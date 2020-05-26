 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Mmmm... Cosmic ring of fire donuts   (nypost.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Galaxy, images of a rare type of galaxy, lead researcher Tiantian Yuan of Australia, Milky Way, Redshift, Dark matter, Big Bang, Universe  
•       •       •

689 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 12:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
10 bucks says the center of that galaxy has an Indian joint that serves phaal.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It burns, burns, burns
 
chawco
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds painful. I hope the universe got some good cosmic cream to see it through that difficult time.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Great name for a band hot sauce.
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yet another reminder of how much I'm missing donuts during this lockdown.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 Any body got some constellation-H?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lochaber_Axe: Yet another reminder of how much I'm missing donuts during this lockdown.


Think of it as an enforced diet.

I'm going to come out of this looking like a starving hippie.  A very grey haired hippie it seems.  I didn't realize just how muchof my hair had turned in the last few years.  The wiskers are completely shot...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I want a job like that. Stare into a tube and make up shiat.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd name it J Cash
cosmik debris
 
Lapdance
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why aren't Hemorrhoids called Assteroids?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lapdance: Why aren't Hemorrhoids called Assteroids?


That's nobody's business but the Turks.

No, wait ...
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.