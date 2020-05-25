 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM EDT) three Old Time Radio shows - Our Miss Brooks, My Favorite Husband and a 6-part Superman   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There is a new website for the station now.

You can get to the Chatango chat and our new Discord chat from there and get info about the other shows.
 
WertTheFerk [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Will listen this week. I missed last week's OTR as I had a stomach bug. All better now. Hope the Mrs is well and you get the jungle cats fed and happy before you start. Hope your weather is approaching spring-like. Has been up and down here in northwestern VA but this week looks to be nice. Flowers are happy but veggie seedlings are struggling.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WertTheFerk: Will listen this week. I missed last week's OTR as I had a stomach bug. All better now. Hope the Mrs is well and you get the jungle cats fed and happy before you start. Hope your weather is approaching spring-like. Has been up and down here in northwestern VA but this week looks to be nice. Flowers are happy but veggie seedlings are struggling.


All are doing well. My cat Sophie seems to like watching me sit on the balcony working the DeskCycle.

The 1950 Zenith got a workout as after I edited and cleaned up tonight's shows I played them through the AM modulator.

As I was getting tired of emptying out the portable AC in the computer room multiple times a day, I got a new one over the weekend.  Of course now it's only in the 60's.  Supposed to be much warmer later in the week.
 
