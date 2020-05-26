 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   How do you sell a $15 million penthouse in the middle of the pandemic? Here's today's Slatesplanation, featuring an interview with a real estate agent who refers to himself as the "Danielle Steele of real estate"   (slate.com) divider line
15
    More: Stupid, New York City, ultimate healthy must-haves, place orders, All That You Can't Leave Behind, senior people, average number of Compass listings, full-time work, place order  
•       •       •

465 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 10:05 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Danielle Steele of real estate"

Prospective buyers should bring their UV lights.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
First, buy a $20 million penthouse last Fall.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...a special nook that will give this home a bit of extra. Not every home offers that flexibility. There is a pool of buyers out there dreaming of having a bit more flexibility in their home space right now. [For this listing, the seller even attached a personal letter emphasizing how easy it is to convert a walk-in closet to an office in a full-time work-from-home scenario, and how great the kitchen is for cooking "three meals a day."]

If you're a home buyer who's "dreaming" of scoring a $600,000 shoebox whose one "cool" feature is a "bonus nook" no larger than your entry cubby that can be converted into the cell where you spend your every working day, get help.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meh.  If you're in the market for, or trying to sell, a $15 million penthouse, you can afford to have either it or yourself disinfected after the showing.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
.... Guillotines.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
expensive real estate is money laundering hth
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Better than the Dean Koontz or John Grisham of real estate.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
DRTFA, is it about this dude?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hate everything about this article.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jus so long as he's not the Chuck Tingle of real estate.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: I hate everything about this article.


Who reads the articles?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Jus so long as he's not the Chuck Tingle of real estate.


You kidding? Who wouldn't want to live in a house full of Chuck Tingle?
chucktingle.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA: If you ask New York City real estate agent Brian K. Lewis, the people in his industry are like thoroughbred horses: "Right now, we're not able to run. We are all at the gate at the Kentucky Derby and we are waiting and we're biting at our bits."

Why don't you bite MY bits.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Lifetime supply of Toilet Paper"?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've seen how this works on Brazzers....
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.