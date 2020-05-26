 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Gloved Guy)   Americans showing their exceptionalism in the wild   (my-time.co) divider line
36
    More: Facepalm, English-language films, Image source, Shame, Mask, Head, Protection, Honey bee, individual protective devices  
•       •       •

2043 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They missed the video of a woman with a hole cut in her mask. A second woman in the video asked her why. The first woman replied that it made it easier to breathe.

The second woman said, "What a good idea!"
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Our species is so farking doomed. We probably don't deserve to survive this pandemic. Maybe Nature will start over by grooming the koala bears or the chihuahuas to be the dominant species on the planet.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Our species is so farking doomed. We probably don't deserve to survive this pandemic. Maybe Nature will start over by grooming the koala bears or the chihuahuas to be the dominant species on the planet.


Making the world a safer place as the improvement in crisis intervention and modern healthcare has doomed us all to a place where the fittest are geometrically outnumbered by the unfit. Mother Nature is going to keep trying to kill vast numbers until the balance is restored.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Our species is so farking doomed. We probably don't deserve to survive this pandemic. Maybe Nature will start over by grooming the koala bears or the chihuahuas to be the dominant species on the planet.


You might get your wish. We've only just begun with human coronavirus crossovers. SARS was infectious but not too deadly. MERS was absurdly deadly but not too infectious. COVID-19 has been on the SARS side of things but stuck a foot in the MERS camp. I am fully expecting that family of viruses to eventually find that special balance, because there's apparently no way in hell China will actually stop trading in live animals, and people as a whole just can't seem to keep their hands off bats.
 
Hamadryad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, several of these people aren't American.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: China will actually stop trading in live animals


No one else in the world eats animals or trades them in markets.

This statement was profoundly dumb.
 
UpNorthMeech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't tell you how many people I've seen pull their mask down to talk and and then replace it. I'm simply dumbfounded.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha, our Canadian "paper"money is plastic, a strong lightbulb will melt it, can't believe the person didn't know that.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: koder: China will actually stop trading in live animals

No one else in the world eats animals or trades them in markets.

This statement was profoundly dumb.


When was the last time you went to Walmart to grab a live animal, caught in the wild, placed in stacks of cages to butcher back home? Have any pangolin recently?

Your attempt to discredit the statement is profoundly dumb.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The elevator one isn't that dumb. Chances are it's just there to make the routine cleaning easier, as opposed to "protecting" them.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: koder: China will actually stop trading in live animals

No one else in the world eats animals or trades them in markets.

This statement was profoundly dumb.


Domestically grown?
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more offended by the cart full of junk food. That's the shiat you've determined was essential enough to put others at risk?
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I know you want to buff up your "FARK-kewlness" numbers by dunking on the US, but a lot of those aren't even in the States.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The one on the bottom is calling to get back to a simpler time in America, when there were only 25 states, apparently.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These have been circulating for more than a month.
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went for my weekly grocery shopping trip this morning.
Masks are mandatory here.
One employee stocking the fruit and vegetables wore a mask that was completely in shreds.
Probably from his coughing.
Which he did through his shredded mask into his hands.

Goodbye unwrapped fruits and vegetables, hello frozen pizza.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: neongoats: koder: China will actually stop trading in live animals

No one else in the world eats animals or trades them in markets.

This statement was profoundly dumb.

When was the last time you went to Walmart to grab a live animal, caught in the wild, placed in stacks of cages to butcher back home? Have any pangolin recently?

Your attempt to discredit the statement is profoundly dumb.


Have you never been to rural America? for farks sake your attempt to defend your profoundly stupid statement is profoundly dumb.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image image 425x637]

The one on the bottom is calling to get back to a simpler time in America, when there were only 25 states, apparently.


Wait, counted again and realized the waves in it hid one. That's a 5x6 star field, so 30 states.

So she wants to take us back to when there were 30 stares.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Our species is so farking doomed. We probably don't deserve to survive this pandemic. Maybe Nature will start over by grooming the koala bears or the chihuahuas to be the dominant species on the planet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
antnyjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"#10 To Make This Safe"

- Actually the plastic over the buttons in the elevator was brilliant. Cleaning buttons throughout the day is a pain in the ass, especially since spray cleaners can get in behind the button and damage the electronics. If you just spray on your cloth to clean them you won't get into the deep areas around the button. Cover them in a sheet of plastic and it's "Spray, Wipe Done."
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

neongoats: koder: neongoats: koder: China will actually stop trading in live animals

No one else in the world eats animals or trades them in markets.

This statement was profoundly dumb.

When was the last time you went to Walmart to grab a live animal, caught in the wild, placed in stacks of cages to butcher back home? Have any pangolin recently?

Your attempt to discredit the statement is profoundly dumb.

Have you never been to rural America? for farks sake your attempt to defend your profoundly stupid statement is profoundly dumb.


Have you ever been to China or used Google to see how different rural America is from commercialized wildlife harvesting and retailing in China? For fark's sake your attempt to blah blah blah. You're a waste of time now.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

koder: neongoats: koder: neongoats: koder: China will actually stop trading in live animals

No one else in the world eats animals or trades them in markets.

This statement was profoundly dumb.

When was the last time you went to Walmart to grab a live animal, caught in the wild, placed in stacks of cages to butcher back home? Have any pangolin recently?

Your attempt to discredit the statement is profoundly dumb.

Have you never been to rural America? for farks sake your attempt to defend your profoundly stupid statement is profoundly dumb.

Have you ever been to China or used Google to see how different rural America is from commercialized wildlife harvesting and retailing in China? For fark's sake your attempt to blah blah blah. You're a waste of time now.


Unless you're a god damned vegan you can shut the fark up. Your meat supply is neither cruelty nor disease vector free. Hint: most of the farking world has markets for trading food, including meat and seafood. Including wild animals. If you don't farking realize it you're farking ignorant.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

neongoats: koder: neongoats: koder: China will actually stop trading in live animals

No one else in the world eats animals or trades them in markets.

This statement was profoundly dumb.

When was the last time you went to Walmart to grab a live animal, caught in the wild, placed in stacks of cages to butcher back home? Have any pangolin recently?

Your attempt to discredit the statement is profoundly dumb.

Have you never been to rural America? for farks sake your attempt to defend your profoundly stupid statement is profoundly dumb.


Quick check:  where did the last four pandemics originate and why?
 
pauly99
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't want to let the truth get in the way of a good time, but this photo is several years old.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Children, that's enough.

We all know that US commercialized farming isn't great.

We all know that Chinese wet markets are worse. (Source:  SARS, MERS, COVID)

Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hate websites like this. Yes, I know there are people of lower socioeconomic status who do foolish and grotesque things. No, I will not feel better about myself by laughing at them. No, that red arrow and circle are not strictly necessary. No, I will not accept your cookies. No, I will not follow you on Facebook.

Clickbait garbage.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

koder: neongoats: koder: neongoats: koder: China will actually stop trading in live animals

No one else in the world eats animals or trades them in markets.

This statement was profoundly dumb.

When was the last time you went to Walmart to grab a live animal, caught in the wild, placed in stacks of cages to butcher back home? Have any pangolin recently?

Your attempt to discredit the statement is profoundly dumb.

Have you never been to rural America? for farks sake your attempt to defend your profoundly stupid statement is profoundly dumb.

Have you ever been to China or used Google to see how different rural America is from commercialized wildlife harvesting and retailing in China? For fark's sake your attempt to blah blah blah. You're a waste of time now.


Don't go googling bushmeat, it will hurt your farking fee fees.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pauly99: I don't want to let the truth get in the way of a good time, but this photo is several years old.


You forgot to post the picture, but you have two Smart votes already, because that could have described half the photos in TFA.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image image 425x409]


He is following the "letter" of the law so he doesn't get arrested.

It's not about health, it's the appearance of compliance.

/gotta give him style points.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Website is dead y'all
 
1funguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image image 425x637]

The one on the bottom is calling to get back to a simpler time in America, when there were only 25 states, apparently.


Made in China tag?
 
wxboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Fireproof: [Fark user image image 425x637]

The one on the bottom is calling to get back to a simpler time in America, when there were only 25 states, apparently.

Wait, counted again and realized the waves in it hid one. That's a 5x6 star field, so 30 states.

So she wants to take us back to when there were 30 stares.


So, that blissful time in America after May 1848 but before September 1850.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Website is dead y'all


Haven't gotten to use this one in a while:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Glad to know that Fark is still capable of such a feat
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fireproof: BafflerMeal: Website is dead y'all

Haven't gotten to use this one in a while:

[Fark user image 414x591]

/Glad to know that Fark is still capable of such a feat


Might as well post the other while I have the chance:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: neongoats: koder: neongoats: koder: China will actually stop trading in live animals

No one else in the world eats animals or trades them in markets.

This statement was profoundly dumb.

When was the last time you went to Walmart to grab a live animal, caught in the wild, placed in stacks of cages to butcher back home? Have any pangolin recently?

Your attempt to discredit the statement is profoundly dumb.

Have you never been to rural America? for farks sake your attempt to defend your profoundly stupid statement is profoundly dumb.

Quick check:  where did the last four pandemics originate and why?


Bingo! We have a winnah winnah chiken bat pangolin dinner! this is how it's done people.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.