(Jerusalem Post)   America: We've sure got some stupid conspiracies about COVID-19's origins. Britain: Hold our tepid beer   (jpost.com) divider line
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


setting fire of mobile phone masks

WOT?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
At least they dont got idiots who claim that a mass-shooting at an elementary school was staged

Those Sandy Hook parents still are getting death threats
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark. Well that's the first in hearing of it. However, on the positive side, 4/5ths don't believe it.
 
Bohnanza [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are old-fashioned and still say "The Jews" instead of "The Deep State"
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Brit, I must say that I have not heard of  this conspiracy before.

/ or have I?
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this proves is that British people will give stupid answers to stupid questions, and that a statistically significant number of us enjoy buggering up survey results.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bohnanza: They are old-fashioned and still say "The Jews" instead of "The Deep State"


If you read the article twenty % of people believe it's the Jews, the Muslims, the deep state, the Illuminati, lizard people, the royal family and Colonel Sanders - before he went tits up.

Probably with a bit of help from these guys...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tepid Beer is the name of my Iron Maiden elevator muzak tribute band.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I cannot believe the conservative line of reasoning on this.  I wrote about this on my blog yesterday (and the day before).

In short, the Far Right people do not believe that the virus is all that deadly or dangerous.  They think that the lockdown was perpetuated by the liberals to wreck the economy and hurt Trump.  They see masks as a sign that you are a subservient chump of the government, accepting tyranny over liberty (or "sheep").

How in the world do you argue with people when their initial premise is so flawed?

This is not the government anymore.  The people are genuinely afraid.  It is them that want to keep away and wear masks.  Some 80% of the population is doing this without the government even telling them to.

I summarize it now by saying, "I don't care what you think about how this is going or how this is being handled.  If you want the economy to re-open, then wear a mask, keep your distance, and STFU about it."
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image 533x800]

setting fire of mobile phone masks

WOT?


Hmmm, does look a bit like the virus.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Only 20% of the population being racist/bigoted dipshiats would be a step up for the US, to be fair. I'd guess around 20% of Canadians fall into that catagory as well (drive a couple hours outside of any Canadian city and talk to the locals, you'll hear some real dumb shiat).
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One in five English people believe that Jews created COVID-19 to collapse the economy for financial gain

On in five English people has no clue how wealth is generated in an economy.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I cannot believe the conservative line of reasoning on this.  I wrote about this on my blog yesterday (and the day before).

In short, the Far Right people do not believe that the virus is all that deadly or dangerous.  They think that the lockdown was perpetuated by the liberals to wreck the economy and hurt Trump.  They see masks as a sign that you are a subservient chump of the government, accepting tyranny over liberty (or "sheep").

How in the world do you argue with people when their initial premise is so flawed?

This is not the government anymore.  The people are genuinely afraid.  It is them that want to keep away and wear masks.  Some 80% of the population is doing this without the government even telling them to.

I summarize it now by saying, "I don't care what you think about how this is going or how this is being handled.  If you want the economy to re-open, then wear a mask, keep your distance, and STFU about it."


You use FARK to hawk your blog?!?!?

ROFL!! EPIC!!
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
HAHAOHWOW.jpg

I'm sure there is some weird, small clique of people who stand to benefit from an economic downturn. But, "Jews did the rona" might be the dumbest thing I've heard in.... well, ever.
 
geggy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/BigID is an Israeli tech security company by the way
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image image 533x800]

setting fire of mobile phone masks

WOT?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yawp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is the first time I have heard of a 'Jews did it.' claim of conspiracy. It seems likely to me there is a testing bias built into this. You phone the right bunch of idiots and ask "Do you think Jews are responsible." The reaction is: [I hadn't heard that. I'll bet they are.] "Yep, the Jews did it."
The testers are creating a conspiracy in their minds simply by asking the question.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: This is not the government anymore.  The people are genuinely afraid.  It is them that want to keep away and wear masks.  Some 80% of the population is doing this without the government even telling them to.


People are afraid mostly because of media fear mongering. Not in attempt to defeat Trump or ruin the economy or increase government control. Because sensationalism gets ratings.

Oh the virus is a very real issue that needs responsible responses. But if people were responsible we wouldn't be suffering from 3 month shortage of toilet paper.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phenn: HAHAOHWOW.jpg

I'm sure there is some weird, small clique of people who stand to benefit from an economic downturn. But, "Jews did the rona" might be the dumbest thing I've heard in.... well, ever.

The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion

heard dustily coughing from hundreds of upper-class twit bookshelves...
How is it any dumber than any other Anti-Semitic canard, blood libel or conspiracy that's gone around for hundreds of years now? There's people right on this site that like to make posts about how the House of (((Rothschild))) rules the world, whenever they get the opportunity.

It's almost as venerable a tradition here on FARK as the same, aforementioned "progressive"/"enlightened"/trendy Ant​i-Semites slamming people as concern-trolls and/or Mossad plants if they dare call them out on their shiat.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

orbister: All this proves is that British people will give stupid answers to stupid questions, and that a statistically significant number of us enjoy buggering up survey results.


next time read a little. 80% of responders were flat out nos. the headline is bullshiat.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Yawp: The testers are creating a conspiracy in their minds simply by asking the question.


Yeah, I'm not sure I trust Jerusalem Post on the subject of anti-Semitism. Israel has a persecution complex. Understandable since Jews often have been victims, but they see babayaga around every corner whether he's there or not.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Isn't blaming it on "teh jewz" sort of phoning it in at this point?  At least they could blame it on the anti-Brexit crowd or something.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yawp: This is the first time I have heard of a 'Jews did it.' claim of conspiracy. It seems likely to me there is a testing bias built into this. You phone the right bunch of idiots and ask "Do you think Jews are responsible." The reaction is: [I hadn't heard that. I'll bet they are.] "Yep, the Jews did it."
The testers are creating a conspiracy in their minds simply by asking the question.

did in fact 
I see where you're coming from but it has been well reported for a couple of months that the virus did in fact emerge from China, Wuhan to be specific.
So to agree to the standard "the Jews did it" conspiracy takes, to my mind, a particularly special kind of stupid in this case. Unless I'm forgetting. a large Jewish-Chinese population that is also particularly adept at manufacturing novel viruses that look nothing at all like other man-made viruses. Who knows? I mean, they're particularly adept at tangling up Christmas lights...
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [
setting fire of mobile phone masks

WOT?


It's a typo for "masts".  Conspiraloons have been trying to burn down cell phone masts because they believe COVID is really caused by 5G wireless.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

adj_m: Only 20% of the population being racist/bigoted dipshiats would be a step up for the US, to be fair. I'd guess around 20% of Canadians fall into that catagory as well (drive a couple hours outside of any Canadian city and talk to the locals, you'll hear some real dumb shiat).


20% believe Jews did COVID,   I'm sure there are more than 20% in the UK who blame the Jews for things other than COVID.  Probably 10 to 20% who think they run the banks and influence politics (it's all about the Benjamins), but blame COVID on the Chinese.

I know people in the US don't know much about things outside our borders, but there is a lot of bigotry in the UK ( and all other places on the Earth)  A partial list that people in the UK don't like:

Irish
French
Welsh
Roma
Jews
Yanks
Pakis
Indians
Jamaicans
Spanish
Arabs
Persians
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: durbnpoisn: I cannot believe the conservative line of reasoning on this.  I wrote about this on my blog yesterday (and the day before).

In short, the Far Right people do not believe that the virus is all that deadly or dangerous.  They think that the lockdown was perpetuated by the liberals to wreck the economy and hurt Trump.  They see masks as a sign that you are a subservient chump of the government, accepting tyranny over liberty (or "sheep").

How in the world do you argue with people when their initial premise is so flawed?

This is not the government anymore.  The people are genuinely afraid.  It is them that want to keep away and wear masks.  Some 80% of the population is doing this without the government even telling them to.

I summarize it now by saying, "I don't care what you think about how this is going or how this is being handled.  If you want the economy to re-open, then wear a mask, keep your distance, and STFU about it."

You use FARK to hawk your blog?!?!?

ROFL!! EPIC!!


I use Fark to promote everything I do.  Most social media is saturated with bots.  It's almost impossible to be noticed doing anything nowadays.  This is actually the closest thing to a social media platform which I use.

So laugh it up, fuzzball.  At least I have projects that I am proud of.  At least I have something to promote.
 
geggy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

durbnpoisn: In short, the Far Right people do not believe that the virus is all that deadly or dangerous.


And they may well be right.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/hcp/planning-scenarios.html

Check out the "Current Best Estimates" column.  This is what the CDC says about those numbers:

Parameter values for disease severity, viral transmissibility, and pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic disease transmission that represent the best estimate, based on the latest surveillance data and scientific knowledge. Parameter values are based on data received by CDC prior to 4/29/2020.

So on to the data.....

The number of asymptomatic cases is estimated to be about 35% of all cases.

The overall death rate for symptomatic cases is 0.004, or 0.4%.

So the overall death rate for 2019-NCOV is (35/100) * 0.004 = 0.0026, or 0.26% (approximately).

So about one quarter of one percent (roughly) who contract 2019-NCOV will die from it.  Some populations will have much higher rates, some much lower, but that's the overall rate implied by the CDC's latest numbers.

That's *FAR* below the 1918 Spanish Flu fatality rate, but roughly 2 to 3 times higher than the fatality rate of the "Typical seasonal flu":
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Influen​z​a_pandemic#Variable_mortality

Something to be concerned about, but nothing to lose your shiat over.  Wear a mask out in public and wash/disinfect your hands often, but no need to go all President Madagascar.
 
