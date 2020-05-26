 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Shop worker refuses to serve woman because she has no Covid-19 face mask on. Not a problem for her, she just strips off to use her soiled knickers as a face mask. Ewwwwww (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Facepalm, Ukraine, Lingerie, bizarre footage, first time people, face mask, unusual step, local resident, plastic bags  
•       •       •

1617 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 480x247]


Raising Ukraine
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how I choose to picture it (maybe nsfw)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than nothing, I guess.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On-line ad: Magic Cloth Fixes Car Scratch...
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She got a panty on her head?
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trend Setter.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so Goddamn sick of people.
Let them all f**king die - I really don't care - do u?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The coronabros are utterly ridiculous at this point.  But a business has a right to mandate the terms of you shopping there.  Don't like it?  Shop somewhere else.

Or just wrap your panties around your face.  Either way.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: I'm so Goddamn sick of people.
Let them all f**king die - I really don't care - do u?


You ok, hon'?🤔
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can shop at my place of business.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't find the gif of this. Moderately NSFW.

Girl with big boobs took off her panties
Youtube FQnAcuFGIZU
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, someone got her knickers in a twist.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slackfumasta: This is how I choose to picture it (maybe nsfw)


The Irresponsible Captain: Couldn't find the gif of this. Moderately NSFW.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FQnAcuFG​IZU]


Okay, now one of you explain which movie this is for the class.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: I'm so Goddamn sick of people.
Let them all f**king die - I really don't care - do u?


Welcome to the Pro-Virus team.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More of a danger to herself than others by doing that.  I'm ok with it.  Real question, was it a Victoria's Secret face mask a la the last photo contest?
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

advex101: More of a danger to herself than others by doing that.  I'm ok with it.  Real question, was it a Victoria's Secret face mask a la the last photo contest?


Given the country, more likely Olga.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not going to click on the article and read it. I'm going to assume it was Adriana Lima and she had just left a VS photo shoot. I'll be in my bunk.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Some folks won't use undies for a mask,
Then again some folks'll,
Like Yelyzaveta,
The slack-jawed yokel.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeesh, who doesn't buy some fresh, clean, sexy undies to wear as a mask? I mean, you can wear what grey, period-stained granny-panties you want and everyone will think you're really wearing ninja-turtle y-front briefs.
 
bluewave69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hentai Kamen ... girl ?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jso2897: I'm so Goddamn sick of people.
Let them all f**king die - I really don't care - do u?


Maybe you should spend less time on Fark and other anti-social media.  It's warping your brain and giving you a distorted view of reality by bombarding you with the third-standard deviation edge cases, presented in the most lurid and often misleading context.

I spent most of my 4 day weekend not-Farking.  Weather was too nice to be stuck indoors, dealing Pavlovian dick-headed trolls.

You should try it.  Go for a walk, go to the park, do something outside.  Before you go all "all hail the new flesh".
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Is your fish fresh? because it doesn't smell like it is".

"Ma'am, this is a burger joint".
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
not america. huh.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Slackfumasta: This is how I choose to picture it (maybe nsfw)

The Irresponsible Captain: Couldn't find the gif of this. Moderately NSFW.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FQnAcuFG​IZU]

Okay, now one of you explain which movie this is for the class.


No clue. Lost to the Internets in the dawn of YouTube I guess.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What is it with UK tabloids determined to push the "masks are onerous and make people angry" meme over the last few days?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: jso2897: I'm so Goddamn sick of people.
Let them all f**king die - I really don't care - do u?

Maybe you should spend less time on Fark and other anti-social media.  It's warping your brain and giving you a distorted view of reality by bombarding you with the third-standard deviation edge cases, presented in the most lurid and often misleading context.

I spent most of my 4 day weekend not-Farking.  Weather was too nice to be stuck indoors, dealing Pavlovian dick-headed trolls.

You should try it.  Go for a walk, go to the park, do something outside.  Before you go all "all hail the new flesh".


You have a very valid point, but the initial post has merit also as it would reduce the time I spend in the store and in traffic.  Our planet is over populated.
 
turboke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Yeesh, who doesn't buy some fresh, clean, sexy undies to wear as a mask?


I've heard they also come ... pre-scented. A friend must have told me.
 
turboke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Slackfumasta: This is how I choose to picture it (maybe nsfw)

The Irresponsible Captain: Couldn't find the gif of this. Moderately NSFW.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FQnAcuFG​IZU]

Okay, now one of you explain which movie this is for the class.


Men of Hope
 
cob2f
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In her defense, the sign only mentioned shirts and shoes.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

turboke: Nurglitch: Yeesh, who doesn't buy some fresh, clean, sexy undies to wear as a mask?

I've heard they also come ... pre-scented. A friend must have told me.


Momma June's Summer Mornin'
Roseanne Barr's Hot Summer Night
Stormy Daniels' Post Rendezvous
Sarah Sanders' Press Conference Jitters
Betty White Incontinent Autumn Days

A virtual plethora to choose from.
 
jfclark27 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

joker420: jso2897: I'm so Goddamn sick of people.
Let them all f**king die - I really don't care - do u?

Welcome to the Pro-Virus team.


Proper nomenclature is Plague Rat
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Too bad she couldn't use the Hansel technique.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bluewave69: Hentai Kamen ... girl ?


I read that as Hentai Karen...
 
Fissile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's the Ukraine, a country poorer than Albania.  It's the Mississippi of Europe.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cormee: jso2897: I'm so Goddamn sick of people.
Let them all f**king die - I really don't care - do u?

You ok, hon'?🤔


Yep. I'm fine, actually.
You?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was there an earthquake happening at the time?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

6nome: bluewave69: Hentai Kamen ... girl ?

I read that as Hentai Karen...


Wow, that is an oddly specific genre of Japanese animated dominatrix porn.

/there is something for everybody
 
