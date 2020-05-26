 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Dad saves son from rare WWI grenade turtle. Bonus: dad is an "ex-juggler"   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Scary, The Sun, The Times, Ex-circus juggler Louie Lomas, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Trademark  
•       •       •

1403 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He didn't choose the juggle life. The juggle life chose him.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's where Mitch has been.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relative of Mine Turtle?

MINE TURTLE (asdfmovie song)
Youtube DI5_sQ8O-7Y
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Juggler" sounds like a villain on the Adam West version of Batman.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it exploded and blew their clothes right off.
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video at the bottom of the story, showing the Navy instructor who saves his student after Pvt. Pile spikes a grenade toss, is more lulzy than this.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, hey!  Free grenade!"
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: The video at the bottom of the story, showing the Navy instructor who saves his student after Pvt. Pile spikes a grenade toss, is more lulzy than this.


Seaman Pyle, you mean.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish we just had aging live ordinance laying around all over the place.
Let's start a war.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat.

You're never an ex-juggler.

That shiat stays with you for life.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reporter: Does the pressure ever get to you?
EOD tech: Not really. If I'm wrong, it's not my problem any more.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Turtles carry salmonella
Salmonella isn't just a food-borne illness; turtles and other reptiles carry salmonella bacteria, which can be easily transmitted to people. A small turtle may seem harmless, giving parents a false sense that they're a safe pet for children.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MIRV888: I wish we just had aging live ordinance laying around all over the place.
Let's start a war.


I have a sinking feeling this post won't age well.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see a blasting cap on it, how would it explode?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I don't throw out expired medicine.  If a WW1 grenade can detonate after a hundred years, my four year old ibuprofen can still anti-inflamm.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I don't see a blasting cap on it, how would it explode?


I dunno about WWI grenades, but modern ones the blasting cap as a cylinder down the middle.  It wouldn't be visible.
 
JNowe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My recollection of the ground battles of WWI may be weak but why would there be live grenades lying around in England? I figured this would be France or something.
 
probesport
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
jugglerdude
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It wasn't me I swear
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Warthog: The video at the bottom of the story, showing the Navy instructor who saves his student after Pvt. Pile spikes a grenade toss, is more lulzy than this.

Seaman Pyle, you mean.


In what navy do you have to know how to use a grenade?  Are they planning to do a boarding party routine on the enemy?  Maybe they should be, also, practicing swinging from ship to ship with ropes, while holding their cutlass in their teeth. Sneak up on them in their blue cammo and toss a grenade into an open hatch and then run away?  "They will never see our ship, because we're wearing cammo!"
 
probesport
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did he eat his son's eyes?
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JNowe: My recollection of the ground battles of WWI may be weak but why would there be live grenades lying around in England? I figured this would be France or something.


Might be from a training camp established during the Great War and long since dismantled?  The article said they found it while walking along a canal, maybe it fell off a barge while being transported?  Maybe someone brought it home as a souvenir, someone else realized this was a bad idea and figured the safest way to get rid of it was to throw it in the canal?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.