(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   DUI driver lands in deep doo   (kcra.com) divider line
    Amusing, California Highway Patrol, Cattle, suspected DUI driver, Sacramento, California, Memorial Day, Sacramento County, California  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bet he beats the DUI charge since he had already been trying to pull the vehicle out for over an hour.

You can drink a few beers in an hour I'll tell you what.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
<gavel> Time served.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So when the engine compartment went into the pond, the shiat really did hit the fan.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visit Lake Trump.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: <gavel> Time served.


$50 fine and...
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was in a world of shiat.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The California Highway Patrol said the driver called dispatch asking for help after crashing into an unknown water source


Who calls the cops when they're drunk and they end up doing something that results in needing their car towed?
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In befo... motherfarker
 
