of the population as less than human, not even mentioning the caste system which "no longer exists."  So they may work to stamp it out in the higher castes, but it will just keep percolating in the untouchables and coming back up the ranks....


Because disease don't care about caste systems.
 
Tman144
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sometimes it's comforting to know that ours isn't the only country run by incompetent assholes.

/did I say comforting? I meant depressing.
//and terrifying
///depressifying
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Careful subby, Trump might want to try that here.
 
links136
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

They have had little traction so far, and now that it's reached that level, it tends to get to the 10k-20k a day pretty fast and were still talking about India here with a billion population.  I mean it originated from the other billion population country in China.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unfortunately India is nowhere near as centralized as China.
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pandemic jokes are only funny if everyone gets it
 
links136
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

So child cancer jokes are out?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Isn't there a hurricane that is about to slam into the coast?
 
CommonName2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Doctors have to decide who to give help to based on their odds of survival, desk-staff have to tell sobbing families to leave, and the problem is only getting worse. If that is pretty tragic, what is a real tragedy in your world?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

And the USA numbers are still probably under reported.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Yes, yes, you hate America. What else you got?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Based on?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But remember, this is just like the seasonal flu. So we are overreacting.  And those people are old anyway.

/this was full of sarcasm in case anyone had any doubt
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Overwhelmed hospitals in India? So the excess patients have to cling to the outside of the buildings?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Based on some people might have been misdiagnosed early on.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Because some people were probably misdiagnosed or unconfirmed when testing was sparse early on I hate America?
 
