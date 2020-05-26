 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   County official orders all the idiots who violated common sense and social distancing orders in order to yeehaw it up at the Lake of the Ozarks to quarantine themselves   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, Mutation, The Ozarks, Genetics, St. Louis County, Missouri, Spray bottle, DNA, Question, African American  
•       •       •

551 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 8:47 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are these the same people that claim masks are a violation of their freedoms?  They'll be out spreading like a $10 hooker.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No doubt they'll comply in a dignified and orderly fashion...or they'll burn his house down.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah... I'm sure they'll get right on that
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, they'll get right on that.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OldRod: Yeah... I'm sure they'll get right on that


/ Shakes a tiny fin.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Yeah, they'll get right on that.


Came here to say exactly that, leaving SMH.

If you don't give it the force of law, they're going to ignore it. Party debris out front should've told ya.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hahaha.  Good one.  Now order the virus into remission.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's the county executive of St. Louis County, a good 180 miles from where Lake of the Ozarks is.

Fat lot of good it'll do.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The lure of hillbilly titties is too powerful of an intoxicant, no virus could prevent this gathering.
 
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Unlikely tag asleep?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That should work great, they really seem like the types to follow rules
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If they can survive stewing themselves in that "pool" water, they should be good to go for COVID-19.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That oughta' do it, thanks very much Ray.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The show me state.

They're gonna be showing something.


Me and the missues went for a drive yesterday and ended up enjoying a river walk trail somewhere along the Susquehanna river in PA.  Beautiful views, and it was nice to get out for a bit.

For the most part, everyone was doing a good job of keeping their distance and when the need to interact arose.  When it did, everyone wore masks.

When it was just me and my family members down near the river, and no one else around we took our masks off for a bit.  Just to enjoy the fresh air.

We were in some pretty rural areas of PA, and despite seeing some protest yard signs about businesses being closed, no one was really complaining and were complaint.

I saw the video of this debacle on the news last night and my jaw dropped.  I'm guessing we know where the next outbreak will be.

From what I understand the NJ and DE beaches had some decent compliance with distancing and masking this weekend.  Particularly DE, which all ready has a relatively low death count.  So it can be done.

I like a good water park as much as the next person, and I love to swim, but there was a serious disconnect going on here.  I was really surprised.  I would have figured a large enough population would have said thanks, but no thanks.

People really are stupid...
 
Nut_456
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gulper Eel: He's the county executive of St. Louis County, a good 180 miles from where Lake of the Ozarks is.

Fat lot of good it'll do.


Someone said about 1/4 of the people there were from St L County.  Its easier to get from STL to the Ozarks than from KC which is closer.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.