 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WDRB Louisville)   Expect a massive coronavirus spike in Indiana in 14...13...12...11...days and counting   (wdrb.com) divider line
96
    More: Obvious, Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, Lake Michigan, edge of Lake Michigan, Indiana, Dune, Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana Dunes National Park, less space  
•       •       •

2092 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



96 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I did see something about Indiana Beach.  Is that the beach that maybe 50 people can use at one time?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In other news, there are beaches in Indiana.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why should we expect an increase? No one's testing them.

Fark user imageView Full Size


// we'll stack the bodies in the cellar, lock it, leave quietly - one at a time - and forget that any of this ever happened
// and you'll just go on ignoring coronavirus...?
// of course. why not?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are duned, I tell ya, duned!
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: In other news, there are beaches in Indiana.


Indiana borders Lake Michigan.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's more than Corn-oravirus in Indiana.
 
endmile [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: Why should we expect an increase? No one's testing them.

[Fark user image image 640x480]

// we'll stack the bodies in the cellar, lock it, leave quietly - one at a time - and forget that any of this ever happened
// and you'll just go on ignoring coronavirus...?
// of course. why not?


Coronavirus is just a red herring
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since they are outside it may help.  India has not had the expected surge in cases among their poor that we expected, but their homes are open to the elements and in some cases that can be helpful.

That said, when these beach goers all show up to the same restaurants to eat or all go to the local 2 dollar theater once the sun goes down, that is where I would expect to see the spike.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't have a spike if you don't test. Watch.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like every state is going to have a spike by mid June....
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got any overhead imagery to prove it?

Because pictures like this:

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


Are exceptionally misleading.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perspec​t​ive_distortion_(photography)
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Since they are outside it may help.  India has not had the expected surge in cases among their poor that we expected, but their homes are open to the elements and in some cases that can be helpful.

That said, when these beach goers all show up to the same restaurants to eat or all go to the local 2 dollar theater once the sun goes down, that is where I would expect to see the spike.


Don't look now, but India is starting up.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah cases have been going down lately... because states have reduced testing/covering it up.
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are going to be spikes everywhere in the US

Just because there's a holiday
Doesn't mean the virus has taken one.

Action-Reaction
Simple concept
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Got any overhead imagery to prove it?

Because pictures like this:

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x478]

Are exceptionally misleading.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perspect​ive_distortion_(photography)


I dunno, dude, maybe you can use your minuscule brain and count the heads?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you close some beaches/parks/whatever but some are open, the ones that are open are going to be crowded.  Either open all of them, or keep all of them closed.
 
reagabeast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I care about Indiana slightly less than I care about Missouri.
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: In other news, there are beaches in Indiana.


Sand next to water can be done anywhere thanks to the ingenuity of mankind and exists naturally in a number of places that aren't ocean.
 
Rootus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: dittybopper: Got any overhead imagery to prove it?

Because pictures like this:

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x478]

Are exceptionally misleading.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perspect​ive_distortion_(photography)

I dunno, dude, maybe you can use your minuscule brain and count the heads?


okay doomer
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Got any overhead imagery to prove it?

Because pictures like this:

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x478]

Are exceptionally misleading.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perspect​ive_distortion_(photography)


You tried that nonsense argument with the "protests" in Chicago and it bit you in the ass.

So why on Earth would you try it again here?
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Since they are outside it may help.  India has not had the expected surge in cases among their poor that we expected, but their homes are open to the elements and in some cases that can be helpful.

That said, when these beach goers all show up to the same restaurants to eat or all go to the local 2 dollar theater once the sun goes down, that is where I would expect to see the spike.


About that..https://news.yahoo.com/india-am​ong-10-​worst-hit-073656693.html

So meaningless possible hypothesis:  do people who like sand up their butt cracks also have more communicable diseases.

/I hate sand
//Havent been sick in two years
///Furiously knocking on wood.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our kids wanted beaches and water parks this weekend. Instead we went hiking each morning and then came back and built a redneck water park with the kiddie pools, sprinklers, and hosing down the slides.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rogue49: Action-Reaction
Simple concept


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: If you close some beaches/parks/whatever but some are open, the ones that are open are going to be crowded.  Either open all of them, or keep all of them closed.


Also, if you open up beaches and then immediately close them again, the next time you open them people will flock to them to get in one beach day before it is closed again.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: dittybopper: Got any overhead imagery to prove it?

Because pictures like this:

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x478]

Are exceptionally misleading.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perspect​ive_distortion_(photography)

You tried that nonsense argument with the "protests" in Chicago and it bit you in the ass.

So why on Earth would you try it again here?


Diddy is a weaksauce troll.  Coming up with a new angle takes effort
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: dittybopper: Got any overhead imagery to prove it?

Because pictures like this:

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x478]

Are exceptionally misleading.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perspect​ive_distortion_(photography)

You tried that nonsense argument with the "protests" in Chicago and it bit you in the ass.

So why on Earth would you try it again here?


It is a valid question. You cannot tell by that angle alone.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

endmile: Dr Dreidel: Why should we expect an increase? No one's testing them.

[Fark user image image 640x480]

// we'll stack the bodies in the cellar, lock it, leave quietly - one at a time - and forget that any of this ever happened
// and you'll just go on ignoring coronavirus...?
// of course. why not?

Coronavirus is just a red herring


Wadsworth: I can explain everything.
Cop: You don't have to.
Wadsworth: I don't?
Cop: Don't worry, there's nothing illegal about any of this.
Wadsworth: Are you sure?
Cop: Of course, this is America.
Wadsworth: I see.
Cop: It's a free country, don't you know that?
Wadsworth: I didn't know it was *that* free we're just ignoring all legal precedent from Jacobson v MA, over 500 years of knowledge when it comes to the spread of disease, CDC guidelines, and common sense.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EatHam: Walker: In other news, there are beaches in Indiana.

Indiana borders Lake Michigan... For like 8 miles


Clarified
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: In other news, there are beaches in Indiana.


Yeah, in Gary. I plan on making it my go-to vacation hot spot once Covid slows down.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Walker: In other news, there are beaches in Indiana.

Yeah, in Gary. I plan on making it my go-to vacation hot spot once Covid slows down.


Gross.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Mrtraveler01: dittybopper: Got any overhead imagery to prove it?

Because pictures like this:

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x478]

Are exceptionally misleading.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perspect​ive_distortion_(photography)

You tried that nonsense argument with the "protests" in Chicago and it bit you in the ass.

So why on Earth would you try it again here?

Diddy is a weaksauce troll.  Coming up with a new angle takes effort


I liked him better when all he talked about was guns.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EatHam: Walker: In other news, there are beaches in Indiana.

Indiana borders Lake Michigan.


Isn't there a water park with that name too?
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: endmile: Dr Dreidel: Why should we expect an increase? No one's testing them.

[Fark user image image 640x480]

// we'll stack the bodies in the cellar, lock it, leave quietly - one at a time - and forget that any of this ever happened
// and you'll just go on ignoring coronavirus...?
// of course. why not?

Coronavirus is just a red herring

Wadsworth: I can explain everything.
Cop: You don't have to.
Wadsworth: I don't?
Cop: Don't worry, there's nothing illegal about any of this.
Wadsworth: Are you sure?
Cop: Of course, this is America.
Wadsworth: I see.
Cop: It's a free country, don't you know that?
Wadsworth: I didn't know it was *that* free we're just ignoring all legal precedent from Jacobson v MA, over 500 years of knowledge when it comes to the spread of disease, CDC guidelines, and common sense.


We don't shut down the economy and make millions of people hungry and unemployed to stop the flu.  The Chicken Littles took over, shot the economy in the dick, and are now so invested in their doomsday scenario they can't acknowledge that there is no substantial threat.
 
disco ball
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Got any overhead imagery to prove it?

Because pictures like this:

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x478]

Are exceptionally misleading.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perspect​ive_distortion_(photography)


The photographer used a special lens to make them all look stupid. It's called the Canon f2.8 100-300 Moranoview.
 
ZombieLambChop [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They won't test.  and if they do test, they won't report accurate info.  Watch.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: There's more than Corn-oravirus in Indiana.


Oh Damn you! That ad is running in my mind now.

1996 - There's More Than Corn in Indiana
Youtube g036lNodG0k

Is it to early to drink
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Most of the people are probably from IL.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I liked him better when all he talked about was guns.


I liked him better when he'd say something racist and then go, "I'm not racist; I have a mixed-race kid."
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

epyonyx: It seems like every state is going to have a spike by mid June....


Yeah, I live on a street of maybe 7 houses.  Yesterday at least three had big parties.  Whole street was parked solid.  Our neighbors are all pretty much "Business as usual".  I'm personally in the "let's wait a month and see what things look like" camp  I'm in no hurry to go anywhere.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: ShavedOrangutan: endmile: Dr Dreidel: Why should we expect an increase? No one's testing them.

[Fark user image image 640x480]

// we'll stack the bodies in the cellar, lock it, leave quietly - one at a time - and forget that any of this ever happened
// and you'll just go on ignoring coronavirus...?
// of course. why not?

Coronavirus is just a red herring

Wadsworth: I can explain everything.
Cop: You don't have to.
Wadsworth: I don't?
Cop: Don't worry, there's nothing illegal about any of this.
Wadsworth: Are you sure?
Cop: Of course, this is America.
Wadsworth: I see.
Cop: It's a free country, don't you know that?
Wadsworth: I didn't know it was *that* free we're just ignoring all legal precedent from Jacobson v MA, over 500 years of knowledge when it comes to the spread of disease, CDC guidelines, and common sense.

We don't shut down the economy and make millions of people hungry and unemployed to stop the flu.  The Chicken Littles took over, shot the economy in the dick, and are now so invested in their doomsday scenario they can't acknowledge that there is no substantial threat.


Funny that we've never heard this sentiment from someone who was hospitalized with this, or works in a hospital treating it, or studies epidemiology, or works in a funeral home.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: ShavedOrangutan: endmile: Dr Dreidel: Why should we expect an increase? No one's testing them.

[Fark user image image 640x480]

// we'll stack the bodies in the cellar, lock it, leave quietly - one at a time - and forget that any of this ever happened
// and you'll just go on ignoring coronavirus...?
// of course. why not?

Coronavirus is just a red herring

Wadsworth: I can explain everything.
Cop: You don't have to.
Wadsworth: I don't?
Cop: Don't worry, there's nothing illegal about any of this.
Wadsworth: Are you sure?
Cop: Of course, this is America.
Wadsworth: I see.
Cop: It's a free country, don't you know that?
Wadsworth: I didn't know it was *that* free we're just ignoring all legal precedent from Jacobson v MA, over 500 years of knowledge when it comes to the spread of disease, CDC guidelines, and common sense.

We don't shut down the economy and make millions of people hungry and unemployed to stop the flu.  The Chicken Littles took over, shot the economy in the dick, and are now so invested in their doomsday scenario they can't acknowledge that there is no substantial threat.


Oh FFS...for the umpteenth time, IT ISN'T THE F*CKING FLU!!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: dittybopper: Got any overhead imagery to prove it?

Because pictures like this:

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x478]

Are exceptionally misleading.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perspect​ive_distortion_(photography)

You tried that nonsense argument with the "protests" in Chicago and it bit you in the ass.

So why on Earth would you try it again here?


Would you like to speak to my manager, Karen?

That photo I posted is clearly done through a telephoto lens, flattening the image and reducing the *APPARENT* distance between people.

So you want to prove to me that there is a large mass of people in close contact, you're going to have to show me overhead images from a drone or something before I believe it.

Here is a shot from just yesterday at Daytona Beach:

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


Clearly not social distancing.  Because it's an overhead shot, you can tell that.   Shots at ground level through a telephoto lens?   You can't.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Actually, the people who go to Indiana Beach are mostly surburban Chicagoans.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The spikes will come from the things we didn't hear about, not people on a beach, outside, exposed to wind and sun and water.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Diddy is a weaksauce troll.


Whew.  Good thing I'm "ditty" and not "Diddy".
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some friends of mine in a text group live in Miller Beach which is somewhat open to the public, but it's impossible to park anywhere because it's all private homes.  They've been walking an empty beach every day.  This is farther east in Porter at the state and national beaches.  Those are open and they're getting crammed because Chicago is still closed.  Oh well.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You can use a long lens to shoot photo of a crowd of people standing 10 feet apart and it would look like they were running shoulders. I don't trust any of these photos shot from eye level. Use a drone and get aerial photos.

Then again, it's Indiana.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: We don't shut down the economy and make millions of people hungry and unemployed to stop the flu.


People who make that argument aren't making the argument they think they're making.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EatHam: Walker: In other news, there are beaches in Indiana.

Indiana borders Lake Michigan.



That's true.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yeah, yeah, I know there are regular beaches facing Lake MI
 
Displayed 50 of 96 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.