(Irish Post US) Priest shoots baby with water pistol, social-distance baptizes the kid for life
20
posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 1:07 PM



Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Father Pacemaker both slays the demons, and blesses babies with his +5 Holy Super Soaker.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Does the water gun go "pew pew pew"?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Great cleric RP to convert a touch-range spell to a distance spell. I suppose it depends on the setting of your campaign, but I'd allow it if I were the DM.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Reset the clock.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One of the things I hope we keep from the pandemic is priests with holy water-filled squirt guns.

/at least it's not water balloons!
 
probesport
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size



Amateur.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Every day is Dyngus Day now
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Amateur hour in that church.

s7d2.scene7.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Baptizing children. Is that what the priests are calling it now?
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They really need to wait until the age of consent.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
10 points if you hit the mother in the chest
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
SAY HELLO TO MY SACRED FRIEND!
 
Mouser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Great cleric RP to convert a touch-range spell to a distance spell. I suppose it depends on the setting of your campaign, but I'd allow it if I were the DM.


And now I'm thinking of rolling a Gnome Artificer/Cleric.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Baptizing children. Is that what the priests are calling it now?


No laying on of the hands during the time of social distancing.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Republican Jesus approves (if it was a water AR-15)
 
SMB2811
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
disshmerspectful, it's a show of adaption from a body not known for such, which is great.  now, if they take up the same method for Communion, folks'll need to super ScotchGard their Sunday clothes.  the wafer is going to take a practiced disc flick though.  it's all in the wrist.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Much better than this:
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And waaay much better than this guy:
thinkonyourownblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/watch the kids in the background reaction
//larger GIF wouldn't upload, sorry
 
Mouser
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rainbowbutter: disshmerspectful, it's a show of adaption from a body not known for such, which is great.  now, if they take up the same method for Communion, folks'll need to super ScotchGard their Sunday clothes.  the wafer is going to take a practiced disc flick though.  it's all in the wrist.


I suggested to my pastor that, since restaurants are allowed to stay open for carry-out and delivery, our church should have "carry-out Communion".  Parishioners could stop by the church and receive the elements of the Eucharist (they can be set out on a table so that social distancing is maintained) without having to gather in numbers big enough to violate the state orders against large groups.
 
