(CBS News)   The Justice Department launching an investigation into Ahmaud Arbery's death as a hate crime. Better late than never   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since I have little faith in this Justice Department to actually deliver justice, I assume "investigation" is just code for "high fives all around"
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Since I have little faith in this Justice Department to actually deliver justice, I assume "investigation" is just code for "high fives all around"


So sad that I agree with this. Probably just looking for any tiny reason he needed to be killed.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
From the day the video hit the news, I was asking why Bubba is up in the bed of the pickup with his rifle.   I believe they were totally trying to round Armaud up into a position to kill him.  Period.

Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

desertfool: Snapper Carr: Since I have little faith in this Justice Department to actually deliver justice, I assume "investigation" is just code for "high fives all around"

So sad that I agree with this. Probably just looking for any tiny reason he needed to be killed.


I guess we should be relieved they're not trying to charge him posthumously?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This looked like a targeted killing.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Inb4 the usual crowd come swarming the thread claiming that this couldn't possibly be a hate crime as he was wearing the wrong kind if pants or something therefore it was a titally justified killing.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: This looked like a targeted killing.


That an idiot filmed, released the video to exonerate his friends, which only got them charged, and then himself, too.
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bill Barr's Justice Department?  I'm guessing this pair of racist chuckle-farks are going to be announced as IG's for Trump in some capacity.  You know, since there are "very fine people" on both sides.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Inb4 the usual crowd come swarming the thread claiming that this couldn't possibly be a hate crime as he was wearing the wrong kind if pants or something therefore it was a titally justified killing.


They're still over in the Central Park Karen thread. They'll be along shortly.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Inb4 the usual crowd come swarming the thread claiming that this couldn't possibly be a hate crime as he was wearing the wrong kind if pants or something therefore it was a titally justified killing.


That we have received images of:

- Him wandering around an open construction site.
- Him nearly being tased by police for resisting when they confronted him about sitting in his parked vehicle at a park.
- An allegation of shoplifting in 2017.

People seem desperate to No Angel him as much as they can.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WIth this Justice Department, by investigating it as a hate crime, they are trying to help them cover it UP as a hate crime
 
nexusandroidsix
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A reminder:

During George Bush's administration, Bill Barr was tasked with investigating the Rodney king beatings and the racist practices of the LAPD in 1992, he essentially said "Yeah, everything looks fine there".

Don't get your hopes up kids.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snapper Carr: Since I have little faith in this Justice Department to actually deliver justice, I assume "investigation" is just code for "high fives all around"


I assume Jared is being put in charge of this?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.