(Daily Star)   Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thinking about moving to NYC where they can be properly ignored by the commoners (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That worked out well for John Lennon.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, no one cares these days.
 
docmattic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I came here for the NSFW content involved Meghan Maëlle

/I left sadly disappointed ☹
 
El_Dan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yea, Suits sucked and I'm not liking this sequel either.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's not a Prince anymore. He's a commoner. One of us.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
shoulda stayed in the dictatorship land
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Green Acres reboot.  Move to the Midwest and take up farming.  By the end of the series, they're millionaires from American farm subsidies.

Wot are we not gonna grow this season, prince?

At, looks like barley. Uncle Sucker is payin' 100 quid per acre not to grow it.  Wonder if we can't grow rhubarb on the same land?
 
rka
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd probably avoid NY/NJ for the next year or so.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I gotta believe they'd fit in better in LA.

/ ie. blend in
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm waking here!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
New Zealand might be a good idea - although not a lot of media opportunities for the couple there. They could still get by.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
NYC is Satan's rectum.
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: That worked out well for John Lennon.


I wonder if they've looked at the Dakota yet? There might be a vacancy.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Green Acres reboot.  Move to the Midwest and take up farming.  By the end of the series, they're millionaires from American farm subsidies.

Wot are we not gonna grow this season, prince?

At, looks like barley. Uncle Sucker is payin' 100 quid per acre not to grow it.  Wonder if we can't grow rhubarb on the same land?


Damn socialism ruining everything
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rich attention whore problems.
 
Focks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She will go wherever he says. She's his whore.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: New Zealand might be a good idea - although not a lot of media opportunities for the couple there. They could still get by.


If I had his amount of money, New Zealand is the first place I'd go if I could buy my way in to legal residence status. Find a nice quiet hobbit hole under a hill, chill the fark out, and enjoy living in a proper country.
 
rcain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Rich attention whore problems.


Yeah, total attention whores, which is why they want to be left alone and have gone so far as to ditch their royal titles and public subsidies

No matter what they do, you sick little turd stains will continue to do nothing but attack and vilify
When it comes down to it, you serve no purpose other than to take a big shiat over everything

So hey -- embrace it and throw yourself into a wood chipper, at least as fertilizer you will make a positive impact for once in your miserable life
 
planes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Focks: She will go wherever he says. She's his whore.


I think it's the other way around, I think he goes and does whatever she wants.

Harry is discovering that when you marry you discover what true happiness is, but it's too late.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rcain: Nidiot: Rich attention whore problems.

Yeah, total attention whores, which is why they want to be left alone and have gone so far as to ditch their royal titles and public subsidies

No matter what they do, you sick little turd stains will continue to do nothing but attack and vilify
When it comes down to it, you serve no purpose other than to take a big shiat over everything

So hey -- embrace it and throw yourself into a wood chipper, at least as fertilizer you will make a positive impact for once in your miserable life


I mean, so far anyway, they are the exact opposite of attention whores
 
soupafi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rcain: Nidiot: Rich attention whore problems.

Yeah, total attention whores, which is why they want to be left alone and have gone so far as to ditch their royal titles and public subsidies

No matter what they do, you sick little turd stains will continue to do nothing but attack and vilify
When it comes down to it, you serve no purpose other than to take a big shiat over everything

So hey -- embrace it and throw yourself into a wood chipper, at least as fertilizer you will make a positive impact for once in your miserable life


If they want to be left alone, they'd move to Nebraska or North Dakota.
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rcain: Nidiot: Rich attention whore problems.

Yeah, total attention whores, which is why they want to be left alone and have gone so far as to ditch their royal titles and public subsidies

No matter what they do, you sick little turd stains will continue to do nothing but attack and vilify
When it comes down to it, you serve no purpose other than to take a big shiat over everything

So hey -- embrace it and throw yourself into a wood chipper, at least as fertilizer you will make a positive impact for once in your miserable life


Your first paragraph: yeah, smarted!

Second paragraph: tough but fair, I suppose

Final paragraph: wait, how did we get to this point?
 
