(WREG Memphis)   Thieves break into concession stand at Arkansas sports complex, use it as personal kitchen   (wreg.com) divider line
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And that's how you get $7.50 Hot Dogs.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was thinking popcorn and nachos before reading the article.  I must be a wizard.
Or I spent a little time at the concession stand back in the day.
I'll go with wizard.
 
majestic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Zach Morris has really fallen on hard times to be working in AR.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

majestic: Zach Morris has really fallen on hard times to be working in AR.


Seriously, subby. You had that to work with and you used the same lazy headline as the article?

Booooooooo
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Most criminals want to spend as little time at the scene of a crime as possible, so I'm going to have to go with a bunch of kids pulling off this caper, and eventually one of them will brag to the wrong person about it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"It was devastating," Morris said. "The whole place was just looted."

Hyperbole. The word you're looking for is "Hyperbole". It's a concession stand. You'll be fine.
 
