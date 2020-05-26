 Skip to content
California church asking Supreme Court to block Gov. Gavin Newsom's restrictions on in-person church services. Matthew 6:6 surrenders
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus wept.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You don't need to go to a build to profess your faith.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
100,064
 
roostercube [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: You don't need to go to a build to profess your faith.


Tithes drop off considerably when people aren't in the pews. How else does one profess 'faith'?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let them kill themselves.
 
American-Irish eyes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They have a good argument, they are being treated to a completely different standard than shopping centers.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The pastor's private jets and Rolls-Royces  are not going to pay for themselves
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: You don't need to go to a build to profess your faith.


Someone mentioned that worshiping in your homes is exactly how early Christians did it, so what's the problem with being traditional for a few months?
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope the restrictions get struck down. I'd prefer everyone congregate inside tight spaces and catch it promptly.
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yet another example of the moral degeneracy of the Religious Right.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Use Zoom.  Get a paypal account if you're worried about "passing the plate".

With technology you don't actually have to talk the suckers into the building.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I really can't understand what they hell these covidiots are thinking.  I understand that you miss going to church.  Everyone is missing activities they can't do right now.  But putting a whole bunch of people at unnecessary risk is just stupid.

These are the kinds of people I worry about when I go to the grocery store.  If they are that careless what else are they doing that puts everyone they come close to at risk?
 
joker420
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: 100,064


Add 3 zeros and we might be getting somewhere.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: You don't need to go to a build to profess your faith.


I disagree. Going to a build is an excellent way to profess your faith.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
bobchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Part of the problem with using Paypal/ Venmo/ whatever app is that the oldsters have a tough time using them. And I suspect quite a bit of revenue... er, pardon, tithe comes from them.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jmr61: Let them kill themselves.


The problem with that is that they will take others with them.  People that don't deserve it.  People that are trying to follow instructions and will come in contact with these people at the grocery store, gas station, etc.  Like I said in my previous post, if they are careless enough to do this I'm sure they are careless in many other ways.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes, it's stupid to want to congregate large numbers of people together.

However, the first amendment of the constitution specifically guarantees both the freedom of the practice of religion and the freedom to peacefully assemble.  I don't believe that there is any exception in the constitution  regarding "it's for your own good."

In short, the governor's prohibition is unconstitutional.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They should only lift the ban for churches who pay taxes.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Yes, it's stupid to want to congregate large numbers of people together.

However, the first amendment of the constitution specifically guarantees both the freedom of the practice of religion and the freedom to peacefully assemble.  I don't believe that there is any exception in the constitution  regarding "it's for your own good."

In short, the governor's prohibition is unconstitutional.


Constitutional rights aren't absolute.  Historically the the courts have repeatedly ruled that they can be  curtailed (within reason) for the safety of the public.  The key here is that it's not favoring one religion over another and the prohibition is not based on religion but on the grounds of public health concerns.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wademh: Mrtraveler01: You don't need to go to a build to profess your faith.

I disagree. Going to a build is an excellent way to profess your faith.
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x381]


While other Christians simply preach about helping your fellow man, Jimmy Carter actually does
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: The pastor's private jets and Rolls-Royces  are not going to pay for themselves


Unfortunately it does seem to be the bigger churches that are filing these suits.  I can't say for sure you are right, but so many churches are just holding services remotely and doing fine.  So I don't see why they need in-person services unless they weren't bringing in enough money holding them remotely.

So I'm forced to agree with you until I'm given a better reason.

And crying that anyone's violating their rights ain't cutting it.  Because no one is telling you that you can't worship whoever you want.  And no one is singling out churches with any restrictions.  It's affecting everyone equally.
 
genner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Yes, it's stupid to want to congregate large numbers of people together.

However, the first amendment of the constitution specifically guarantees both the freedom of the practice of religion and the freedom to peacefully assemble.  I don't believe that there is any exception in the constitution  regarding "it's for your own good."

In short, the governor's prohibition is unconstitutional.


I was going to say something like this and then I actually read the article. They're not banning services just limiting the capacity,
 
Mouser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Callous: TuckFrump: The pastor's private jets and Rolls-Royces  are not going to pay for themselves

Unfortunately it does seem to be the bigger churches that are filing these suits.  I can't say for sure you are right, but so many churches are just holding services remotely and doing fine.  So I don't see why they need in-person services unless they weren't bringing in enough money holding them remotely.

So I'm forced to agree with you until I'm given a better reason.

And crying that anyone's violating their rights ain't cutting it.  Because no one is telling you that you can't worship whoever you want.  And no one is singling out churches with any restrictions.  It's affecting everyone equally.


Not according to TFA:

"Based on a quick review of the California guidelines for a variety of industries, from food packing to manufacturing to indoor shopping centers, none have anywhere as strict a set of capacity controls as have been put on churches," Peter Breen, Vice President and Senior Counsel of the Thomas More Society told CNN Monday night. "The next closest appears to be shopping centers, at 50% of capacity."
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Yes, it's stupid to want to congregate large numbers of people together.

However, the first amendment of the constitution specifically guarantees both the freedom of the practice of religion and the freedom to peacefully assemble.  I don't believe that there is any exception in the constitution  regarding "it's for your own good."

In short, the governor's prohibition is unconstitutional.


All rights have restrictions including religious freedom or else human sacrifice would have to be legal.  This is not a ban on any religion or a permanent restriction.  It's a temporary order to mitigate a specific risk.  The better people obeyed it the sooner that it would be able to be lifted.  These very people that are rebelling against it are going to be the cause of it lasting longer than it needs to.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Yes, it's stupid to want to congregate large numbers of people together.

However, the first amendment of the constitution specifically guarantees both the freedom of the practice of religion and the freedom to peacefully assemble.  I don't believe that there is any exception in the constitution  regarding "it's for your own good."

In short, the governor's prohibition is unconstitutional.


No religion commonly practiced in the US requires attendance if doing so puts your or others lives in jeopardy.

The right to peacefully assemble is not being violated. By cramming into a small area, they are putting people's health and lives at risk. That is the exact opposite of "peacefully".
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We need a holy war.  The religious vs the non religious.  Winner takes all, no surrender.  There is no other way.  We won't stop parents from spreading beliefs about majiks and sky wizardry, so the unscientific Menes won't die.  The only way is war to decide which side gets the right to survive.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mouser: Callous: TuckFrump: The pastor's private jets and Rolls-Royces  are not going to pay for themselves

Unfortunately it does seem to be the bigger churches that are filing these suits.  I can't say for sure you are right, but so many churches are just holding services remotely and doing fine.  So I don't see why they need in-person services unless they weren't bringing in enough money holding them remotely.

So I'm forced to agree with you until I'm given a better reason.

And crying that anyone's violating their rights ain't cutting it.  Because no one is telling you that you can't worship whoever you want.  And no one is singling out churches with any restrictions.  It's affecting everyone equally.

Not according to TFA:

"Based on a quick review of the California guidelines for a variety of industries, from food packing to manufacturing to indoor shopping centers, none have anywhere as strict a set of capacity controls as have been put on churches," Peter Breen, Vice President and Senior Counsel of the Thomas More Society told CNN Monday night. "The next closest appears to be shopping centers, at 50% of capacity."


So restaurants have their dining rooms open?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Yes, it's stupid to want to congregate large numbers of people together.

However, the first amendment of the constitution specifically guarantees both the freedom of the practice of religion and the freedom to peacefully assemble.  I don't believe that there is any exception in the constitution  regarding "it's for your own good."

In short, the governor's prohibition is unconstitutional.


The Fire Marshall can limit the number of people that can enter the building. That doesn't violate anyone's freedom to practice their religion. Similar restrictions can be had during public health emergencies. Your claims here are ignorant.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Their right to commute with their sky god should not be allowed to infringe on my right to live.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jmr61: Let them kill themselves.


And their children, and their parents, and their neighbors... No. It's time these people grew up.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: You don't need to go to a build to profess your faith.


Absolutely true. However, we do still have this pesky thing:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

meanmutton: No religion commonly practiced in the US requires attendance if doing so puts your or others lives in jeopardy.

The right to peacefully assemble is not being violated. By cramming into a small area, they are putting people's health and lives at risk. That is the exact opposite of "peacefully".


I bolded the part that you seem to be ignoring. People like you would be amusing if not so dangerous. Screaming about how Trump is an authoritarian Nazi out of one side of your mouth, while defending defending genuine authoritarianism with the other side.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.