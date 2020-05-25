 Skip to content
(CNBC)   WHO stops trial using hydrochloroquinine for COVID patients. Who? WHO. No, who? WHO. Stop saying that   (cnbc.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh man, Donnie is totally going to cut their funding now.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who.
What.
I don't know.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait! It still hasn't worked on that virus yet.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nobody tell Donald. He'll freak out.
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Nobody tell Donald. He'll freak out.


Eh, his base will think this is just another point in its favor; they'll buy more of it.

Mission accomplished.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Look, I don't need some book nerd "Doctor" telling me what I should or shouldn't put in my body. trump is the president, he gets detailed reports about things those WHO dorks never see. If trump thinks its safe to take, what do you have to lose??
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I get so tired of the president saying "you wouldn't believe." While it's refreshing to have him both recognize and admit we won't believe him, I'd expect a "businessman/builder" to be well-versed with numbers to easily relay them in support of his points.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Third base!
 
