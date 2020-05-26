 Skip to content
(Special Broadcasting Service)   In completely unforeseeable turn of events, online alcohol delivery services are ignoring rules and serving drunk people   (sbs.com.au) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, in Australia. Wouldn't the expectation be that anyone ordering alcohol for delivery is already drunk? And that anybody not ordering alcohol for delivery is also already drunk?

And what does it matter if you're already drunk if you're in your own house and not going anywhere? Is there a limit on how inebriated you can be in your own home?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid rules should be ignored.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And what does it matter if you're already drunk if you're in your own house and not going anywhere? Is there a limit on how inebriated you can be in your own home?


Yeah, I'm so here.

The point of those laws is for a bar to not serve an already-drunk patron who is then going to get into their car. Taking out the garage door is probably the worst that's going to happen in a stay-at-home situation. This is where you can go ahead and get your nanny state out of my house.

/maybe pop some recovery literature in the packaging
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And what does it matter if you're already drunk if you're in your own house and not going anywhere? Is there a limit on how inebriated you can be in your own home?


^^^^^THIS^^^^^

Over-serving isn't an issue because of health or something, it's an issue when you let someone get sideways drunk and then waltz out the door to plow their car into a minivan filled with a family out for a night at the movie.

Third party liability isn't supposed to be about what you do in your own home.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yeah, in Australia. Wouldn't the expectation be that anyone ordering alcohol for delivery is already drunk? And that anybody not ordering alcohol for delivery is also already drunk?

And what does it matter if you're already drunk if you're in your own house and not going anywhere? Is there a limit on how inebriated you can be in your own home?


I would expect the delivery driver to be drunk.
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if I can get some delivered to my flight. Damn airlines still not passing out booze
 
roostercube [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: ... Is there a limit on how inebriated you can be in your own home?


I believe there's a soft limit (passing out) and a hard limit (death). Neither of these are currently codified into law.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yeah, in Australia. Wouldn't the expectation be that anyone ordering alcohol for delivery is already drunk? And that anybody not ordering alcohol for delivery is also already drunk?

And what does it matter if you're already drunk if you're in your own house and not going anywhere? Is there a limit on how inebriated you can be in your own home?


I'm confused. Non-sarcasm from the PN will do that to a guy.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. That's when I need more booze the most. Gawd I'd think that would be obvious. It's also when I'm the most likely to spring for that bottle of scotch I can't afford.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares???? You can't be drunk in your home now? Pretty soon you can't be naked in your own home. Oh wait, they've arrested people for that too.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, considering I've possibly seen my local liquor store safely through the crisis thus far, I don't want to hear a word of judgement about my habits.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they come back and pick them up once they sober up ?
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I'm running low on blow I call for a delivery, why not with alcohol?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Pocket Ninja: Yeah, in Australia. Wouldn't the expectation be that anyone ordering alcohol for delivery is already drunk? And that anybody not ordering alcohol for delivery is also already drunk?

And what does it matter if you're already drunk if you're in your own house and not going anywhere? Is there a limit on how inebriated you can be in your own home?

I would expect the delivery driver to be drunk.


In Australia? Son, let's have a little talk.
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Delivering booze to drunk people, who I assume are receiving it in their home?  Awful.  Why can't they get over served in a bar, 10 yards from their vehicle and 5 miles from their home like we do in America?  This is literally why your country gave the world Hitler.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yeah, in Australia. Wouldn't the expectation be that anyone ordering alcohol for delivery is already drunk? And that anybody not ordering alcohol for delivery is also already drunk?

And what does it matter if you're already drunk if you're in your own house and not going anywhere? Is there a limit on how inebriated you can be in your own home?


Well, it isn't a problem if you are dealing with adults. Responsible adults. When we took away and hid the car keys from my adult son alcoholic, he just went online to reload. Then plunked his fat drunk ass outside to wait for his delivery. It took a lot of work to track down all the places he would order from and tell them not to deliver to an alcoholic. And then he would fight me for his car keys. He outweighs me by 100 lbs., and is 30 years younger. I won twice, but thought my odds were getting slim. Now he just sobers up and puts a case in his trunk, and hides his keys from us. If you haven't had a raging drunk in the house, it doesn't sound like as big of a problem as it really is.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, those drunks should have driven to the store like the rest of us plebes.

/sheesh
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh my god who the hell cares
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
About 40 per cent of people said they would have stopped drinking if online alcohol delivery wasn't available.

In other news about 40 per cent of people are lying drunks.

/Time for my Alcoholics Unanimous meeting....
 
zamboni
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Peki: Pocket Ninja: And what does it matter if you're already drunk if you're in your own house and not going anywhere? Is there a limit on how inebriated you can be in your own home?

Yeah, I'm so here.

The point of those laws is for a bar to not serve an already-drunk patron who is then going to get into their car. Taking out the garage door is probably the worst that's going to happen in a stay-at-home situation. This is where you can go ahead and get your nanny state out of my house.

/maybe pop some recovery literature in the packaging


Yeah. The law should be exactly the opposite for home delivery. The overserving rules shouldn't apply to people in their own homes.

Let's just say I'm drunk. Let's just say. 🙄

My choices are home delivery or getting into my car to get more alcohol.

Option 1 gets me alcohol and I pass out on my own floor and regret my choices.

Option 2 In my diminished capacity for reason, puts me into a vehicle endangering, well, everyone.

If I were interested in public safety, I would actually encourage option 1.

Support home delivery. Hell, subsidize it. Absolutely enforce all laws for retail alcohol sales. The only difference being that the checkout counter is now the customer's front door.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: Oh wait, they've arrested people for that too.


Well, when you're waving your schlong in the window, you deserve it.

. . .

Okay maybe I'm suddenly rethinking the benefits of being severely inebriated at home.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Delivering packaged booze is not serving beverages.  Perhaps there is also a law saying a liquor store can't sell retail packages to people who are drunk, but that's not at all the same thing as a bar serving a ready-to-drink beverage to someone who's going to consume it right there.

And, no, I didn't RTFA, so if it explains it, my fault is ignorance not stupidity.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Pocket Ninja: Yeah, in Australia. Wouldn't the expectation be that anyone ordering alcohol for delivery is already drunk? And that anybody not ordering alcohol for delivery is also already drunk?

And what does it matter if you're already drunk if you're in your own house and not going anywhere? Is there a limit on how inebriated you can be in your own home?

Well, it isn't a problem if you are dealing with adults. Responsible adults. When we took away and hid the car keys from my adult son alcoholic, he just went online to reload. Then plunked his fat drunk ass outside to wait for his delivery. It took a lot of work to track down all the places he would order from and tell them not to deliver to an alcoholic. And then he would fight me for his car keys. He outweighs me by 100 lbs., and is 30 years younger. I won twice, but thought my odds were getting slim. Now he just sobers up and puts a case in his trunk, and hides his keys from us. If you haven't had a raging drunk in the house, it doesn't sound like as big of a problem as it really is.


If boyo has cash enough to stay blitzed, perhaps it's time for you to consider the option that boyoalso has enough cash to pay his own rent/utils/food, away from your home... so you don't have to deal with a rampaging drunk going into a rage when he is stopped from getting more booze.
 
soupafi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So you can't be drunk in your home now?
 
zamboni
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

soupafi: So you can't be drunk in your home now?


There goes my social life!
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yeah, in Australia. Wouldn't the expectation be that anyone ordering alcohol for delivery is already drunk? And that anybody not ordering alcohol for delivery is also already drunk?

And what does it matter if you're already drunk if you're in your own house and not going anywhere? Is there a limit on how inebriated you can be in your own home?


These are all extremely good questions
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Al Tsheimers: Pocket Ninja: Yeah, in Australia. Wouldn't the expectation be that anyone ordering alcohol for delivery is already drunk? And that anybody not ordering alcohol for delivery is also already drunk?

And what does it matter if you're already drunk if you're in your own house and not going anywhere? Is there a limit on how inebriated you can be in your own home?

Well, it isn't a problem if you are dealing with adults. Responsible adults. When we took away and hid the car keys from my adult son alcoholic, he just went online to reload. Then plunked his fat drunk ass outside to wait for his delivery. It took a lot of work to track down all the places he would order from and tell them not to deliver to an alcoholic. And then he would fight me for his car keys. He outweighs me by 100 lbs., and is 30 years younger. I won twice, but thought my odds were getting slim. Now he just sobers up and puts a case in his trunk, and hides his keys from us. If you haven't had a raging drunk in the house, it doesn't sound like as big of a problem as it really is.

If boyo has cash enough to stay blitzed, perhaps it's time for you to consider the option that boyoalso has enough cash to pay his own rent/utils/food, away from your home... so you don't have to deal with a rampaging drunk going into a rage when he is stopped from getting more booze.


And you obviously haven't discussed this with an attorney. Or the State Attorney General. Or the County Attorney. Involuntary commitments and evictions are extremely expensive and time consuming. So are changes to trusts and wills.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: GrogSmash: Al Tsheimers: Pocket Ninja: Yeah, in Australia. Wouldn't the expectation be that anyone ordering alcohol for delivery is already drunk? And that anybody not ordering alcohol for delivery is also already drunk?

And what does it matter if you're already drunk if you're in your own house and not going anywhere? Is there a limit on how inebriated you can be in your own home?

Well, it isn't a problem if you are dealing with adults. Responsible adults. When we took away and hid the car keys from my adult son alcoholic, he just went online to reload. Then plunked his fat drunk ass outside to wait for his delivery. It took a lot of work to track down all the places he would order from and tell them not to deliver to an alcoholic. And then he would fight me for his car keys. He outweighs me by 100 lbs., and is 30 years younger. I won twice, but thought my odds were getting slim. Now he just sobers up and puts a case in his trunk, and hides his keys from us. If you haven't had a raging drunk in the house, it doesn't sound like as big of a problem as it really is.

If boyo has cash enough to stay blitzed, perhaps it's time for you to consider the option that boyoalso has enough cash to pay his own rent/utils/food, away from your home... so you don't have to deal with a rampaging drunk going into a rage when he is stopped from getting more booze.

And you obviously haven't discussed this with an attorney. Or the State Attorney General. Or the County Attorney. Involuntary commitments and evictions are extremely expensive and time consuming. So are changes to trusts and wills.


Who said anything about involuntary commitment?

If it is your home, and his name isn't on the deed or lease, kick his arse out.  If he is basically freeloading, he has no legal rights, last I checked.
 
