(KRTV Great Falls)   You know those "share the trail" signs? Grizzly bears can't read   (krtv.com)
15
•       •       •

mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think if I were biking in that area, at this time of year, I'd equip my bike with a horn, a bell and maybe an air raid siren.

Bikes on a trail can come on a bear pretty fast-and they are not good animals to scare.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'sbait.jpeg
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains why they've been ignoring the 'Don't shiat in the woods' signs all these years.

/ TMYK
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He was by himself biking...

Always bike, hike, or jog with someone slower than you.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But they can recognize little pictures of themselves...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Man goes to a bears house, meets a bear.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Grizzly bears don't need to learn how to read, cuz, Grizzly bear.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, if you're gonna be a bear...
 
probesport
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rnatalie: But they can recognize little pictures of themselves...

[Fark user image 800x800]


Bearea.
 
alex10294
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was running down a trail in Wisconsin, turned a switchback, and was face to face with a black bear about 5 feet away and slid to a stop on my butt.  It looked surprised. We both ran opposite directions. Good thing it never happened with a grizzly.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That whole area is inundated with Grizzlies. Everyone knows it. One of those areas it's really "at your own risk" (I've only met 1 in Montana, I opened door looked up, stumbled backwards,  closed door, poured whiskey)
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That bear never met Karen.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Grizzly bears used to watch me as I walked to school. They'd hide in my closet at night. Then there was the teeny tiny little grizzly bears that hide behind the hairs on Grandma's face that you don't talk about.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They can read, they just love America too much to obey the freedom hating park authorities.
 
