(The New York Times)   Unless you live in Chicago, the pandemic has caused a reduction in crime   (nytimes.com) divider line
    Influenza, Crime, Police, Common cold, Car seat, Common symptoms, lost work, Child abuse  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.  I live near Baltimore.  They had a bit of a rough few weeks.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suns out, guns out here in Chicago.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catching the 'Rona in jail is a deterrent to crime?

Good.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps... Domestic violence/abuse is way up
 
Skyd1v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the meeting I attended last week, here in Anchorage property crimes are down - most likely because more people are home all day.  So that's nice.

Violent crimes and vehicle theft are climbing fast however.  No one has really had the time to put together the figures to compare against previous years.  Police say they are having enough trouble just racing from one priority call after the other and aren't even bothering to respond to petty crimes anymore.

/anecdotal without data, I know.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ocean recedes just prior to a tsunami.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather catch a bullet than the rona
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It appears that there are more shootings in the Seattle Metro area than usual. The Belltown area usually has most of them, but I'm assuming it is deserted now.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyseattitude: Perhaps... Domestic violence/abuse is way up


Out of curiosity, do you have statistics on that?

Not saying it's not true. Just asking for citation.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Unless you live in Chicago, the pandemic has caused a reduction in crime


Subby, are you stupid?  Difficulties with the reading thing?  The only thing the article said was CHicago has had a reduction in arrests strongly implying the total opposite.

Are you planning for a cabinet position with the Trump administration?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Unless you live in Chicago, the pandemic has caused a reduction in crime


Subby, are you stupid?  Difficulties with the reading thing?  The only thing the article said was CHicago has had a reduction in arrests strongly implying the total opposite.

Are you planning for a cabinet position with the Trump administration?


Likely referring to:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Unless you live in Chicago, the pandemic has caused a reduction in crime


Subby, are you stupid?  Difficulties with the reading thing?  The only thing the article said was CHicago has had a reduction in arrests strongly implying the total opposite.

Are you planning for a cabinet position with the Trump administration?


Mayor Lighthoof is a Farkette?
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can petty criminals apply for unemployment benefits?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: SirEattonHogg: Unless you live in Chicago, the pandemic has caused a reduction in crime


Subby, are you stupid?  Difficulties with the reading thing?  The only thing the article said was CHicago has had a reduction in arrests strongly implying the total opposite.

Are you planning for a cabinet position with the Trump administration?

Likely referring to:

[Fark user image 425x423]


The thread is linked to an NYC article that says the opposite.  The overall trend, including Chicago, is a reduction in crime.  This one weekend, as violent as it may have been, may not buck the entire trend.

One can only consider what is linked to the headline.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: SirEattonHogg: Unless you live in Chicago, the pandemic has caused a reduction in crime


Subby, are you stupid?  Difficulties with the reading thing?  The only thing the article said was CHicago has had a reduction in arrests strongly implying the total opposite.

Are you planning for a cabinet position with the Trump administration?

Likely referring to:

[Fark user image 425x423]

The thread is linked to an NYC article that says the opposite.  The overall trend, including Chicago, is a reduction in crime.  This one weekend, as violent as it may have been, may not buck the entire trend.

One can only consider what is linked to the headline.


Chicago's had a bloodier year so far than last year
https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/202​0​/3/16/21181886/chicago-violence-rise-4​3-percent-more-murders
 
