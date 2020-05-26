 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Conspiracy theorist and "performance artist" wears a bikini made from face masks outside a Trader Joe's to protest social distancing. Warning: nothing in the actual article makes any more sense than this Fark tagline   (nypost.com) divider line
82
    More: Stupid, Protection, Personal protective equipment, half-naked artist, performance artist, Masks, DaVida Sal, Facebook post, blue surgical masks  
•       •       •

2426 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A friend and I were recently trying to name a self-described "performance artist" other than Laurie Anderson who was not a completely wanking, self-absorbed, waste of space.

We failed.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She's a vegan attention whore and "goddess"
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I usually don't react this way to the female body, but ewe! She looks like farking Voldo from Soul Calibur, it's farking creepy.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sal wrote in a Facebook post that she subscribes to a theory that coronavirus is a hoax created to erode freedoms by forcing people to wear masks in public and maintain a six-foot distance from each other.

"Ma'am, this is a Trader Joe's."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: A friend and I were recently trying to name a self-described "performance artist" other than Laurie Anderson who was not a completely wanking, self-absorbed, waste of space.

We failed.


FTFY
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a performance artist. That is an idiot.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A performance artist is just a homeless person that still looks good.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: That's not a performance artist. That is an idiot.


How does one tell the difference?

I mean... I TOTALLY get Banksy... but my god... 99.9% of the "performance artists" I've come across have just been borderline homeless people.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A performance artist is just a homeless person that still looks good.


GODDAMMIT!!!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another article with a bit more detail.

https://www.freepressjournal.in/world​/​woman-wears-bikini-made-of-masks-but-d​oesnt-cover-face-to-protest-against-co​vid-19-restrictions
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Sal wrote in a Facebook post that she subscribes to a theory that coronavirus is a hoax created to erode freedoms by forcing people to wear masks in public and maintain a six-foot distance from each other.

"Ma'am, this is a Trader Joe's."


Heres the part about these new conspiracy theories that always bug me... what is the farking point?

You know? Old conspiracies used to have points. Maybe "the CIA killed Kennedy for farking up bay of pigs" or "the mob whacked kennedy for X" or, even, "the moon landing was faked to make the russians waste a bunch of money"

But now its "Bill Gates is trying to 5g my vaccines in the benghazi!!"

What the hell, conspiracy theories, what the hell?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are N(ope)95 masks.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's no "Yams Up My Granny's Ass."

Karen Finley, now there was a gal who knew how to make a produce section interesting.  Back in the day she was the Popeye of assplay.  (I yam what I yam. Hyuck-hyuck-hyuck-hyuck!)
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Performance Artist: A person with no talent who believes others simply don't understand their brilliance.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a performance artist. An attention whore.

We did this yesterday.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are three things in play to fight the virus.  Economic lockdown which has cut off the livelihood of milliions, orders to wear a mask, and guidelines for social distancing.

While I disagree with them, and disagree with how they are being done, I completely understand the argument behind protesting the shutdown of the economy.  While I do not agree with the position, I acknowledge that there is a valid logical argument that causing economic failure for millions of families to reduce risk of COVID is not a good trade off.

There is no valid logical, legal, scientifific or ethical argument that can be made against wearing a mask or social distancing.  None.  If you are protesting those two things, you are an idiot, or a narcissist, or an idiot.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wearing a mask there's only a 5% contagion chance for others if your vagina sneezes.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People where I live are dying, Karen.

In the future everyone will be Karen for 15 minutes.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: It's no "Yams Up My Granny's Ass."

Karen Finley, now there was a gal who knew how to make a produce section interesting.  Back in the day she was the Popeye of assplay.  (I yam what I yam. Hyuck-hyuck-hyuck-hyuck!)


e.lvme.meView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sal wrote in a Facebook post that she subscribes to a theory that coronavirus is a hoax created to erode freedoms by forcing people to wear masks in public and maintain a six-foot distance from each other.

This must be the same brain trust that has been lying about the world being a sphere for centuries.

An all powerful cabal of shadowy figures that organize conspiracies so baffling that nobody can figure out what the point is.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not how masks work.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MycroftHolmes: There are three things in play to fight the virus.  Economic lockdown which has cut off the livelihood of milliions, orders to wear a mask, and guidelines for social distancing.

While I disagree with them, and disagree with how they are being done, I completely understand the argument behind protesting the shutdown of the economy.  While I do not agree with the position, I acknowledge that there is a valid logical argument that causing economic failure for millions of families to reduce risk of COVID is not a good trade off.

There is no valid logical, legal, scientifific or ethical argument that can be made against wearing a mask or social distancing.  None.  If you are protesting those two things, you are an idiot, or a narcissist, or an idiot.



You said idiot twice.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adj_m: wearing a mask there's only a 5% contagion chance for others if your vagina sneezes.


One of her "ten thousand names" is Princess Queefmask.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
AVDev
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Clarence Brown: A friend and I were recently trying to name a self-described "performance artist" other than Laurie Anderson who was not a completely wanking, self-absorbed, waste of space.

We failed.

FTFY


What about that one who was responsible for pizza rat and selfie rat?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: AstroJesus: That's not a performance artist. That is an idiot.

How does one tell the difference?

I mean... I TOTALLY get Banksy... but my god... 99.9% of the "performance artists" I've come across have just been borderline homeless people.


Banksy is an artist artist. He actually (all subjective determination aside) creates art.

Shia LaBeouf does performance art. One time he sat quietly in a tent for 5 days with a bag on his head, while a woman came in and beat and raped him. But he couldn't do anything other than sit there. Because of his art, man. True stroy...
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 669x365]

She's a vegan attention whore and "goddess"


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: It's no "Yams Up My Granny's Ass."

Karen Finley, now there was a gal who knew how to make a produce section interesting.  Back in the day she was the Popeye of assplay.  (I yam what I yam. Hyuck-hyuck-hyuck-hyuck!)


Or:

Jane's Addiction - Been Caught Stealing (Video)
Youtube jrwjiO1MCVs
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Martian_Astronomer: Sal wrote in a Facebook post that she subscribes to a theory that coronavirus is a hoax created to erode freedoms by forcing people to wear masks in public and maintain a six-foot distance from each other.

"Ma'am, this is a Trader Joe's."

Heres the part about these new conspiracy theories that always bug me... what is the farking point?

You know? Old conspiracies used to have points. Maybe "the CIA killed Kennedy for farking up bay of pigs" or "the mob whacked kennedy for X" or, even, "the moon landing was faked to make the russians waste a bunch of money"

But now its "Bill Gates is trying to 5g my vaccines in the benghazi!!"

What the hell, conspiracy theories, what the hell?


Back in my day a conspiracy theory meant something.  Now it's just any old lunacy.  I blame YouTube.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 669x365]

She's a vegan attention whore and "goddess"


Should be wearing a red hat to match the hair.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: MycroftHolmes: There are three things in play to fight the virus.  Economic lockdown which has cut off the livelihood of milliions, orders to wear a mask, and guidelines for social distancing.

While I disagree with them, and disagree with how they are being done, I completely understand the argument behind protesting the shutdown of the economy.  While I do not agree with the position, I acknowledge that there is a valid logical argument that causing economic failure for millions of families to reduce risk of COVID is not a good trade off.

There is no valid logical, legal, scientifific or ethical argument that can be made against wearing a mask or social distancing.  None.  If you are protesting those two things, you are an idiot, or a narcissist, or an idiot.


You said idiot twice.


I like idiots
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Graffito: Natalie Portmanteau: Martian_Astronomer: Sal wrote in a Facebook post that she subscribes to a theory that coronavirus is a hoax created to erode freedoms by forcing people to wear masks in public and maintain a six-foot distance from each other.

"Ma'am, this is a Trader Joe's."

Heres the part about these new conspiracy theories that always bug me... what is the farking point?

You know? Old conspiracies used to have points. Maybe "the CIA killed Kennedy for farking up bay of pigs" or "the mob whacked kennedy for X" or, even, "the moon landing was faked to make the russians waste a bunch of money"

But now its "Bill Gates is trying to 5g my vaccines in the benghazi!!"

What the hell, conspiracy theories, what the hell?

Back in my day a conspiracy theory meant something.  Now it's just any old lunacy.  I blame YouTube.


Or I wonder if the people that bought into plausible theories got wiped out by being able to research things easily online.

Now theres nothing left but the people who think the lizard people are controlling them from inside the entrance to the hollow earth at mt shasta
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady, "they" don't want to "take away your freedoms" by making you wear a mask and stay out of bars and restaurants.  "They" want you spending all your money the moment it hits your hands.  "They" could really give a shiat about your freedoms so long as they've got a place in the Hamptons.

I've noticed a trend in this pandemic where the people financially impacted by it seem more likely to disbelieve it.  This performance artist can't make money at art venues so she wants to make it go away so she can get paid.
 
someonelse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 669x365]

She's a vegan attention whore and "goddess"


she said actress twice
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 669x365]

She's a vegan attention whore and "goddess"


I see she went for the "Arwen" look.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 669x365]

She's a vegan attention whore and "goddess"


Widowed, huh? Wonder if her spouse opted for the sweet release of death.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

someonelse: [Fark user image 425x249]


Exactly what I was thinking

"it puts the vegan gluten-free pasta in the basket"
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: AstroJesus: That's not a performance artist. That is an idiot.

How does one tell the difference?

I mean... I TOTALLY get Banksy... but my god... 99.9% of the "performance artists" I've come across have just been borderline homeless people.


Banksy is a guerilla artist.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: AstroJesus: That's not a performance artist. That is an idiot.

How does one tell the difference?

I mean... I TOTALLY get Banksy... but my god... 99.9% of the "performance artists" I've come across have just been borderline homeless people.


Here's the thing: A stand up comedian is technically a "performance artist" so is a musician, a singer, and actor, etc.  But, if you are good at those things, you CALL yourself an actor, singer, comedian etc.

If you suck, you call yourself  "a performance artist" so when people SAY "you suck" you can tell yourself they just don't GET IT
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: AstroJesus: That's not a performance artist. That is an idiot.

How does one tell the difference?

I mean... I TOTALLY get Banksy... but my god... 99.9% of the "performance artists" I've come across have just been borderline homeless people.


Banksy is not 'performance' art
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You call that grocery store performance art? that's nothing.

Why, Just the other day I took a leek in the produce section.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: A friend and I were recently trying to name a self-described "performance artist" other than Laurie Anderson who was not a completely wanking, self-absorbed, waste of space.

We failed.


Marina Abramovic, maybe?
 
disco ball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in a constant state of amazement that their are so many people that believe this is a hoax. Do they not understand the meaning of "hoax?" There are a whole lot of people willing to utterly commit, to the point of death, to perpetuate this elaborate ruse. Hell, they won't even be around for the payoff when we all go "Hahahahaha, we sure had you guys going, didn't we?"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all she wanted was a sammich.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to college with a guy who, the year after he graduated, was rumored to have circumcised himself with a pair of pliers in a room full of people as "performance art"

Supposedly there's video somewhere...
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Martian_Astronomer: Sal wrote in a Facebook post that she subscribes to a theory that coronavirus is a hoax created to erode freedoms by forcing people to wear masks in public and maintain a six-foot distance from each other.

"Ma'am, this is a Trader Joe's."

Heres the part about these new conspiracy theories that always bug me... what is the farking point?

You know? Old conspiracies used to have points. Maybe "the CIA killed Kennedy for farking up bay of pigs" or "the mob whacked kennedy for X" or, even, "the moon landing was faked to make the russians waste a bunch of money"

But now its "Bill Gates is trying to 5g my vaccines in the benghazi!!"

What the hell, conspiracy theories, what the hell?


The funny thing is, I had a guy who ABSOLUTELY would have reason to know, tell me, under seal of Attorney -Client privilege exactly why JFK was shot (the correct answer in the JFK edition of Clue for who shot him will forever be: Lee Harvey Oswald, in the Book Depository with the Manlicher Carcano)  and the answer is so depressingly picayune that I am almost glad it's not common knowledge.

/I wasn't special. He told every new attorney this as a way to haze them because AC privilege survives the death of the client in Illinois
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disco ball: I'm in a constant state of amazement that their are so many people that believe this is a hoax. Do they not understand the meaning of "hoax?" There are a whole lot of people willing to utterly commit, to the point of death, to perpetuate this elaborate ruse. Hell, they won't even be around for the payoff when we all go "Hahahahaha, we sure had you guys going, didn't we?"


Have you seen the bodies?  I didn't think so.  I drove by a hospital, and I didn't see people falling out of the windows, so obviously there are no patients.  Sheeple like you are so willing to believe media, government, and private sector reports from multiple, disparate and ubiquitous sources, but you never stop to ask yourself, how can you be sure that these people aren't in on it.  Don't be such a sheeperson, start to think critically.  Stop relying on CNN, CNBC, the Washington Post, the WSJ, the NYT, ABC, NBC, NPR, Al jazeera, the BBC, and Rueters.  They are all really single entity with a single agenda.  Open your eyes, man, you tube has the answers.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 669x365]

She's a vegan attention whore and "goddess"

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 260x146]


Threadjack:

Anyone notice that At&t has brought her back in their commercials?

Rather talk about her than the attention whore in the Trader Joe's parking lot.
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.