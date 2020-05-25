 Skip to content
(Pix11)   Karen files a false police report about "African American man threatening her" by asking her to leash her dog where it's required. Bonus video shows her jerking her dog all over hell instead of using leash she has   (pix11.com) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My first thought was, "now everyone has masks so the lady can act like this with this without being identified."

My next thought was, "nobody who acts like this will ever stay anonymous---she'll have to post some agony column to Facebook or Instagram at some point because of her certainty that the world has wronged her."
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How was she not charged for filing a false report?

And animal abuse while they are at it, that poor dog.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The rescue took the dog away from her thankfully.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Xcott: My first thought was, "now everyone has masks so the lady can act like this with this without being identified."

My next thought was, "nobody who acts like this will ever stay anonymous---she'll have to post some agony column to Facebook or Instagram at some point because of her certainty that the world has wronged her."


They've got her name, employer, etc.  Heck they even discovered she adopted that dog from a rescue org. that has now taken the dog back.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

middlewaytao: How was she not charged for filing a false report?

And animal abuse while they are at it, that poor dog.


This is a serious issue , you have someone who is lying to police that could result in someone going to jail under false charges and they don't receive any punishment.

This is why these kind of false reports keep being made.
 
irate vegetable [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Tracianne: The rescue took the dog away from her thankfully.
[Fark user image 551x427]


And she's been placed on admin leave from the company
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

middlewaytao: How was she not charged for filing a false report?

And animal abuse while they are at it, that poor dog.


Probably because she's white, and the false report was against a black person.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amy Cooper identified as the one jerking her dog around by the collar so whe could make the fake hysterical phone call.

God damn, how can anyone treat a dog like that? Leave them out of stupid human dramas.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sort of expected that NYPD would have shot, or at least beaten the man and sent him to Riker's with no bail for resisting arrest.

Pleasantly surprised to be wrong.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

middlewaytao: How was she not charged for filing a false report?


Umm. Rich white ladies don't get charged.

Real question is what was a VP at a brokerage doing walking her own dog? Thought she would have people for that.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middlewaytao: How was she not charged for filing a false report?

And animal abuse while they are at it, that poor dog.


It wouldn't be the white thing to do
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thorpe: Amy Cooper identified as the one jerking her dog around by the collar so whe could make the fake hysterical phone call.

God damn, how can anyone treat a dog like that? Leave them out of stupid human dramas.


Is EVERYONE involved in this named Cooper??
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

King Something: middlewaytao: How was she not charged for filing a false report?

And animal abuse while they are at it, that poor dog.

Probably because she's white, and the false report was against a black person.


But they didn't follow through and shoot the black guy too, lazy damn cops.
She does need to get charged with filing a false report and a nice ticket for not leashing her now former dog.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We need a special prison just for Karen's to keep them away from the more law abiding prisoners.
 
0z79
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Define "Wolf in sheep's clothing."
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Sort of expected that NYPD would have shot, or at least beaten the man and sent him to Riker's with no bail for resisting arrest.

Pleasantly surprised to be wrong.


Maybe they're getting just as fed up with these Karens as we are at this point.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Sort of expected that NYPD would have shot, or at least beaten the man and sent him to Riker's with no bail for resisting arrest.

Pleasantly surprised to be wrong.


Or shot the dog. Just to be safe.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was she the one who adopted this dog "years ago"?

If so, I'm surprised she'd so readily turn it over, or that the dog would want to give up its human after all this time.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The dog is literally choking, as she's calling in a false police report. So obsessed with accusing and possibly killing an innocent black man, that she ignores that her dog is desperately gasping and clawing for air, while she effectively hangs it.

Her life is rightfully ruined today. Good.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image image 551x427]

Was she the one who adopted this dog "years ago"?

If so, I'm surprised she'd so readily turn it over, or that the dog would want to give up its human after all this time.


That human?  The dog will adjust.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.imgflip.com image 529x500]


The good news is that the Karen's are increasingly being identified, losing their jobs, and being ostracized.  We can only hope that arrests are on the horizon.  They might not end up in jail but $5000 in legal fees is a pretty good deterrent.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I found it really interesting that when she threatens to call the police, she states clearly, "I'm going to tell them there's an African-American man threatening my life." That's not even a dog-whistle, that a farking foghorn.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She seems nice.
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I heard you're not supposed to jerk dogs. I think it's against the law in several states, if my memory serves me.
Anyone?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Yamaneko2: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image image 551x427]

Was she the one who adopted this dog "years ago"?

If so, I'm surprised she'd so readily turn it over, or that the dog would want to give up its human after all this time.

That human?  The dog will adjust.


I'm giving this woman the benefit of the doubt that when she's not otherwise losing her shiat, she's a loving dog owner.

We all have our moments, and dogs are nothing if not forgiving.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: fnordfocus: Sort of expected that NYPD would have shot, or at least beaten the man and sent him to Riker's with no bail for resisting arrest.

Pleasantly surprised to be wrong.

Maybe they're getting just as fed up with these Karens as we are at this point.


He was long gone by the time the cops showed.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fusillade762: thorpe: Amy Cooper identified as the one jerking her dog around by the collar so whe could make the fake hysterical phone call.

God damn, how can anyone treat a dog like that? Leave them out of stupid human dramas.

Is EVERYONE involved in this named Cooper??


Yes.
 
dr-shotgun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Until you read the guy's FB post and it turns out that he happily admits to making thinly veiled threats against her dog while trying to lure it away... all of this before he turns on his camera (of course). He backs up the FB post by basically recounting the same series of events in a couple of interviews:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beakerxf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: middlewaytao: How was she not charged for filing a false report?

Umm. Rich white ladies don't get charged.

Real question is what was a VP at a brokerage doing walking her own dog? Thought she would have people for that.


Two of her former dog walkers ID'd her on Twitter.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dr-shotgun: Until you read the guy's FB post and it turns out that he happily admits to making thinly veiled threats against her dog while trying to lure it away... all of this before he turns on his camera (of course). He backs up the FB post by basically recounting the same series of events in a couple of interviews:


[Fark user image 850x1233]


Until? Until what?

All I see is more evidence that Karen deserves every ounce of ruination being visited upon her.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Three things about this case stand out to me.

1. This woman clearly abuses her dog, and when she goes too far and severely injures him she posts Sad Widdle Pics for insta clout.

2. She literally tried to get a man murdered by cop, putting on a fake quavery "oH HeLP Im beINg thRreATenEd" voice for telling her to leash the dog she was in the process of strangling, and so far she's suffered more consequence for the dog half of that story than for the literally tried to get a man murdered by cop side of the story.

3. She's an exec at a F500 firm. How many POC colleagues do you think she's done similar to on her way up the ladder? She didn't even hesitate before putting on the Scary Black Man Is Threatening Me Help Help voice. How many HR complaints has she made? How many performance reviews has she written? This lady knows exactly how to bring the hammer down on black people who inconvenience her. Let's see Franklin Templeton open up the books.
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dr-shotgun: Until you read the guy's FB post and it turns out that he happily admits to making thinly veiled threats against her dog while trying to lure it away... all of this before he turns on his camera (of course). He backs up the FB post by basically recounting the same series of events in a couple of interviews:


[Fark user image image 850x1233]


What was he going to do to that dog that "she wouldn't like"?

No place for racist cop-calling dog-strangling Karens, but what was he implying?
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thank god things are returning back to normal and we can all feel outraged over personal altercations that don't involve us and exist only for outrage clicks again
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dr-shotgun: Until you read the guy's FB post and it turns out that he happily admits to making thinly veiled threats against her dog while trying to lure it away... all of this before he turns on his camera (of course).


Something was missing, context-wise, from that video.

We need our daily two minutes of hate though, and her groveling for forgiveness certainly didn't bolster her side of the story.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dr-shotgun: Until you read the guy's FB post and it turns out that he happily admits to making thinly veiled threats against her dog while trying to lure it away... all of this before he turns on his camera (of course). He backs up the FB post by basically recounting the same series of events in a couple of interviews:


[Fark user image 850x1233]


Avoid all Coopers, got it.

I will buy no barrels today good sir.

It's a bit weird he carries treats around for this purpose.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's the fact that the leash is in her f*cking hand, yet she is so damn obstinate, she literally chokes the poor critter!! It's not like she didn't have it to hand.

It was horrible to hear her tell the guy what she was going to say to the police. That actually made my jaw open and eyes go saucer shaped!

It's good to see the swift response, though. That is what social justice looks like.
 
dr-shotgun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Until? Until what?


Did you read what he proudly admits to saying and doing?

- He implies he is going to "do what he wants" to her dog.
- He tells her she "isn't going to like it."
- He carries treats with him to lure dogs away from the "intransigent" owners.

Most people would call that behavior psychotic and pre-meditated. He *carries dog treats with him* for christ sakes, just so he can scare dog owners he doesn't approve of. That woman had perfectly justified reason to be terrified; he went out of his way to scare her.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dr-shotgun: Until you read the guy's FB post and it turns out that he happily admits to making thinly veiled threats against her dog while trying to lure it away... all of this before he turns on his camera (of course). He backs up the FB post by basically recounting the same series of events in a couple of interviews:


[Fark user image image 850x1233]


What threats? Lady has her dog off-leash in a wildlife preserve that specifically forbids it. He has dog treats to lure the dog into the part of the park where he's allowed off-leash. At what point did he threaten her?
 
Dijon Ketchup [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Central Park ... African American man (or five) ... bogus railroading ... where have I heard this before???
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dyhchong: dr-shotgun: Until you read the guy's FB post and it turns out that he happily admits to making thinly veiled threats against her dog while trying to lure it away... all of this before he turns on his camera (of course). He backs up the FB post by basically recounting the same series of events in a couple of interviews:


[Fark user image 850x1233]

Avoid all Coopers, got it.

I will buy no barrels today good sir.

It's a bit weird he carries treats around for this purpose.


He's a birder and he was walking in a part of the park reserved for wildlife where dogs are strictly forbidden to be off leash. He has treats so he can lure off-leash dogs out of the bird preserve, so he can watch the birds. That is not illegal. Having your dog off leash is. Making a false police report certainly is.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

beakerxf: Smoking GNU: fnordfocus: Sort of expected that NYPD would have shot, or at least beaten the man and sent him to Riker's with no bail for resisting arrest.

Pleasantly surprised to be wrong.

Maybe they're getting just as fed up with these Karens as we are at this point.

He was long gone by the time the cops showed.


Ah. Smart man.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dr-shotgun: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Until? Until what?

Did you read what he proudly admits to saying and doing?

- He implies he is going to "do what he wants" to her dog.
- He tells her she "isn't going to like it."
- He carries treats with him to lure dogs away from the "intransigent" owners.

Most people would call that behavior psychotic and pre-meditated. He *carries dog treats with him* for christ sakes, just so he can scare dog owners he doesn't approve of. That woman had perfectly justified reason to be terrified; he went out of his way to scare her.


He tells her explicitly what he is going to do if she does not leash her dog: get her unleashed dog to go out of the wildlife refuge and into the part of the park where it is permitted to be unleashed.

He carries dog treats because he runs into a lot of snowflake dog owners who don't respect the rules of the park.

Carrying dog treats is not actually a valid reason to call the cops on a black man claiming you're being threatened, and it's sort of disgusting that you're trying to shift the focus away from her animal abuse and death-by-cop attempt and towards the violent threat of a Scary Black 50-year-old Harvard biomed birder.
 
