(Bored Panda)   And here we have my collection of hand painted landscapes I did while in quarantine. You can especially see the detail in the Planter's Cheeze Ball container buried in the snow   (boredpanda.com) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/WANT
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These are really awesome
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Souvenirs of the Pandemic, dated 2020. From the Collection of the Artist.

Speaking of artists, Bill Griffith, the creator of Zippy the Pinhead, sometimes paints Zippy into the artwork of the hotel rooms he stays in. These are brilliant and subtle creations. For example, one of them shows Zippy lurking in the shade of a covered bridge in New England, while in others he is an natural scence such as a forest, places he frequents often in his cartoons.

If you like these paintings with litter, you may like paintings with Pinhead. Try the web or Zippy related social media and websites.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: [Fark user image 425x578]
/WANT


That is indeed one of the best. It would make a great Christmas card. Hope the artist realizes this and uses it for their own artist Christmas cards or makes them available to fans.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amusing but not great composition.  7/10
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a bush?
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One man's trash is another's original Thomas Kinkade™ cheeze-doodle bag floating down a luminescent river.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Happy little trash.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Andy Warhol's lawyer is on the phone.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cape cod eaters would never discard in this manner
 
