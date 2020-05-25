 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Central Park Karen's employer frowns on her 911-calling shenanigans   (twitter.com) divider line
67
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

1653 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

FTI_US: In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. https://t.co/8f2lMwK0r5


So, like a cop, still paid until it blows over.
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The shelter she adopted her dog from took it back, in light of it being choked in the video and a long string of odd injuries she's tweeted about him suffering.  So I mean, at least some good has come if it.
 
MBK [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This wasn't funny. The man could have been jailed and had his life ruined (or hell even killed) because of this lady. Her hysterical screams could have been used as evidence against him if he didn't have video. It would have been her word against his, and judging by her place in life (white woman with lots of privilege is seems), it could have ended badly for him.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Original: Original Tweet:

FTI_US: In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. https://t.co/8f2lMwK0r5


So, like a cop, still paid until it blows over.


Probably checking with HR to see if they can fire her legally
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She's already been doxxed on Twitter. I'm not gonna say her name, but it's out there. I say good. Fark that biatch. She was trying to get him killed.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do we really need two threads for this?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fusillade762: Do we really need two threads for this?


Yes, actually. This thread is a followup to the other thread -- that one was about the incident itself, this one is about her losing her job over it.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

King Something: fusillade762: Do we really need two threads for this?

Yes, actually. This thread is a followup to the other thread -- that one was about the incident itself, this one is about her losing her job over it.


Yeah, but that statement is already included in the Pix 11 story.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jennifer Blows Up Unpleasant Woman's Car || Black Lightning 2x11 1080p 60fps
Youtube GgFk8m0qyT8
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: King Something: fusillade762: Do we really need two threads for this?

Yes, actually. This thread is a followup to the other thread -- that one was about the incident itself, this one is about her losing her job over it.

Yeah, but that statement is already included in the Pix 11 story.


That story was updated after it was submitted to Fark -- original publication 8.35, submitted NLT 10.02, WPIX updated the article 11.25.

The WPIX article does not say how the updated article differs from the original. That she got sacked and had the dog taken away from her might not have been in the original article.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


dayyyuuummm
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Original: Original Tweet:
FTI_US: In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. https://t.co/8f2lMwK0r5

So, like a cop, still paid until it blows over.

Probably checking with HR to see if they can fire her legally


Yup. They are getting their ducks in a row and documenting everything they can before firing her for cause.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I am not racist, but...."

Has there ever been a racist who didn't say that when they're caught?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't even need to hear her words after seeing the way she was treating her dog. I hope she gets rabies
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Original: Original Tweet:

FTI_US: In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. https://t.co/8f2lMwK0r5


So, like a cop, still paid until it blows over.

Probably checking with HR to see if they can fire her legally


At will state. They can fire her for farting in the car on the way home if they want to.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Presidential pardon in 3, 2...
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She makes them lots of money.  They are looking at their options.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karen von Münchausen.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I didn't even need to hear her words after seeing the way she was treating her dog. I hope she gets rabies


For all you know both her and the dog have a breath play fetish, don't kink shame.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: Ass_Master_Flash: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Original: Original Tweet:

FTI_US: In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. https://t.co/8f2lMwK0r5


So, like a cop, still paid until it blows over.

Probably checking with HR to see if they can fire her legally

At will state. They can fire her for farting in the car on the way home if they want to.


Oh no. I may be in HUGE trouble.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whether or not she gets fired will depend on her profitability.  If she's average or less, she's fired.  If she's a star rainmaker, then she'll be suspended for a period of time and then will be put through "diversity training" and likely also have a large contribution made to the NAACP or equivalent, matched by Franklin Templeton.   I wouldn't lay odds either way.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: NINEv2: Ass_Master_Flash: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Original: Original Tweet:
FTI_US: In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. https://t.co/8f2lMwK0r5

So, like a cop, still paid until it blows over.

Probably checking with HR to see if they can fire her legally

At will state. They can fire her for farting in the car on the way home if they want to.

Oh no. I may be in HUGE trouble.


Get yourself one of these:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Ass_Master_Flash: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Original: Original Tweet:
FTI_US: In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. https://t.co/8f2lMwK0r5

So, like a cop, still paid until it blows over.

Probably checking with HR to see if they can fire her legally

Yup. They are getting their ducks in a row and documenting everything they can before firing her for cause.


At VP level, there's a f*ckton of unwinding to be done before they can pull the plug completely. They have cause, but she's probably a signing officer, shareholder, etc. There's a lot of paperwork involved.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Tr0mBoNe: I didn't even need to hear her words after seeing the way she was treating her dog. I hope she gets rabies

For all you know both her and the dog have a breath play fetish, don't kink shame.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
gottagopee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image image 629x251]

[Fark user image image 628x141]

dayyyuuummm


Every day on twitter someone is elevated to stardom. There's a catch tho.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Presidential pardon in 3, 2...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Warthog: Whether or not she gets fired will depend on her profitability.  If she's average or less, she's fired.  If she's a star rainmaker, then she'll be suspended for a period of time and then will be put through "diversity training" and likely also have a large contribution made to the NAACP or equivalent, matched by Franklin Templeton.   I wouldn't lay odds either way.


Her actions caused the companies website to crash. That loses them money she is gone...
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: BadReligion: Ass_Master_Flash: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Original: Original Tweet:
FTI_US: In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. https://t.co/8f2lMwK0r5

So, like a cop, still paid until it blows over.

Probably checking with HR to see if they can fire her legally

Yup. They are getting their ducks in a row and documenting everything they can before firing her for cause.

At VP level, there's a f*ckton of unwinding to be done before they can pull the plug completely. They have cause, but she's probably a signing officer, shareholder, etc. There's a lot of paperwork involved.


Rich people don't even get fired like the rest of us. Neat.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Original: Original Tweet:

FTI_US: In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. https://t.co/8f2lMwK0r5


So, like a cop, still paid until it blows over.


You really like the idea of companies just being able to terminate employees willy-nilly without any due process at all, dontcha?
 
Cheron [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know who else falsely accused black men of wrongdoing in Central Park.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Ass_Master_Flash: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Original: Original Tweet:

FTI_US: In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. https://t.co/8f2lMwK0r5


So, like a cop, still paid until it blows over.

Probably checking with HR to see if they can fire her legally

At will state. They can fire her for farting in the car on the way home if they want to.


Better check both your state's at-will law and your employment contract, because that's not what either of them say.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Karen von Münchausen.


I obviously meant "by proxy" but it exceeded my three word attention span
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

agent00pi: Literally Addicted: BadReligion: Ass_Master_Flash: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Original: Original Tweet:
FTI_US: In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. https://t.co/8f2lMwK0r5

So, like a cop, still paid until it blows over.

Probably checking with HR to see if they can fire her legally

Yup. They are getting their ducks in a row and documenting everything they can before firing her for cause.

At VP level, there's a f*ckton of unwinding to be done before they can pull the plug completely. They have cause, but she's probably a signing officer, shareholder, etc. There's a lot of paperwork involved.

Rich people don't even get fired like the rest of us. Neat.


The unwinding of a company officer, or C level can take up to two years, really.

Don't worry, they'll have taken her pass card and locked her from her online access in the meantime. Some secretary will pack up her stuff to courier over while HR and legal send over packages of documents to sign.

She's done.  And because the financial world at that level is a small one...she's effectively retired now. No one wants to draw attention by hiring her.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark her false information providing, animal abusing ass. She should get arrested as well. There's more than enough on that video.

/Cop
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Original: Original Tweet:

FTI_US: In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. https://t.co/8f2lMwK0r5


So, like a cop, still paid until it blows over.

You really like the idea of companies just being able to terminate employees willy-nilly without any due process at all, dontcha?


In this case there kinda is due process and if she worked somewhere else she would already be gone for making her employer look bad.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: BadReligion: Ass_Master_Flash: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Original: Original Tweet:
FTI_US: In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. https://t.co/8f2lMwK0r5

So, like a cop, still paid until it blows over.

Probably checking with HR to see if they can fire her legally

Yup. They are getting their ducks in a row and documenting everything they can before firing her for cause.

At VP level, there's a f*ckton of unwinding to be done before they can pull the plug completely. They have cause, but she's probably a signing officer, shareholder, etc. There's a lot of paperwork involved.


Not at an investment bank.  VP is only the first tier above recyclable cannon fodder.   This article explains that world quite well:  https://www.investopedia.com/articles​/​professionals/102915/hierarchy-investm​ent-bank.asp
Even an SVP doesn't have real job security.   Need to be a Managing Director for that.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just watched that video, and wow. That woman has issues. If she ONLY loses her dog, it will be a step forward; because she needs professional help.

That wasnt just racism...she sounded on the verge of hysteria.
 
Trik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Spartapuss: Presidential pardon in 3, 2...

[Fark user image 420x294]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, she was flustered from that hobo propositioning her on the park bench.....

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Just watched that video, and wow. That woman has issues. If she ONLY loses her dog, it will be a step forward; because she needs professional help.

That wasnt just racism...she sounded on the verge of hysteria.


The hysteria was for the phone call, because the more distressed she sounded on the phone the more likely the officers would react to the black man without actually getting his story or seeing the video.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trik: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Spartapuss: Presidential pardon in 3, 2...

[Fark user image 420x294]

[Fark user image image 732x500]


She tried to do to him what trump tries to do to the Central Park 5.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "I am not racist, but...."

Has there ever been a racist who didn't say that when they're caught?


files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trik: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Spartapuss: Presidential pardon in 3, 2...

[Fark user image 420x294]

[Fark user image 732x500]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Gyrfalcon: Just watched that video, and wow. That woman has issues. If she ONLY loses her dog, it will be a step forward; because she needs professional help.

That wasnt just racism...she sounded on the verge of hysteria.

The hysteria was for the phone call, because the more distressed she sounded on the phone the more likely the officers would react to the black man without actually getting his story or seeing the video.


Even before she got on the phone, her voice was shaking and high-pitched and the way she was jerking that dog around has nothing to do with selling the phone call.

[shrug] but believe she's ONLY a racist, instead of a racist with mental problems if that somehow changes things for you.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What I ... um ... love (?) the most about this story is that Karen here works for a huge investment firm and is an entitled shiathead and an extremely ineffective communicator, at least under stress.

Meanwhile, you have a brother and sister working in NYC as artists, one of whom was out farking birdwatching.  You couldn't invent a more wholesomely bohemian individual, at this base level analysis.

It's like poetry.

What I hate most about this story is that Karen seemingly doesn't even understand how her actions put that man's life at risk.  Hopefully as she digests the events of this week later on she can internalize that lesson.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Learn how commas work, dumbass.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.