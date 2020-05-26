 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Humanity in one headline: "It's a sad day" for pro-democracy protesters, but analyst says new law probably won't hurt investors   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Hong Kong, People's Republic of China, new draft law, China's parliament, National People's Congress, China, pro-democracy activists, foreign interference  
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That says it all, really.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Which reminds me, I need to buy some model tanks before next Thursday.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who cares about people when profits are at stake??
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Grand Nagus Zeke: 'Dial it back a bit.'
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing hurts investors, apparently.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While our model of capitalism is shackled to not thinking past the next quarter or two, China was doing some pretty effective long range planning.  What would China have to do in terms of human rights for any capitalist country to meaningfully penalize them?  Is it even possible for one country to do so?

They figured out exactly how much progress and bread and circuses to give their people to prevent serious revolt, and all of the rich folks elsewhere are doing well enough there to keep from rocking the boat. May sound cynical, but I'd say they're probably the envy of most national governments.  I bet US leaders wish their bewigged predecessors had figured this stuff out before committing to "democracy".
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: While our model of capitalism is shackled to not thinking past the next quarter or two, China was doing some pretty effective long range planning.  What would China have to do in terms of human rights for any capitalist country to meaningfully penalize them?  Is it even possible for one country to do so?

They figured out exactly how much progress and bread and circuses to give their people to prevent serious revolt, and all of the rich folks elsewhere are doing well enough there to keep from rocking the boat. May sound cynical, but I'd say they're probably the envy of most national governments.  I bet US leaders wish their bewigged predecessors had figured this stuff out before committing to "democracy".


Some good points. To answer your rhetorical question, considering what they're doing to Muslims in Urumqi and organ harvesting of prisoners to sell to wealthy foreigners, I'd say they could get away with pretty much anything at this point. If you watch the news Xi just lifted the middle finger to Hong Kong and it's going to get really ugly there soon methinks.

OTOH, it's getting ugly everywhere else too.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: What would China have to do in terms of human rights for any capitalist country to meaningfully penalize them?


China has become the world's number 1 exporter.  They stole a march on us in the 90's and 00's when we were free trading and sending them technology like it was candy.  American industry whored themselves our for cheap labor, and it's going to come back and bite us all in the ass.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Galt should be the first against the wall.

/Someday a real rain will come and wash all this scum off this planet.
 
Mouser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sina delenda est
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Never has the headline "Breaking" seemed so apt.
 
