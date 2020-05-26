 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Who do you cheer for when a drunk driver hits a man accused of running from the scene of an assault?   (azfamily.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Cops, EMTs and Tow driver.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The car
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this one of those weird linear logic questions?

R. Kelly.

I have no clue.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Darwin
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm reminded of that scene from the movie "Go".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the reason we hate drunk drivers is because their actions kill or maim innocent people. In this case the person wasn't innocent so cheer for the drunk.
 
shaggai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Clearest case of a win-win situation.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The assault victim?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And I think to myself
What a farrrrrrrrrked up world
Awwwww yeeeeeeah
 
powhound
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cheer for them both. Unless the assaulter assaulted the drunk and she was running him down.

Is she hot? Send her my way ... I could use a drinking buddy. Need to hide the wife and keys though.
 
