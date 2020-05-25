 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Illinois Flu Klux Klan protesters crowd around Buckingham Fountain to protest reopening things they'd never use, like fitness centers and vegan coffee bars   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
protested Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order as an affront to the freedoms that service members have died defending


service members died for our right to force service workers to die!
 
"Grandpa, tell me about the 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic."

"I took my AK to the State capital to protest wearing a face mask and not being able to get a haircut."

"Mom, I don't want to visit grandpa's house ever again."
 
I wonder how far these "locals" had to come to protest in Chicago.
 
Since the link has nothing to do with the headline.

https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/05/​2​5/police-break-up-rally-protesting-sta​y-at-home-order-at-buckingham-fountain​/

Well done, failmitter.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


after looking at video of the actual protest

/when they said "police" dispersed the crown they literally meant one police
 
Closest thing I could find for a picture of the "crowd" is this:

chicagotribune.comView Full Size


And I can't see any evidence that anyone is closer than 6 feet to each other.

If that's the best evidence you've got, your evidence really, really sucks.
 
Despite the stay-at-home order and stepped up police patrols, Chicago experienced its deadliest Memorial Day weekend in the last five years with at least 10 people fatally shot and 40 others injured.

It sounds like Chicago should just have a wall built around it, and be sealed off.

Covid is the least of it's problems.
 
Dentist offices... libraries... schools...
 
I guess they did not see why they should stay home. I hate Illinois not-sees.
 
Giant Clown Shoe's link above has video footage. They are closer than 6 feet.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keep everything closed except for Nordstrom, see if it short circuits the red hats.
 
I'm surprised Fark didn't greenlight a link about the large gathering Trump supporters in Englewood who had to be dispersed.
 
Frank N Stein: I'm surprised Fark didn't greenlight a link about the large gathering Trump supporters in Englewood who had to be dispersed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Closest thing I could find for a picture of the "crowd" is this
 
