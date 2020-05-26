 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAVY Virginia)   Naked man arrested in the road in Myrtle Beach. With 'Yep, he's naked' video   (wavy.com) divider line
9
    More: Creepy, South Carolina, MYRTLE BEACH, naked man, 38th Ave. North, Cpl. Tom Vest, medical treatment, reports of the man, London  
•       •       •

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 10:19 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Naked guy showed!"

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gulley
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yep, it's wood.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't look Ethel!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not even a mask
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Don't look Ethel!


There's a reference I don't hear very often anymore. That was a meme before memes were called memes

/memes
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've spent a lot of time in Myrtle Beach looking for my balls.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
.
.
.
How is this even news in Myrtle Beach?
.
.
.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.