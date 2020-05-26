 Skip to content
(Ladders)   New study finds that if you start to experience the loss of smell it could indicate that you will be getting a more mild case of coronavirus. Hitler's dog relieved   (theladders.com) divider line
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Iunderstoodthatreference.gif)

Well done, subby!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife got a bushel of garlic and is in the process of roasting and jarring all of it. I can confidently report that my sense of smell is intact.
 
advex101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I lost most of my sense of smell a couple of years ago. It's a blessing and a curse.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MrBallou: My wife got a bushel of garlic and is in the process of roasting and jarring all of it. I can confidently report that my sense of smell is intact.


It could be worse. Once my mom made us Cauliflower Pizza and she processed the cauliflower herself.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: (Iunderstoodthatreference.gif)

Well done, subby!


For those who don't:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/RIP Terry Jones
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LaBlueSkuld: MrBallou: My wife got a bushel of garlic and is in the process of roasting and jarring all of it. I can confidently report that my sense of smell is intact.

It could be worse. Once my mom made us Cauliflower Pizza and she processed the cauliflower herself.


I usually process cauliflower after eating it, everybody nearby confirms their sense of smell is working great.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know what to hope for.
Only recently, after decades of coffee drinking, have I really begun to appreciate subtle differences. Now I can taste the fruity notes.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These doctors are playing fast and loose with the term "mild" if it only means "not having to be admitted into the hospital".
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Loss of smell" could be a plus for some people.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/"Sense of", not so much.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If it blocks me from smelling cat farts, I'm okay with it.
 
