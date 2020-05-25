 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   The SPECIAL hell   (king5.com) divider line
11
    More: Asinine, Judge, pastor Gary Ray, Snohomish County, Washington, Oso Community Chapel, Lawyer, Jury, series of swindles, Ray  
•       •       •

682 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 1:20 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's what Jesus would have done.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How Xtian of him.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
18 months for stealing $152,000?

Seriously. a car thief would get more time....
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's Oso wrong.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Christ, what an asshole
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A local newspaper account goes into greater detail.  To quote the judge, it is truly appalling what the pastor did.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay. He said he was sorry.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That man ain't no Shepard.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can confirm, that pastor sucks.

Sincerely,
A pastor

/No, really
 
chawco
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought this would be a story about people talking in the theatre. Very disappointing.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.