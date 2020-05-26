 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The list of things to check off on the We Didn't Start the Fire verse that is 2020 will now include energy blackouts   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Followup, New York City, Consolidated Edison, Manhattan, Thomas Edison, Dr. Yury Dvorkin, Energy producers, America's overall power usage, Con Ed  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That farking song. You did start all those fires, Boomer.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought Elon Musk fixed that problem?!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I didn't turn my air conditioner off when I went to work.  Do people do that?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm getting more of an "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" vibe.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Put some f'ing solar panels on your Texas office buildings.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So glad infrastructure week solved this.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So glad infrastructure week solved this.


Yeah, I got a spiffy tote bag and a laser pointer though!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: I didn't turn my air conditioner off when I went to work.  Do people do that?


I don't think so, but I have to open the windows or else it's too cold when I get home.
 
buntz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: That farking song. You did start all those fires, Boomer.


If you've ever heard him tell the story of the origins of that "song", not only is it interesting, but YOU just said the very thing that caused him to write the "song" in the first place!

/world keeps-a-spinning
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's too bad that this imminent disaster will have been preventable, and that all the warning signs are there. 2020 could have been written by The Onion.

Memorial Honors Victims Of Imminent Dam Disaster
Youtube yjfrJzdx7DA
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Put some f'ing solar panels on your Texas office buildings.


Texas has their own discrete power grid.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: trappedspirit: I didn't turn my air conditioner off when I went to work.  Do people do that?

I don't think so, but I have to open the windows or else it's too cold when I get home.


A cheap programmable thermostat would save you some money.

But ya, to the original point, I doubt anyone with a manual thermostat changed it when leaving or going to bed.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mugato: That farking song. You did start all those fires, Boomer.


It's going to be awesome in 20 years when those boomers are all gone and the world transforms like a beautiful butterfly popping out of a golden Pokemon egg. Everything will once again be new, everything will once again be possible. Finally wisdom, love, and empathy will return, unrestrained by those monsters born between the years 1946 and 1964. This brief and fleeting blemish on the otherwise pristine glory of millennia of civilization will soon be scrubbed from the collective consciousness, nevermore to trouble the human race.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As long as all the tree branches in Ohio are trimmed back, we should be ok.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In California, one of the main problems was that the peak energy usage typically was just as the sun went down, so just after solar power quit working for the day.  The solution was short term batteries, which are being installed.  This sounds like Covid-related changes shift the peak to mid-day, where there is excess power from all the installed roof top solar.  So, it actually solves a problem instead creating one, at least in California.
 
