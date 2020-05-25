 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)   NOOOOOO, not the Doughboy memorial statue, not on Memorial Day FFS   (post-gazette.com) divider line
38
    More: Asinine, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, War memorial, Tech News, Real Estate, Friends e-mail, Legal Notices, Real estate, Tom Barnes  
•       •       •

1255 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2020 at 12:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"JUNE 19, 1986, GLORY TO THE DAY OF HEROISM."  - Len Bias's death?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Pillsbury Brigade met their destiny?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kudayta: "JUNE 19, 1986, GLORY TO THE DAY OF HEROISM."  - Len Bias's death?


Huh?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Billy Liar: The Pillsbury Brigade met their destiny?


I grew up a mile away from the statue, here's an explanation.

http://pittsburghartplaces.org/accoun​t​s/view/494

And from the historical society -

http://lawrencevillehistoricalsociety​.​com/the-doughboy-mystery/
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lindalouwho: kudayta: "JUNE 19, 1986, GLORY TO THE DAY OF HEROISM."  - Len Bias's death?

Huh?


That's what they scrawled on the memorial, and that's the day Bias died.  Other than that, I don't know the historical significance of that day.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There were strikes in South Africa, but I think that this guy is just an asshole.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Patti LaBelle had a #1 song?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: There were strikes in South Africa, but I think that this guy is just an asshole.


Preferred nomenclature is jagoff, I believe
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The birth of Bulgarian sumo wrestler Aoiyama Kōsuke, ?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Billy Liar: The Pillsbury Brigade met their destiny?

I grew up a mile away from the statue, here's an explanation.

http://pittsburghartplaces.org/account​s/view/494

And from the historical society -

http://lawrencevillehistoricalsociety.​com/the-doughboy-mystery/


Ah.  Didn't have access to the article.
Regionally, this is the most famous memorial to WWI.  It's across the river in Washington and pays tribute to the men of Klickitat County who died.  Put up by Sam Hill, local richguy and jet-setter.  He was pals with Queen Marie of Romania, as well as Auguste Rodin, the sculptor.

th.bing.comView Full Size
He was a Quaker and had been to England during the war and was inspired by Stonehenge.  He also had his mansion (Maryhill, named for his wife) close by and it's now a museum.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"JUNE 19, 1986, GLORY TO THE DAY OF HEROISM."

Big Trouble in Little China and Labyrinth were both released on that day.

https://takemeback.to/19-June-1986
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/1986/06/19/ny​r​egion/news-summary-thursday-june-19-19​86.html

Really, not much of import?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Billy Liar: lindalouwho: Billy Liar: The Pillsbury Brigade met their destiny?

I grew up a mile away from the statue, here's an explanation.

http://pittsburghartplaces.org/account​s/view/494

And from the historical society -

http://lawrencevillehistoricalsociety.​com/the-doughboy-mystery/

Ah.  Didn't have access to the article.
Regionally, this is the most famous memorial to WWI.  It's across the river in Washington and pays tribute to the men of Klickitat County who died.  Put up by Sam Hill, local richguy and jet-setter.  He was pals with Queen Marie of Romania, as well as Auguste Rodin, the sculptor.

[th.bing.com image 300x200] He was a Quaker and had been to England during the war and was inspired by Stonehenge.  He also had his mansion (Maryhill, named for his wife) close by and it's now a museum.


How interesting! I'm pretty sure I've never seen that before.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Billy Liar: lindalouwho: Billy Liar: The Pillsbury Brigade met their destiny?

I grew up a mile away from the statue, here's an explanation.

http://pittsburghartplaces.org/account​s/view/494

And from the historical society -

http://lawrencevillehistoricalsociety.​com/the-doughboy-mystery/

Ah.  Didn't have access to the article.
Regionally, this is the most famous memorial to WWI.  It's across the river in Washington and pays tribute to the men of Klickitat County who died.  Put up by Sam Hill, local richguy and jet-setter.  He was pals with Queen Marie of Romania, as well as Auguste Rodin, the sculptor.

[th.bing.com image 300x200] He was a Quaker and had been to England during the war and was inspired by Stonehenge.  He also had his mansion (Maryhill, named for his wife) close by and it's now a museum.


Try this link.

https://triblive.com/local/pittsburgh​-​allegheny/police-investigating-vandali​sm-to-lawrenceville-war-memorial/
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or this link, the story grew legs on a slow news day.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.news​w​eek.com/pittsburgh-war-statue-defaced-​communist-symbolism-memorial-day-15063​33%3famp=1
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Happy f*cking birthday
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://incendiarynews.com/2019/06/19​/​proletarian-history-glory-to-the-day-o​f-heroism/

?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Or this link, the story grew legs on a slow news day.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newsw​eek.com/pittsburgh-war-statue-defaced-​communist-symbolism-memorial-day-15063​33%3famp=1


Or it could be that the person who did it, in addition to being a massive asshole, failed history class and has his date wrong.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HedlessChickn: https://incendiarynews.com/2019/06/19​/​proletarian-history-glory-to-the-day-o​f-heroism/

?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/LGT
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: lindalouwho: Or this link, the story grew legs on a slow news day.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newsw​eek.com/pittsburgh-war-statue-defaced-​communist-symbolism-memorial-day-15063​33%3famp=1

Or it could be that the person who did it, in addition to being a massive asshole, failed history class and has his date wrong.


On a hunch I looked up US military actions in 1986, there were a few. My guess now I'd that the ass who did that had a relative or friend killed in action in one of them.
Look under Extraterritorial. Scroll fast for a minute to get to 1986.
https://en.www.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tim​e​line_of_United_States_military_operati​ons
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HedlessChickn: HedlessChickn: https://incendiarynews.com/2019/06/19/​proletarian-history-glory-to-the-day-o​f-heroism/

?

[Fark user image image 850x524]

/LGT


Huh, that might be it, considering the symbols involved. If it is, that's a whole different level of creepy.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm watching the local 11:00 news, city workers and volunteers spent most of the day removing paint. There's still some on the walkway cement and railing, but the memorial is clean!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pulled up NYT highlights form that date. It's amazing how little has changed. TO wit:

"The Senate rejected a proposal that would increase taxes on the wealthy and give larger tax reductions to middle-income Americans..."
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Oak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/5/25/20
//Never forget
 
Nylter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever did this needs a history lesson. Juneteenth is a celebration of American slaves finally getting the news that they'd been emancipated. Texan white people of that time had kept that news from the slaves of Texas until June 19, 1865. So the vandal was only 121 years off...

It's an important date that is easily overlooked by non-African American communities, and IMO, needs to be much more widely respected.
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "The Senate rejected a proposal that would increase taxes on the wealthy and give larger tax reductions to middle-income Americans..."



No way Ronnie would have let that one slide by.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nylter: Whoever did this needs a history lesson. Juneteenth is a celebration of American slaves finally getting the news that they'd been emancipated. Texan white people of that time had kept that news from the slaves of Texas until June 19, 1865. So the vandal was only 121 years off...

It's an important date that is easily overlooked by non-African American communities, and IMO, needs to be much more widely respected.


That doesn't have anything to do with it, what gave you that idea? This is in PA, not TX, for starters.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Senate rejected a proposal that would increase taxes on the wealthy and give larger tax reductions to middle-income Americans. The proposal would have placed the top tax rate at 35 percent instead of the 27 percent in the bill, and it would have benefited the 95 percent of taxpayers with incomes under $75,000 a year."

I wouldn't deface a public statue memorializing veterans, but the development noted on that date would have at least gotten me publicly riled up. Mainly because that bull**** has become institutionalized, ingrained in our psyche.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: https://www.nytimes.com/1986/06/19/ny​r​egion/news-summary-thursday-june-19-19​86.html

Really, not much of import?


You probably want the next days paper.
 
chawco
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Therion: "JUNE 19, 1986, GLORY TO THE DAY OF HEROISM."

Big Trouble in Little China and Labyrinth were both released on that day.

https://takemeback.to/19-June-1986


Oh, pretty important day then.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At first I thought those were big red Q's.
Thank goodness those symbols were only the hammer & sickle.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: lindalouwho: Billy Liar: The Pillsbury Brigade met their destiny?

I grew up a mile away from the statue, here's an explanation.

http://pittsburghartplaces.org/account​s/view/494

And from the historical society -

http://lawrencevillehistoricalsociety.​com/the-doughboy-mystery/

Ah.  Didn't have access to the article.
Regionally, this is the most famous memorial to WWI.  It's across the river in Washington and pays tribute to the men of Klickitat County who died.  Put up by Sam Hill, local richguy and jet-setter.  He was pals with Queen Marie of Romania, as well as Auguste Rodin, the sculptor.

[th.bing.com image 300x200] He was a Quaker and had been to England during the war and was inspired by Stonehenge.  He also had his mansion (Maryhill, named for his wife) close by and it's now a museum.


That's not Stonehenge.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: On June 19, 1986, revolutionaries of the Communist Party of Peru and the People's Guerrilla Army fought to the bitter end against the genocidal Peruvian state


So it's not news, it's FARC?
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: lindalouwho: Billy Liar: The Pillsbury Brigade met their destiny?

I grew up a mile away from the statue, here's an explanation.

http://pittsburghartplaces.org/account​s/view/494

And from the historical society -

http://lawrencevillehistoricalsociety.​com/the-doughboy-mystery/

Ah.  Didn't have access to the article.
Regionally, this is the most famous memorial to WWI.  It's across the river in Washington and pays tribute to the men of Klickitat County who died.  Put up by Sam Hill, local richguy and jet-setter.  He was pals with Queen Marie of Romania, as well as Auguste Rodin, the sculptor.

[th.bing.com image 300x200] He was a Quaker and had been to England during the war and was inspired by Stonehenge.  He also had his mansion (Maryhill, named for his wife) close by and it's now a museum.


I directed a production of King Lear that performed in that circle on the Summer Solstice about 10 years ago. 300 people packed cheek to cheek in that ring.
 
limboslam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: HedlessChickn: https://incendiarynews.com/2019/06/19/​proletarian-history-glory-to-the-day-o​f-heroism/

?

[Fark user image image 850x524]

/LGT


How you doin, beautiful darlin?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nylter: Whoever did this needs a history lesson. Juneteenth is a celebration of American slaves finally getting the news that they'd been emancipated. Texan white people of that time had kept that news from the slaves of Texas until June 19, 1865. So the vandal was only 121 years off...

It's an important date that is easily overlooked by non-African American communities, and IMO, needs to be much more widely respected.


It always kind of seemed silly because the southern rebellion was still being mopped up after Lincoln was shot. Some parts of the confederate army didn't surrender til June 1865.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.