(Fox News)   Are you getting "maskne' pimples from wearing your mask?
35
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wash your damn face
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. 

I suspect cretinbob is right - people practicing social distancing are skimping on personal hygiene.
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but I do have a couple from ingrown hairs since I haven't been shaving as often.
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I stay home most of the time and only have my mask on for the 20 minutes it takes to go grocery shopping.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not News. It's Fox.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behold:

bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I only wear it when I'm out of the house, and I try to spend as little time out there as possible. I also rinse the mask with isopropyl alcohol after every use to decontaminate it.

You are washing your mask, right?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Neither are the vast majority of other people.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And why does this have the news tag? Even if the link were to an actual news source, the story itself, which is where the tag comes into play, wouldn't be News.

Garbage story.
Garbage source.
Wrong tag.

There strikes and you're out, subs. Go sit on the corner by yourself.
 
Zik-Zak
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe get a blister on your thumb as well. Why is my life so hard?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I've always had problem skin, so pressure acne has always depended on me not letting my phone rest between my shoulder and chin, or propping my chin in my hand when I'm scrolling at my desktop.

But, based on the amount of the current flareup, I'm pretty certain it's allergic reaction to the various chemicals in the masks, more than any other factors.  I look more like I have rosacea than simple acne.  And all the washing with detergents is just stripping away what little natural oil is present in my skin, so more dry, flakiness on hand as well.

I've lived with it for years, moved out of healthcare and had forgotten just how much I loathe the face mask skin care regimen.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear one all day in the heat and I have broke out. My ears are sore by the end of the day, any humidity and I end up not being able to breathe through the mask anymore and I don't get enough air when I'm doing anything physical. But no acne.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
DON'T BE A CUCK AND WEAR A MASK! RAW DAWG THIS HOAX!
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This article sucks. I mean, I have this. I've worn a mask 8-10 hours a day, every day at work where we're currently performing procedures on recovered covid patients. Is it fun? No. But I'm not complaining. Better to be uncomfortable and protect vulnerable patients,
 
mattgsx
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
freddyV [TotalFark]
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I see Fox is hard at work with the anti-mask propaganda. Fark them.
 
kt-atl
vygramul [TotalFark]
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
TheCableGuy
ChimpMitten
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I double up a buff and shrug my shoulders.  My nose and ears are too big for the masks we have and I shunned away from people as much as possible before it was cool.

My buff has skulls all over it too, so I feel edgy.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Even if it did, is that pimple worse than having your lungs filled with fluid, then dying?
 
Liadan
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't say I've experienced that.  Mind you I've only been wearing my mask when I go into stores.  On the street I leave it off and just avoid passing too close to anyone, especially now that we're having a serious heat wave here and I'd pass right the hell out if I had to leave the mask on all the time.
 
Arkanaut
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
