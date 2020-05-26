 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   WHO warns of Second Coronavirus Peak, still can't match the magic of "It's Hard"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 9:05 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pfft.  The WHO said like a million people would die if we didn't enact lockdowns and social distancing measures, so we did enact lockdowns and social distancing measures, and a million people didn't die.  How can we trust them?
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll settle for Boris The Spider
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And yet the covidiots are still rushing forward like it's festival seating at Riverfront Coliseum.
 
egomann
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Its Hard" was a fine album. The Ox's last.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Goimir
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And just as I predicted, people are thinking masks make them bulletproof.  They're also thinking "the pandemic is over now" because some things are opening back up.

We're in for a wild ride.  Like a coaster at a county fair in the south.
 
probesport
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: I'll settle for Boris The Spider


Creepy.
 
probesport
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

egomann: "Its Hard" was a fine album. The Ox's last.


The things you've said, well, maybe they're true.
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I really wish that a few of my friends didn't think that WHO was out to get us booga booga style.

Finally gave up trying to convince anyone that their conspiracy theory is wrong.  I just smile and change the subject now.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jjwars1: [Fark user image 425x425]


"That whole Y2K thing was complete bullshiat. Nothing happened!"
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.