 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro Weekly)   Christian teacher charged with soliciting male prostitute after claiming black men kidnapped him. Fred Garvin shocked   (metroweekly.com) divider line
29
    More: Dumbass, Macon, Georgia, Christopher Keys, Bibb County police officers, former teacher, Christian school, black men, Sheriff, Police  
•       •       •

658 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 9:54 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He allegedly fabricated the kidnapping to prevent family from finding out why he was at the motely.

Motely?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
which alleged that Keys was at a CVS on May 19 when "two black males quickly jumped in his vehicle and put a gun to his head."

So he immediately confessed that it wasn't a rifle . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He allegedly fabricated the kidnapping to prevent family from finding out why he was at the motely.

Motely?


When he went back, he was only there re-motely.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Again?  This is like the 3rd time we've had a thread about this.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Two black men put their guns to his head? I think I've seen pornos that start this way...
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Walker: He allegedly fabricated the kidnapping to prevent family from finding out why he was at the motely.

Motely?

When he went back, he was only there re-motely.


Now you're just pushing buttons.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Again?  This is like the 3rd time we've had a thread about this.


Apart from 100,000 dead from the 'Rona, there's not much else going on...
 
hagopiar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark modmins accused of greenlighting repeats after this shiat hits the feed again
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
queer
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's a shocker.
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Christians are weird.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Two black men put their guns to his head? I think I've seen pornos that start this way...


Fark is not your personal erotica site
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd lie about it too.  I mean, Craigslist?  Yikes!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
was there a work order for a "round roust-about until 3am"?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: queer


He still won't sleep with you.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
THIS is what JESUS would DO?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


WHAT THE MOTELYS MAY LOOK LIKE
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder: Is it just anti-gay politicians and Fundamentalists who get caught doing this stuff, or is it just that when it happens to Joe Schmoe no one reports on it/sends it to Fark? In other words, are most gay consumers of prostitution publicly anti-gay and/or Fundamentalist?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This kind of reminds me of those (state?) legislators who got caught having a poorly-concealed extramarital affair - down to fooling around in their offices - and then blamed teh gheys because reasons.  I can't recall their names.
 
johndalek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Came for the picture of Fred Garvin.  Left disappointed
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Naido: "two black males quickly jumped in his vehicle and put a gun to his head."

"two black males quickly jumped in his vehicle and put a gun to his head."


They put a big black cock in his face, not a big black glock. A mistake any repressed male Christian teacher makes.
 
cob2f
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not a carjacking, but a jacking nonetheless.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Motely Crew is the name of my Closeted Gay Fundamentalist Preacher cover band

//and its entourage
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johndalek: Came for the picture of Fred Garvin.  Left disappointed


With an intricate series of trusses.
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I'd lie about it too.  I mean, Craigslist?  Yikes!


I thought CL shut down the personals section because it had become such a hive of scum and villainy?
 
dankaiser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought the supremes ruled that sodomy laws were unconstitutional.
 
kahnzo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dankaiser: I thought the supremes ruled that sodomy laws were unconstitutional.


STOP, in the name of love!
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nesher: I wonder: Is it just anti-gay politicians and Fundamentalists who get caught doing this stuff, or is it just that when it happens to Joe Schmoe no one reports on it/sends it to Fark? In other words, are most gay consumers of prostitution publicly anti-gay and/or Fundamentalist?


The tragic thing about it is, he could have all the gay sex he could handle, legally, if he knew how to find it. I feel kind of sorry for him, except for the robbed by black guys thing. Why do they always blame a fictional black man? I understand you want to give your cover story an air of specificity, but why not say the guy was really tall or had tattoos?
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dankaiser: I thought the supremes ruled that sodomy laws were unconstitutional.


It's unconstitutional to apply them differently to gay people. The laws themselves are still permitted.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.